Postgame Report: Morant sets regular season franchise record with 46 points in win over Bulls

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Saturday night behind Ja Morant’s 46 points, a franchise best for a regular season game.

Morant went 15-for-28 from the field to notch his regular season career-high and fifth 40-point game of the season while grabbing four rebounds and dishing three assists. Steven Adams recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 12 points and a season-high 21 rebounds. Desmond Bane totaled 12 points, five assists and four rebounds while Kyle Anderson grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds.

Morant also owns the Grizzlies scoring record for a postseason game, with 47 points against the Utah Jazz in 2021.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Zach LaVine added 28 points and six assists. Nicola Vucevic posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

DeRozan led the Bulls on a 14-0 run down the stretch to cut the Grizzlies lead to 101-99 with 4:38 to play in the game. The Grizzlies led 113-110 with 14.9 seconds remaining in regulation before DeMar DeRozan got stripped by Anderson as he attempted a contested shot in the lane. Morant connected on a technical free throw and two foul shots in the final seconds as the Grizzlies escaped United Center with the victory.

The Grizzlies held control of the first quarter as Adams totaled nine points and 11 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive end, in the first eight minutes of play. The Grizzlies scored 10 second chance points and 22 of their 31 points in the first quarter were scored in the paint. Memphis led 59-52 at halftime with Morant leading all scorers at 16 points.

The Grizzlies outrebounded the Bulls 61-41 but were outscored 22-11 in points off turnovers.

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.