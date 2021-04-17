Postgame Report: Brooks scores season-high as Grizzlies down Bulls 126-115

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis outshot the Bulls from behind the arc 17-40 (42.5%) to 13-34 (38.2%), respectively. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies pounced on an 11-2 run over 2:40 of Q4 (8:13 - 5:33) to push their lead to 20 points at 114-94. Memphis would lead the match by at least 10 for the rest of the contest.

The Memphis Grizzlies kicked off their seven-game road trip with a bounce back win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night inside the United Center.

Dillon Brooks was the battery for the Grizzlies’ offense with a season-high 32 points on 12-for-19 shooting. Jonas Valaciunas added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Ja Morant scored 15 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Kyle Anderson grabbed 11 rebound to go with six points and seven assists while Xavier Tillman and Tyus Jones had strong outings off the bench with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Coby White led the Bulls with 27 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Nikola Vucevic had a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds. White and Vucevic made sure the Bulls had no hiccups even with the absence of All-Star guard Zach LaVine, out due to health and safety protocol.

White went 4-for-6 to score 11 points in the first quarter while Vucevic scored eight. The Bulls made six of their 10 3-point attempts to keep up with the Grizzlies and tie the score 33-33 after the opening period. The Bulls threatened to pull away with more pinpoint shooting, but the Grizzlies used 14-5 run in the second quarter to crawl back to a lead. Brooks’ 10 points helped the Grizzlies tied the game 57-57 at the half. White led the Bulls with 13 points. Brooks was the catalyst for the Grizzlies’ offensive burst in the second half as they closed out the Bulls to put together a strong start to the extended road trip.

The Grizzlies will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, April 17, at 8 p.m. CT.

