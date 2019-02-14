Postgame Report: Grizzlies’ Defense Bested By Bulls, Lose 122-110

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Chicago shot a productive 45-for-80 (.563) from the field, the third-best by a Memphis opponent all season. Key Run of the Night After a 7-0 run by the Grizzlies, Chicago responded with a 10-0 run late in the fourth to push the lead to 118-101 with 1:58 remaining in the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies gave up the second-most points they’ve surrendered all season as they fell to the Chicago Bulls, 122-110, on Wednesday night in the United Center. The Grizzlies dropped to 23-36 on the season and 9-21 on the road. The Bulls improved to 14-44 on the year and snapped an 11-game home losing streak.

The Bulls finished the game shooting 45-for-80 (.563) overall and 8-for-20 (.400) from three-point range, and their 122 points tied for the second-highest point total given up by the Grizzlies (three times, most recently vs. Toronto on Nov. 27). Chicago’s 56.3 field goal percentage was the third-best by a Memphis foe this year.

Avery Bradley led Memphis in scoring for the second consecutive game, finishing with 15 points on 7-of-12 (.583) shooting. Jonas Valanciunas had a productive 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 22:37 of play. Mike Conley and Delon Wright both added 12 points and five assists apiece. Jaren Jackson Jr. also finished with 12 points and a block. C.J. Miles chipped in with 12 points off the bench. Miles has reached double-digits in all three games so far with the Grizzlies.

Memphis made 43-of-89 (.483) shots in the game and finished 11-for-31 (.355) from beyond the arc. The Bulls dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Grizzlies 47-31 while outscoring Memphis 15-7 on second chance points. The Grizzlies did win the turnover battle, forcing 15 Bulls turnovers while committing nine of their own. Chicago had 58 points in the paint compared to 42 from Memphis. The Grizzlies bench scored 64 points while the Bulls reserves had 22.

Otto Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points (16-20 FG) while grabbing 10 rebounds to give him his fifth double-double of the season. Lauri Markkanen also logged a double-double, his sixth-straight and 13th overall, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds to go with six assists. Robin Lopez finished with a season-high 25 points to go with 5 boards. Zach LaVine added 15 points and seven assists. Ryan Arcidiacono handed out a career-high 11 assists.

Down 105-90 in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies went on a 7-0 run from 7:42 to 5:26 to trim the Bulls lead to single-digits. Chicago soon responded with a 10-0 run however, highlighted by a deep Markkanen triple to make it 119-101 with 1:58 remaining, essentially putting the game away. The Grizzlies made 9-of-17 (.529) shots in the final period, but the Bulls were an even-better 13-of-23 (.565) from the floor. Chicago outscored Memphis 14-6 in the lane to protect their lead throughout the quarter.

Chicago controlled the pace in the third quarter, as they continued to sink shots at a strong rate by going 8-for-17 (.471) in the quarter while Memphis was 9-for-23 (.391). The Grizzlies assisted on eight of their nine baskets, while the Bulls had six assists on their eight makes. The Bulls also had success at the free throw line, knocking down 9-of-11 (.818) tries at the stripe. Much like in the first half, Chicago had success inside, outscoring Memphis 14-8 in the paint as they took a 92-83 lead into the last period.

The Bulls scored 67 points on 24-of-40 (.600) shooting during the first half, setting season-highs for both opponent points and field goal percentage in a first half. The Grizzlies weren’t far behind, making 25-of-49 (.510) shots, including 8-of-19 (.421) three-pointers. Both teams pounded the ball inside, with the Bulls edging the Grizzlies 30-28 on points in the paint during the half, and both teams shooting over 66 percent in the lane. Porter Jr. racked up 21 points on 8-of-9 (3-3 3P) shooting in the first half for Chicago.

Chicago was rolling to start the game, shooting 15-for-22 (.682) in the opening quarter, which included sinking their first nine shots. Memphis was also clicking, making 14-of-25 (.560) shots, but only made 3-of-9 (.333) threes in the quarter. The Bulls worked the ball inside, scoring 22 of their 36 points down low, with Lopez making all six shots for 12 points in the first, to build a 36-32 lead.

The offensive outputs carried over into the second quarter, with both teams scoring at least 30 points. Chicago shot 9-for-17 (2-5 3P) in the quarter, and while Memphis was slightly worse by going 11-for-24 (.458) from the field, they did make 5-of-10 (.500) treys in the second. The Grizzlies scored six points off of seven Bulls turnovers in the period, while allowing no points off of three turnovers. Porter had a strong quarter for Chicago, dropping 13 points on 5-of-6 (.833) shooting to help the Bulls lead 67-62.

The Grizzlies will return from the All-Star break to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, February 22 in FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT.

On tonight’s loss: Give them a ton of credit for the way they came out and played; I think they were aggressive early, they understood the circumstances. Our guys expended a ton of energy in a tough basketball game last night and the travel, getting in here late. But no excuses, give the Bulls a ton of credit. Otto Porter Jr. was cooking. No matter what matchup we put on him, he got to his spot, he got open threes, made some tough pull-ups. And then [Robin] Lopez was great for them in the paint. We made mistakes on our weak side in the pick-and-roll, they did a great job of finding him, he did a great job finishing. J.B. Bickerstaff On how his team looked on the court: I think we were tired, there’s no doubt in my mind. We had a bunch of guys last night put forth a ton of effort in a game that went down to the wire. Guys were competitive, the energy level was high, the spirit was high and tonight we just couldn’t find a spark. We went deep into the bench trying to find it, but we couldn’t find that energy we needed to carry over to a five-man unit that would give us an opportunity, especially late in that third and fourth quarter. J.B. Bickerstaff On the upcoming break: I think, from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint, with the trade deadline and all the things that happened, it’s been a mentally exhausting period for our guys. This will be a great opportunity for them to refresh. We’ve got 23 games coming down the stretch, and we’ve got an opportunity to get a couple practice days in with the new guys. We can have a fresh start and look forward to having some great games down the stretch. J.B. Bickerstaff On the love he got from fans tonight: It always feels good to be back in Chicago. I just wish we played a little bit better. I wish we won the game, but it always feels good to get love. Joakim Noah On if his receptions in Chicago get old: I appreciate it for real, but it’s hard to talk about because it makes me uncomfortable. I appreciate it, but it’s just like, I’m trying to focus on the game at the same time. It’s an emotional…I look back and it’s like a lot of great memories and it’s like, I’m trying to stay focused on the moment at the same time. So, it’s hard to explain. Joakim Noah On the Grizzlies’ energy tonight: I felt like it was disappointing. I think that we could’ve definitely played harder. I feel like we’re capable of playing a lot better, so that’s what’s disappointing. Joakim Noah

