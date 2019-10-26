Postgame Report: Bulls late rally too much to overcome as Grizzlies drop home-opener

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies got off to a strong start offensively, shooting 48.9 percent from the field in the first half, including 40 percent from behind the arc. The Grizzlies put forth a strong defensive effort as they held the Bulls to only 28.6 percent from behind the three-point line. Key Run of the Night Memphis was led by Jaren Jackson Jr. , who finished the night with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes of play. This marked the third double-double of Jackson’s career and his second career game of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds.

, who finished the night with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes of play. This marked the third double-double of Jackson’s career and his second career game of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas also picked up his first double-double of the season as he tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds in only 18 minutes.

also picked up his first double-double of the season as he tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds in only 18 minutes. Rookie forward Brandon Clarke chipped in 14 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Grizz.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell 110-102 to the Chicago Bulls during their home opener inside FedExForum Friday night.

The Grizzlies were in control of the game for three-and-a-half quarters Friday night, but a furious rally from the Bulls in the final minutes would be too much to overcome as the Grizzlies dropped to 0-2 on the year. Memphis held a 101-98 lead with 2:17 remaining in the game following a Ja Morant put-back to give the home team a three-point lead. The Bulls would rally to score 12 of the final 13 points of the game as they iced away their first victory of the season.

The Grizzlies got off to a strong start offensively, shooting 48.9 percent from the field in the first half, including 40 percent from behind the arc. The Grizzlies put forth a strong defensive effort as they held the Bulls to only 28.6 percent from behind the three-point line. It was a few costly turnovers that would come back to haunt the home team as the Bulls scored 17 points on 18 Memphis turnovers. The Bulls were able to take advantage of the Grizzlies miscues, outscoring the Grizz 27-16 in fast break points.

Memphis was led by Jaren Jackson Jr., who finished the night with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes of play. This marked the third double-double of Jackson’s career and his second career game of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas also picked up his first double-double of the season as he tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds in only 18 minutes. Rookie forward Brandon Clarke chipped in 14 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Grizz.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine led Chicago with 37 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Bulls also got a nice contribution from rookie guard Coby White. The number seven-overall pick finished with 25 points, two assists and six rebounds as the Bulls improved to 1-1 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will return to the court to host the Brooklyn Nets inside of FedExForum on Sunday, Oct. 27 for Breast Cancer Awareness Night at 5 p.m. CT. Fans can get their tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets, watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.