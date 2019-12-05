Postgame Report: Grizzlies can’t overcome slow start, fall to Chicago Bulls 106-99

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies were outshot by the Bulls 7/30 (21.2%) to 13/33 (39.4%), respectively from behind the arc after starting 0/16 through nearly 2.5 quarters of play. Key Run of the Night The Bulls went on a 15-0 run over 5:32 minutes of play (10:36 to 5:04) in the second quarter to take a 21 point advantage. They would hold the lead for the rest of the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Chicago Bulls 106-99 on Wednesday night inside the United Center as they played the first of a four-game road trip.

The Grizzlies offense struggled to ever get going, as they finished the night shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from behind-the-arc. The Grizzlies missed their first 16 three-point field goals of the night before Jaren Jackson Jr. connected on the team’s first triple with (7:30) remaining in the third quarter. The Grizzlies were able to connect on seven of their last 14 three-pointers, but it was too little, too late, as the grizzlies dropped to (0-5) on the season when failing to reach the 100-point mark.

The Bulls took command of the game early as they jumped out to a 13-2 lead to begin the game. Chicago would remain in control throughout the first half, as they used a 20-4 run to take their largest lead of the game at 50-28 with (3:24) remaining before half. The Grizzlies offense would find their footing late in the second half as they used a 17-6 run to cut the Bulls’ lead to just one-point, at 88-87, with (4:29) remaining in the game. Following a timeout from Coach Jim Boylen, the Bulls immediately responded with a 14-6 run to stretch their lead back to nine points with (0:47) remaining, ending all hope of a Grizzlies’ comeback. The Grizzlies dominated the game in the paint as they outscored the Bulls 56-32 down low. However, the Grizzlies’ first-half shooting woes would prove too much to overcome, as they suffered their first wire-to-wire loss of the season and their sixth-consecutive loss to the Bulls.

Jonas Valanciunas put together his strongest performance of the season, collecting a double-double with a season-high 32 points, 13 rebounds and a season-high three steals. Over the last three-game stretch, Valanciunas is averaging 28.0 points and 15.3 rebounds while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jae Crowder added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Grayson Allen tallied a bench-high 12 points and seven rebounds (including 10 points in the fourth quarter) as the Grizzlies dropped to (6-15) on the season.

Zach LaVine tallied a team-high 25 points to go with six rebounds and three assists on 7-of-13 shooting to lead Chicago. Wendell Carter Jr. added a double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Lauri Markkanen tallied 15 points and Tomas Satoransky scored 13 as the Bulls improved to (8-14) on the season.

The Grizzlies will travel west to take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. CT inside Vivint Smart Home Arena. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the performance overall: Yeah, I thought our guys competed for the majority of the game ... When you go 0 for 15 on the 3-point line, you're missing layups and threes, it puts a lot of pressure on you. I felt like our defense was in a pretty solid place for the most part, but it does make it really hard not making shots ... But we got three more road games coming up, got another one Saturday and we just got to continue to build on that and continue to have that fight for 48 minutes. Taylor Jenkins On Jonas Valanciunas’ effort: Not surprising, because obviously before he got sick, he was in a great spot: playing hard on both ends of the floor, finding the appropriate sponsors, teammates are finding him. He’s playing with that aggressive mentality that, the Jonas that we're used to, so doesn't surprise me. Obviously, played more than we had intended tonight, since he had been off for a few days, but we got max effort from him and we needed every minute, every point and every rebound that we could. Taylor Jenkins On pushing in the third quarter: Yeah, we just wanted to get some more juice and maybe just change things up a little bit. I think De’Anthony's been earning those opportunities, the last couple games. He sets the tone for us offensively, and ready to try something different, give us a little spark, and Tyus even coming off the bench. I thought he gave us a little bit of spark as well. But, sometimes you just gotta make a change. And, luckily it gave us a chance. We're just going to come up with a victory tonight. Taylor Jenkins On De’Anthony’s energy: I thought, obviously, they were hitting some shots tonight. Like I just said, De’Anthony’s been working really hard for these opportunities. He's been playing well, the last couple of games, and I just felt like we needed a boost. So I made the call and I think he's had a good stat line. He's getting points, rebounds, assists, steals, he's making an impact on the defensive end, which is something we need, especially when the ball is not falling through the net. But I've been very pleased with in the last three games. Taylor Jenkins On the second half: We just played a little bit more desperate, with a little more force, and opened the game up a little bit. We got to find a way to bring that in the first half and not dig ourselves that big of a hole, especially playing on the road. Jae Crowder On Jonas Valanciunas’ performance: Obviously we know he can score on the block. We got to get him touches early. Hopefully, it will open the court up if we can make some shots for him. We got to do a better job of that next game and come have two good days of practice and get ready for the next game. Jae Crowder On the fight the Grizzlies showed in the fourth quarter: That’s something we can take from it. But obviously, like I said, we don’t want to dig ourselves in a hole like that. We tried to fight back in the game. Once we got back to [within] one point, they still made some tough shots. We got to do a better job of starting the game better. Jae Crowder

Jonas Valanciunas collected a season-highs in points (32) and steals (3) on his 12th double-double of the season.

collected a season-highs in points (32) and steals (3) on his 12th double-double of the season. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jae Crowder added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Grayson Allen tallied a bench-high 12 points and seven rebounds.

tallied a bench-high 12 points and seven rebounds. Zach LaVine dropped a team-high 25 points. In each of Chicago’s last four games.

dropped a team-high 25 points. In each of Chicago’s last four games. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 16 points and brought down a team-high 13 rebounds, good for his 12th double-double of the season.

