Postgame Report: Grizzlies glide past Hornets in second preseason victory

The Memphis Grizzlies delivered another impressive preseason performance to get a 128-98 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night at Spectrum Center.

Second-year guard Desmond Bane led the way for Memphis with 19 points and six rebounds. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 points each and Steven Adams notched his second double-double of the preseason with 15 points and 16 rebounds in 24 minutes. De'Anthony Melton went 3-of-5 from 3-point range for 11 points.

The Grizzlies jumped on the Hornets early with a 23-9 run in the first quarter with Jackson Jr. leading the way with six points and two rebounds. The Grizzlies finished the first period with a 31-19 lead as Adams brought down nine rebounds to go with his four points.

The Grizzlies took over on both ends of the floor to score 42 points the second quarter and take a 73-43 lead to the locker room. All five Grizzlies starters scored 11 points each in the first half, with Adams grabbing 14 rebounds. Morant added five rebounds and three assists. Terry Rozier found 13 points to lead the Hornets.

Bane led the way with eight points in the third quarter as the Grizzlies maintained their lead over the Hornets, taking a 101-70 lead into the final quarter, where Xavier Tillman Sr. and Jarrett Culver worked together to put the game away and bring the Grizzlies to 2-0 in the preseason

The Grizzlies will return home to FedExForum and welcome the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, October 9 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports South or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.

