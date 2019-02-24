Postgame Report: Grizzlies Come Up Short in Cleveland, Lose 112-107

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Cleveland shot a superior 16-for-42 (.381) from the three-point line while Memphis only completed 5-for-25 (.200) from long range. Key Run of the Night The Cavs went on a late 8-0 run in the fourth quarter (spanning 2:25 to 1:00) to take a 109-103 lead they would carry for the rest of the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game that featured 16 lead changes, 112-107, on Saturday night in Quicken Loans Arena. The Grizzlies dropped to 23-38 on the season and 9-22 on the road. The Cavaliers improved to 14-46 on the year, and the teams split the season series 1-1.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 25 points and 11 rebounds, recording his seventh double-double of the season. Mike Conley finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals. Conley has scored in double figures in 22 consecutive games. Joakim Noah added 16 points, seven boards and four assists off the bench. Noah has scored in double figures in consecutive games for the first time since April 30 and March 4, 2015. Delon Wright also had 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Wright scored nine of his points in the second quarter. Justin Holiday added 10 points.

The teams shot nearly identical percentages in the game, with the Grizzlies making 40-of-90 (.444) field goals and the Cavaliers going 39-for-88 (.443). Cleveland was superior from three-point range however, shooting 16-for-42 (.381) while Memphis only shot 5-for-25 (.200) from long range. The Grizzlies made up for it in the paint, outscoring the Cavaliers 58-30 inside. Memphis also won the turnover battle, scoring 25 points off of 19 Cleveland turnovers while the Cavaliers had 16 points off of 12 Grizzlies giveaways.

Kevin Love logged his fifth double-double of the year, scoring a season-high 32 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Rookie Collin Sexton finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Sexton has scored at least 20 points in 13 games this season. Ante Zizic added 18 points and seven boards. Cedi Osman finished with 11 points, while Matthew Dellavedova had 10 points and six assists.

Cleveland went on a 9-2 run from 7:33 to 5:01 to take a 99-94 lead. Valanciunas hit a corner three – the fifth one of the night for the Grizzlies – with 2:25 left to put Memphis back up 103-101. The Cavaliers soon responded with an 8-0 run from 1:58 to 50.8 to go back up 109-103. Memphis would be forced to foul down the stretch, but Cleveland made 11-of-19 (.579) field goals during the final quarter to maintain their lead.

The Grizzlies defense was locked in coming out of the break, holding the Cavaliers to just 6-of-23 (.261) shooting, the lowest percentage in a third quarter by an opponent. The Grizzlies earned trips to the line, making 12-of-14 (.857) free throws in the quarter. After being down by 15, Memphis went on a 20-3 run over the last 7:14 of the third, and Chandler Parsons knocked down a pair of free throws with 1.6 seconds left to take an 84-82 lead into the final quarter.

Both teams shot similar numbers in the first half, as Memphis made 23-for-49 (.469) shots and Cleveland went 22-for-46 (.478) from the field. The difference was beyond the arc, where the Grizzlies were just 3-for-13 (.231) while the Cavaliers shot 7-for-17 (.412). Cleveland controlled the glass by outrebounding Memphis 31-18, leading to an 18-8 advantage in second chance points. The Grizzlies scored nine points off of 10 Cavaliers turnovers, while Cleveland had four points off of just three Grizzlies turnovers.

After Memphis opened the game with a 7-2 lead, Cleveland went on a 20-4 run midway through the first quarter. The Cavaliers dominated the boards in the quarter, outrebounding the Grizzlies 21-5, which led to a 12-0 advantage in second chance points. Sexton had 10 points (4-5 FG) in the quarter to help Cleveland drop 37 points in the period, the most by a Grizzlies opponent in an opening quarter this season.

The Grizzlies improved in the second quarter, making 13-of-26 (.500) shots even though they made only 2-of-9 (.222) threes, while the Cavaliers went 10-for-21 (3-7 3P) from the field. Memphis improved on the interior, outscoring Cleveland 18-6 on points in the paint and finishing the quarter +3 (10-13) on the boards. The Grizzlies went on a 10-0 run from 7:31 to 5:07 (2:24) to cut the Cavaliers lead to 48-42. Memphis forced Cleveland into five turnovers while committing only one of their own to trim the Cavaliers lead to 63-56 at halftime.

The Grizzlies will return to Memphis to face the Los Angeles Lakers for the final time this season on Monday, February 25 in FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase single-game tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

On what allowed the Cavaliers to pull away: I really thought it was just a couple possessions. It might have been a steal and then a three right after that or right before, one of the two in succession. We had some good looks at the end that didn’t fall. We had some opportunities and they took advantage of every opportunity. They really did a good job of milking their pick and rolls and getting us into man down situations and really swinging the ball and getting some open looks down the stretch. Mike Conley On what changed in their play after the first quarter: I thought we just settled in. We played last night. Guys came in a little sluggish for whatever reason and I think our bench came in and picked us up. I thought Joakim Noah came in and gave us great minutes. Delon (Wright) came in and gave us great minutes. We had guys get in foul trouble early. We were counting on everybody to step up and they really kind of jump started us and gave us all better confidence going forward. Mike Conley On playing with Jonas Valanciunas "I love him. He’s a difference-maker. Very unselfish player. He really goes out there and tries to make the game easy on everybody. Big body. Aggressive. Great leader so we’re just thrilled to have him and looking forward to building more chemistry with him as we go forward. Mike Conley On what they can take away from coming back and making tonight’s game competitive: Being a vet, you don’t want to take small victories. You want to win games. They (the younger players) can learn from everything. Whether we win or lose, there’s something to be learned every game and tonight and last night it shows that if we get off to better starts, we have chances to win games and close out games. We’ve been down 15, 20 points the last two nights and it’s tough to come back in the NBA against anybody. Hopefully they learn from that. Mike Conley On the difference in the game tonight: Down the stretch, we played good. We executed. We made some mistakes on defense but still, we were playing solid basketball. The first quarter, the second quarter, that’s what got us in trouble. We got to clean those starts, the first quarter especially. We gave up 37 points. We can’t do that. It’s on the starting lineup. It’s on me protecting the paint. We got to do better on that one. Jonas Valanciunas On his production thus far with the Grizzles: It’s a team sport. We tried to win the game. We are trying to build good habits. Trying to learn how to win the game. Stats is stats. We don’t look at the stats. We look at the result. Jonas Valanciunas On how much he enjoys playing with Joakim Noah: I’m enjoying it. As long as it’s productive, I’m enjoying it. Like I said just a couple seconds ago, we’re trying to win the game. We do anything coach thinks is the best. I’m about winning. Losing sucks so anything that helps us win, that’ll do it. Jonas Valanciunas

