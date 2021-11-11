Postgame Report: Grizzlies struggle offensively as Hornets snap five-game losing streak

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis made their first two 3-pointers of the game before missing 19 of their next 21 attempts from behind the arc. Memphis shot 23.7% (9-38) from three tonight while Charlotte shot 45.6% from the field and 41.7% (15-36) from 3-point range. Key Run of the Night The Hornets carried their decisive 24-8 run from the third quarter into the fourth to build an 87-78 lead with 10:08 remaining in the game. Kelly Oubre Jr. caught fire, pouring in 15 of Charlotte’s 37 points in the quarter to close out the game.

Game Recap

The Charlotte Hornets snapped their five-game losing streak with a 118-108 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at FedExForum.

Kelly Oubre Jr. knocked down seven 3-pointers, to tally a season high 37 points along with five rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench. Gordon Hayward scored 25 points with five rebounds and five assists while LaMelo Ball added 12 points, nine rebounds and eight rebounds.

Ja Morant recorded his fifth 30-point game of the season with 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Dillon Brooks notched 20 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals in his season debut and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kyle Anderson had 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Morant took over on the offensive end early as he stacked up 13 points in less than five minutes of play in the first quarter, but Hayward and the Hornets shot 53.8% from the field. The Grizzlies came out of the first quarter with a 36-34 lead. Morant notched a single-quarter career best 19 points in the first quarter going 9-for-12 from the field.

The Hornets grabbed the momentum on a 29-9 run in the second quarter as the Grizzlies suffered through a six-minute scoring drought from the end of the first quarter to the 6:31 mark in the second quarter. The Grizzlies were just 7-for-27 from the field and 1-for-15 from three in the second quarter, before showing life at the end of the half to shorten the deficit 60-52 at the break. Morant led all scorers with 22 points and three assists while Heyward notched 12 points and four assists.

Jackson Jr. came alive in the third quarter as the Grizzlies stormed to a 16-5 run to take the lead until the Hornets used a quick 16-6 run to reclaim an 81-78 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Hornets carried their decisive 24-8 run into the fourth quarter to build an insurmountable lead as Oubre Jr. poured in 15 of Charlotte’s 37 fourth quarter points to close out the game.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will host the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports South or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On Dillon Brooks: “I thought (Dillon) was great. Playmaking, obviously, six assists, shot making, he just played a poised, comfortable game out there. He’s putting a lot of work in over the course of the summer. Hasn’t had the opportunity to play a lot of five-on-five. I thought he took all the work he’s put in and just really made an impact on the game tonight defensively. You just feel his intensity, communication on the bench. But, love the fact that he was just playing within himself and making the right plays. Great first game for him.” Taylor Jenkins On closing out games: “It fell off. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. We came out with a great start and then they made just enough shots to get going. Obviously, a number of their guys played well (Kelly Oubre Jr.) played great for them off the bench. At one point, we were shooting 20% from the 3-point line. We were getting great looks. You’re not going to win games when you’re shooting 20% from the 3-point line. So, credit to their defense. They went zone, but we still got some good looks. A little sloppiness here and there, but we had plenty of chance to build back the lead, or even build a bigger lead when we did in the second half, just didn’t have it go down tonight.” Taylor Jenkins On the Hornets’ zone: “It’s like a 1-1-3. We have a couple of sets that we usually go to. There was some poor execution in the first half on one of our main ones that we missed some opportunities there. It tries to disguise the zone a little bit, but they basically played zone 85% of the game. So, whether we were in a pick-and-roll, or elbow catch and split actions and all that stuff, we didn’t have quite the urgency at times to get through it, but then when we did, shots in the paint threes, got tons of great looks and it just didn’t fall.” Taylor Jenkins On the remaining defensive issues even with the return of Dillon Brooks: “I said it the other day; it’s not just on one guy. Obviously, he’s going to add a lot to us. I mean, we’ve got to play better. We scored 108 points. I felt like we struggled on the offensive end, and that impacts our defense. Some urgency, physicality, there were pockets of the game we played great, other pockets where just some breakdowns that we can easily control lead to scores for them. So, if we can collectively all be better in those areas, we’ll have a better chance.” Taylor Jenkins On Desmond Bane’s struggle over the last two games: “Love how hard he’s playing. Obviously, he’s assumed a new role this year. This is great learning for him to kind of adapt to the minutes and the personnel he’s playing, the role he’s playing. Keep shooting it. Keep trusting it. And, he’s got the utmost confidence. So, two games not that he’s used to, but he’s going to have plenty of great games moving forward and nothing to worry about.” Taylor Jenkins

Team Notables

Charlotte snapped a five-game losing streak with their victory tonight. The Hornets also ended a four-game losing streak against the Grizzlies with their last victory in the series coming on Feb. 1, 2019. The Grizzlies will travel to Charlotte on Feb. 12, 2022 for the final game of the season series.

Memphis is one of four teams to use the same starting lineup in every game this season.

The Grizzlies out-rebounded the Hornets 56-49 in the game and have now out-rebounded their opponent in eight of their first 11 games.

The Grizzlies’ 70 paint points tied their season high for points in the paint (10/20/21 vs. CLE). Memphis out-scored Charlotte 70-50 inside.

Player Notables

Ja Morant totaled 32 points (13-27 FG, 1-6 FG), eight assists and seven rebounds. Morant stacked up 13 points in less than five minutes of play on his way to a single-quarter career high 19 points in the first quarter. Morant made nine field goals in the first quarter, tying the franchise record set by Jaren Jackson Jr. on Dec. 12, 2019.

Morant has five 30-point performances in his first 11 games this season, halfway to his number of 30-point efforts last season (8).

Dillon Brooks notched 20 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals on 8-of-17 shooting in his season debut.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes.

added 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes. Kyle Anderson had 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. totaled 37 points (13-17 FG, 7-9 3P) off the bench tonight for Charlotte, setting a Hornets franchise record for points in a game by a reserve (Prev: 36, Malik Monk).