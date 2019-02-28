Postgame Report: Chicago Survives Showdown with Memphis, 109-107

Leaders

The Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies traded leads 20 times on Wednesday night at FedExForum, with the Bulls ultimately winning 109-107. The Grizzlies dropped to 24-39 on the season and 15-17 at home. The Bulls improved to 17-45 on the year and are now 10-21 on the road. Chicago swept the season series 2-0, and have won four-straight and five of the last six games against Memphis.

The Grizzlies lost the turnover battle only by one, 16-15, but allowed the Bulls to score 26 points off the miscues while they converted Chicago’s turnovers into 15 points.

Avery Bradley led the Grizzlies with 23 points to go with seven rebounds and a game-high seven assists. Bradley is now averaging 16.4 points and 3.7 assists in seven games since joining the Grizzlies. Mike Conley finished with 21 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Conley has now scored at least 21 points in eight of his last 12 games, and now has five multi-block games this season, the most in his career. Justin Holiday had 13 points and six boards against his former team. Holiday has scored in double figures in seven of the last 11 games. Jonas Valanciunas also scored 13 points while pulling down seven rebounds. Valanciunas has scored in double-digits in all five games with Memphis. Joakim Noah came off the bench to provide 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds, finishing just shy of his second consecutive double-double.

Chicago made 39-of-82 (.476) shots in the game, while Memphis finished 41-of-94 (.436) from the field. Memphis won in the post, outrebounding Chicago 12-7 on the offensive glass, leading to a season-high 19 second chance points while the Bulls had five. The Bulls won in the transition game though, outscoring the Grizzlies 30-14 in fastbreak situations and setting a season-high for a Grizzlies opponent. The score was tied 15 times in addition to the 20 lead changes.

Zach LaVine led all scorers with 30 points on 12-of-19 (.632) shooting. LaVine has now scored at least 30 points in eight games this season. Lauri Markkanen logged his 16th double-double of the year, scoring 22 points and collecting 10 boards. Markkanen scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half. Otto Porter Jr. added 20 points and six rebounds. Ryan Arcidiacono came off the bench to score 12 points and fellow reserve Shaquille Harrison chipped in with 10.

The fourth quarter was where the Bulls started to pull away. Leading by just one, the Bulls went on a 9-3 run from 6:05 to 5:04 (1:01 span) to go up 93-85. Down 103-96 with 1:20 left to go in the game, Conley got fouled from 26 feet out to convert a four-point play, making it 103-100. After a LaVine jumper on the following possession, Delon Wright knocked down a pair of free throws to keep it a one-possession game with 56 seconds left. With the Grizzlies trailing 105-102, Holiday missed a 28-footer to tie the game, forcing Memphis to foul Markkanen with 17.4 ticks remaining. Markkanen missed the first free throw but drained the second, pushing the Bulls’ lead to 106-102 and putting the game out of reach. Valanciunas swished a 26-foot trey as time expired, his only three of the night.

The third quarter went much like the first two, with the lead changing eight times and neither team leading by more than six points. Memphis won the paint in the quarter, outrebounding Chicago 14-8 and outscoring them 14-4 in the lane. The Grizzlies made 4-of-5 (.800) free throws in the period while the Bulls were a perfect 9-for-9. Bradley was locked in during the quarter, scoring 14 points on 5-of-7 (.714) shooting, but so was Markkanen, who scored 13 points and grabbed four boards in the quarter to help give Chicago a 75-74 advantage heading into the last quarter.

The Grizzlies shot just 18-for-47 (.383) from the field in the first half, including only 3-of-11 (.273) from three-point range. The Bulls went 21-for-45 (.467) in the half, but were even worse from long range, going 2-for-9 (.222). Memphis grabbed four offensive boards for seven second chance points, while Chicago converted three offensive rebounds into two points. The Bulls beat the Grizzlies in the fastbreak though, outscoring them 17-7 throughout the half. LaVine got comfortable in the first half, dropping 16 points (7-12 FG).

The Grizzlies kick off a back-to-back weekend with a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 2 in American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. CT.

On the controversial play: I thought there was enough contact for a foul. Surprised it wasn’t called, but it’s nothing new for us. We have to find ways to play through it. I have to be better than that in that situation and just get the ball. Mike Conley On how to get calls: I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s frustrating for all of us. We’re in so many tight games and any call can go either way. Sometimes it changes the way our games turn out – just the way we play and how we end up in those situations. I’m just going to keep trying to push forward. I appreciate Coach [J.B. Bickerstaff] and all he says and does. My teammates have my back and we have each other’s back. We’re Memphis. We have to play through that stuff. We’re going to continue to play through it. Mike Conley On if the referees gave him any explanation: We all knew who was going to get the ball at the time, but once they give me the answer, that’s it. Me yelling at them and trying to get a tech isn’t going to change anything, or maybe it will. It’s just not who I am. Unfortunately, it might be what I have to do to earn that, but it’s just frustrating. Going back to it, that’s not why we lost the game, that last play. It was a bunch of other plays that got us in that situation that we as Grizzlies need to do better. We take that ownership. Mike Conley On who can help him score: We’re still learning each other. We were just talking after the game. We’re still figuring out where everybody is going to get their looks and get shots. Find room to get aggressive. Myself, I’m still trying to feel my way through the offense. It’s going to take time. Game by game it changes. Different teams play us different ways. Tonight, I was happy with a lot of the looks guys were getting. Normally we make those shots. We have some turnovers that we weren’t normally accustomed to making. I think as we practice more, all our guys will get a little more acclimated and get a better understanding of where they can be aggressive and get looks. Mike Conley

