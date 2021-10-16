Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Bulls 118-105 in final preseason test

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 29 points on 7-for 12 from the 3-point line and seven assists. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies continued their run into the second quarter, but the Bulls launched a 13-5 run to get a 55-53 lead at halftime.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a 118-105 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls in their final preseason game on Friday night at the United Center.

Zach LaVine piled up 31 points, six rebound and six assists and Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points with eight rebounds. DeMar DeRozan added 19 points and four rebounds. Lonzo Ball scored five points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 29 points on 7-for 12 from the 3-point line and seven assists, while Ja Morant added 17 points and three rebounds. Steven Adams recorded 10 points and nine rebounds. De’Anthony Melton impressed off the bench with six points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

DeRozan got the Bulls out to a quick lead in the first quarter before the Grizzlies went on a 20-8 run to earn a 35-28 lead after 12 minutes. Jackson Jr. dropped 13 points in the first quarter to lead all scoring while Vucevic notched eight points.

The Grizzlies continued their run into the second quarter, but the Bulls launched a 13-5 run to get a 55-53 lead at halftime. Jackson Jr. led all scoring with 15 points while LaVine and DeRozan put up 13 points each for the Bulls.

The teams battled for position in the third quarter and 11 points from Vucevic kept the Bulls on top, 82-81 at the end of the period. LaVine and the Bulls looked to pull away with a 13-3 run to open the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies reserves kept the score close. The Bulls had an answer for every Grizzlies late push as they sealed the victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum to open the 2021-22 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports Southeast or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notables

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 29 points on 7-for 12 from the 3-point line and seven assists.

led the Grizzlies with 29 points on 7-for 12 from the 3-point line and seven assists. Ja Morant added 17 points and three rebounds.

added 17 points and three rebounds. Steven Adams recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.

recorded 10 points and nine rebounds. De'Anthony Melton impressed off the bench with six points, five rebounds, four assist and four steals.