Postgame Report: Grizzlies stall in fourth quarter, fall to Cleveland 114-107

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies were substantially out-shot at the free throw line going 5 of 7 (71.4%) while the Cavs shot a considerable 17 of 23 (73.9%) from behind the line. Key Run of the Night The Cavaliers went on a commanding 10-0 run over the course of 3:40 seconds (6:30 to 2:50) late in the fourth quarter to take a 106-103 lead over the Grizzlies. They would lead for the rest of the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-107 Friday night on the road, dropping their first game of a road-home to back-to-back.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 21-13 lead early in the game behind a 15-6 run with just over four minutes to play in the first. Cleveland would quickly respond with a 10-0 run of their own as they would trim the Grizzlies’ lead to 27-25 after one quarter of play. The Cavaliers would use a strong-shooting second quarter that featured a 13-2 run to lead 55-51 going into the halftime break.

Memphis would find their rhythm early in the third quarter as they shot 57.7 percent from the floor while knocking down six of their 12 three-point attempts. The Grizzlies closed the third quarter on an 11-3 run and took an 87-81 lead into the fourth. Memphis would use a 16-3 run to stretch the lead to 93-81, marking their largest lead of the night, with 10:28 remaining in the game. However, the game would turn quickly as the Cavaliers would rip off a 10-0 run before ultimately outscoring the Grizzlies 33-14 in the final 10:28 to end the game. Jordan Clarkson gave the Cavs a spark down the stretch as he scored 10 of his 33 points in the final 10:02 of play. The Grizzlies’ fourth quarter struggles on the offensive end proved too much to overcome, as they shot just 27.6 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent from three in the final period. Cleveland also controlled the game on the glass, outrebounding the Grizzlies 60-46 on the night.

The Grizzlies were led by Jaren Jackson Jr., as he finished the night with 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-11 from behind the arc. Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, shooting 7-of-13 from the floor. Dillon Brooks tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Memphis while Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies bench with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting, in his first game back from injury.

Clarkson led all scorers, finishing the night with 33 points and six rebounds on 12-of-17 shooting for Cleveland. Kevin Love added a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds, knocking down four three-pointers in the second half to help lift the Cavaliers down the stretch. Tristan Thompson also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

The Grizzlies will conclude the second night of a back-to-back as they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. CT inside FedExForum. Fans can catch the Memphis Grizzlies in action by purchasing tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets. College Students that are home for the Holidays can purchase select Terrace Level seats for just $10 or Plaza Level seats for $25 at the FedExForum Box Office. The offer is available for all remaining December home games, and students must present a valid Student ID upon purchase. Fans can also watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game: Disappointing loss, obviously, to have a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Credit the Cavs, they came up with some big 50-50 balls and rebounds at the end of the game. They’ve been doing it the whole game. To outrebound us by 14 is not good enough by our standards. You know, a couple of missed layups, a couple of turnovers down the stretch kind of cost us. So, proud of our guys fight, especially coming back after a tough loss in OKC. You know, we got to regroup and get ready for tomorrow. Taylor Jenkins On his performance tonight: Trying to feel it out, honestly – seeing how they’re playing me. It wasn’t really that much of an adjustment, considering the fact that they were kind of off on me in terms of the three-point line. Driving was a little fluid early, but they (the Cavaliers) picked up their intensity, obviously, and made it kind of tough. A lot of shot-blockers, John Henson, Tristan (Thompson)…They made it really hard. Jaren Jackson Jr. On first half ball movement: It was probably the most important thing, obviously. Just keeping the ball movement going from side-to-side. When you play in the second side of the ball, it’s kind of easier because you got a lot of bodies moving, you get more chances for drives and opens up a lot for your teammates. Jaren Jackson Jr. On being unable to sustain a lead: I mean, as quickly as you can get a lead, you can lose it if you don’t play the right way. I think, honestly, we did some good things out there. They (the Cavaliers) started making shots and when they make shots, you just got to raise the intensity. You got to make them more uncomfortable. So, we have things we can definitely learn from this game…Being up in the game is always encouraging – you just have to keep the lead. Jaren Jackson Jr. On tying his career-high in assists: They were just closing in on me, kicked it to the open man, and they made shots – got me assists. Ja Morant On being unable to hold big leads: We’ll be fine. We’re still learning. Last minute, had a turnover, they made a free throw, we got a stop, I missed a boxout, they got a rebound. I’ll take that loss – put it on me. Ja Morant On his missed dunk over Kevin Love: He was in the way – (I) just wanted to finish the play. You don’t get no cool points for a missed dunk. “ Ja Morant

