Postgame Report: Grizzlies handle shorthanded Bulls in 119-106 win in 20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game

On team’s energy today versus last game: “It was a different kind of energy tonight, for sure. I felt that our guys came out ready. We kept this team to 20 points in the first quarter. Outside of the last quarter where they scored 34 points, I thought we did a really good job defensively. That gave us a lot of opportunities in transition. To be honest with you, I thought we were supposed to score even more. We missed a couple of chip-ins and a couple of looks that they usually make. Overall, I think their energy level was pretty good.” Darko Rajaković

On Steven Adams going against other centers: “Steven Adams is a seasoned vet. He knows this league inside and out. He’s played against the best players in that position for years now. He’s just logged in on the defensive game plan and he knows the tendencies of those players. He brings a lot of physicality. With some other guys, we might need to double team or do some different schemes. Most times, we just trust him to do the job on his own in post-ups or even the pick and rolls.” Darko Rajaković

On Jaren Jackson Jr.’s defense: “He had five blocks and five rebounds, but also two personal fouls. He’s doing a much better job of timing it and meeting the players that he’s guarding at the rim opposed to trying to pick up cheap fouls—that means a lot. It gives us a lot of energy. It allows us to run in transition. Just getting a player with that kind of ability to play that position, forward, and still do that, for us, it’s tremendous.” Darko Rajaković

On Steven Adams picking up Tony Bradley: “In the middle of the game, I didn’t see what happened there, but I saw it on film. He just tried to protect his teammate. It’s a natural instinct. This group is very tight, they love each other and they’re going to go to war for each other. They should be ready for that if they try to pull something like that on Ja (Morant).” Darko Rajaković

On the message after first quarter: “I just told the guys to stay with what they were doing. They were getting stops. In the first quarter, we were getting out in transitions, missing layups, missing open shots. We played good basketball, it’s just the ball didn’t go through the net. I kept telling our guys to keep playing defense and stay with what we were doing. The ball is going to fall down, we’re going to make our shots. Luckily, that happened later in the game.” Darko Rajaković

On defensive plays: “I read what is going on. There is no way for me to figure it out; it is kind of on the fly. Everything happens so fast. Chase downs are self-explanatory. You have to get your steps right at half court and trust that the guard doesn’t foul - everything else is about timing and making sure you are ready to go.” Jaren Jackson Jr.

On Bulls players’ frustration: “I didn’t really check on them, but I can imagine it was pretty tough. I am glad I’m not going against me.” Jaren Jackson Jr.

On Steven Adams carrying Tony Bradley: “I have been seeing that for years. Back in the day - I used to like the Thunder. When I was younger, I came up on that team. He was on that team and he would always do that carry - then he did it to me. I was so mad, but he did it being funny. I saw him do it out there, but he meant it out there. I tried and was successful too, but it probably didn’t mean as much.” Jaren Jackson Jr.

On MLK day games: “It never gets old. It is something that is a staple in our city. It means a lot to everyone here in the community. You can feel it in the atmosphere. It’s also cool that everybody gets a day off and it feels a little more special. People work hard around here. We play hard every night, but it is important to make sure that you go out and know who you are representing when you are out there. We always love to play on this day. I hope we always keep it here.” Jaren Jackson Jr.

On being picked up by Steven Adams: “It feels like you age backwards. It feels like you are about seven and you can’t believe he is picking you up. You try to fight it, but you are off the ground, so you can’t do anything. You feel helpless a little bit. That’s probably what he felt - credit to him for making him feel like that.” Jaren Jackson Jr.

On being on national TV: “It is cool. My grandma can see the game - and people that don’t have league passes can see us playing. They can see us play hard, and if they haven’t been paying attention all year, they can tune-in to us. That’s really cool. Everyone on the team has cousins in weird pockets of the world. They can’t always see the games, so to have that. It is really cool. We don’t have that all of the time.” Jaren Jackson Jr.

On DeMar DeRozan: “He is a great player. You have to take on the challenge and be ready to move your feet. You do whatever you can. That is a thing that happens in the league a lot, because people try to switch, just so they can stay in front of the ball. If you do that, you have to be ready. I am always ready for that if they need me.” Jaren Jackson Jr.

On receiving NBA Cares award: “I didn’t even know there was an award for that, monthly. It’s funny, all the stuff they included for what I have been doing. It’s been going on for years. You look back and see all the pictures and videos of me with low hair. It’s been a while. It’s just something that comes naturally to me. I am always very involved in the community as much as I can be. On the other hand, people who are struggling financially or with food, I make sure that I make that a priority. It’s dont even need an award for it, but I’ll take it.” Jaren Jackson Jr.

On Tony Bradley: “He tried to trip me. That is not a basketball play, so I reacted. He was grabbing my jersey and I told him to get off me. He was still grabbing my jersey. I don’t do any pushing or shoving. Whatever else happened after that - happened.” Ja Morant

On Jaren Jackson: “He is big time. His protection allows us to get out there and run, but also stops the other team from scoring. Even if he doesn’t block the shot, he is still affecting the shot, and forcing guys to take tough shots down there. That works in our favor and allows us to rebound. Normally with a guy like Jaren defending the basket, he is normally in that trail spot. Which is tough.” Ja Morant

On importance of tonight’s win: “It was big time for us, especially after coming off a loss. We had to turn the page and get back in the column we want to be in, which is the winning column. It’s big time. We have to take this momentum and energy on the road. It’s a big road trip for us and we definitely needed this win.” Ja Morant