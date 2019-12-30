Grizzlies vs. Hornets highlights 12.29.19
Postgame Report: Grizzlies finish decade with 117-104 victory over Charlotte Hornets
Key Stat of the Night
- Memphis recorded 30 assists on 45 made baskets tonight. This is the 11th time this season the Grizzlies have reached 30 assists, two shy of the franchise-record number of games over the course of an entire season (13 games with 30-or-more assists in 2018-19).
Key Run of the Night
- The Hornets’ P.J. Washington connected on a three-point field goal with 6:48 remaining in the game to trim the Grizzlies’ lead to eight points at 99-91, but the Grizzlies outscored the Hornets 16-5 over the next 4:14 of play to stretch their lead to back to 19 points with 2:20 to play.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 117-104 inside FedExForum Sunday night as they improved to 3-2 on the second night of back-to-backs this season.
The Grizzlies took control of the game early on as they limited the Hornets’ offense to 30.4 percent shooting in the first quarter, including 14.3 percent from behind-the-arc. Tyus Jones connected on a finger-roll layup with 2:15 to play in the first quarter, capping off a 26-9 run from the home team. The Grizzlies would lead 31-20 after one quarter of play as they shot 53.8 percent in the opening period.
Memphis would reach their largest lead of the night at 20 points with 7:21 to play before half following a 16-5 run which gave the Grizzlies 45-25 lead. Charlotte was able to keep the game within reach as they used a 15-6 run to trim the Grizzlies’ lead to 56-46 at the halftime break.
The Hornets used a strong third quarter to keep the Grizzlies lead at 11 heading into the final quarter of play. P.J. Washington connected on a three-point field goal with 6:48 remaining in the game to trim the Grizzlies lead to eight points at 99-91. Following the Washington basket, the Grizzlies would outscore the Hornets 16-5 over the next 4:14 of play to seal the game, as Memphis stretched their lead to back to 19 points with 2:20 to play. The Grizzlies would hold on to improve to 13-21 on the season while finishing the month of December 8-8.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for the Grizzlies with 14 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and two blocks. This marked Jackson’s second double-double this season. Dillon Brooks tallied a team-high 20 points and two rebounds as the Grizzlies moved to 8-0 this season when Brooks scores 20+ points. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and nine rebounds on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting. Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies bench with 18 points and four rebounds while Grayson Allen chipped in 15 points in 26 minutes of play.
Devonte’ Graham recorded his team-high 10th double-double of the season for the Hornets as he tallied 16 points and 10 assists on the evening. Malik Monk totaled a team-high 18 points to go with five rebounds and a steal. P.J. Washington added 16 points and four rebounds while knocking down 4-of-6 shots from behind the arc as the Hornets fell to 13-22 on the season.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will hit the road for three games as they travel to face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, January 2 at 9 p.m. inside Golden1 Center. Fans can also watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Team Quotes
On the game:Great win by our group, obviously, to come out strong and build a 20-point lead. The Hornets threw out a zone and it got a little funky for us, but for the most part as we got settled into the game, we found great ways to attack the zone. Overall, defensively, in a tight game going into the second half, to win the third quarter by one and I think the fourth quarter by two. Our defensive intensity two games in a row or three games in a row has been pretty good. I’m really proud of the guys with how they are competing. This (three games in four-night stretch) and this back-to-back, our guys had great juice coming out to set a tone in the game. Our execution down the stretch, some big-time rebounds, some big-time crack-backs to get some 50-50 balls to get out and play with some pace to solidify the win was huge. I’m going to keep saying it, but 30 assists by our guys is awesome. I’m super proud of how they are just sharing the ball. Teams are going to take Ja (Morant) away at times. He finds seven assists, but he can probably have a number of hockey assists. The blocked shots and rebounds... JJ (Jaren Jackson Jr.) was huge for us. The bench continues to give us a whole lot of great life. Kyle (Anderson) gave us a great spark in the starting lineup. Overall just a great team win, and when we do it collectively, it’s awesome to see.
On what has been different this month compared to the previous month:I wouldn’t say anything different. Just a credit to our guys on the commitment to try and get better every single day. Obviously our month in a short preseason trying to get everything installed and everyone comfortable with each other. I think we have great chemistry on and off the court. I think it just leads to the guys finding their way on the court. Figuring out what we need to do defensively and figuring out how we want to play offensively is our goal in year one. How we want to compete and how we want to play together and above all that our moto is just getting better. I hit them with that. It’s fun to watch these guys get better every single day. The results are going to be the results, but the process by which we have to get better when we have to clean something up on one end to another. I think this last month with this high volume of games and high density of games, the guys just taking care of their games, their bodies, and their minds. They are never satisfied. We can learn from wins. We can learn from losses. That’s what I enjoy about this group. They just want to get better.
On getting playmaking from the center position:I mean it’s huge. Obviously, within our motion offense, in general, we just want the ball moving around. We want five guys involved as ball handlers and playmakers. When we get guys in the big positon at our five spot. You throw JJ (Jaren Jackson Jr.) in that mix, you throw Solo (Solomon Hill) in that mix, but especially our fives to be handlers, passers, its huge. We can’t just be relying on all of our guards to make the plays. We want bigs making passes, guards making shots, and guards making passes and bigs making shots. It works hand-in-hand. At the end of the day, if we can get all of our guys, whoever steps on the floor, to be a play maker and embrace that mentality, it just accelerates our offense and what we can be.
On Tyus Jones’ production:Just another consistent solid game from him. I just love his urgency defensively. Taking on point guards and wings and throwing him on different matchups, but I think that just ignites him offensively. I think he’s kind of found a comfort zone where he needs to attack. As we said before the game, finding those spots to be aggressive to score but playing within himself. Finding his teammates against a blitzing defense or a zone. Like we saw tonight, being a facilitator and helping with our pace. It’s good to see how he has settled in over these last couple of weeks and its awesome that he has kind of gotten in that comfort zone now.
On Jaren Jackson getting zero fouls in the second half:Sometimes that’s going to happen in a game. He didn’t let them shake him at all, comes out and has a great second half. Obviously blocking shots, double-digit rebounds is awesome. Manning the paint like we talked about before the game and starting to embrace that role. It’s great that he can learn from whatever happens in the first half and get better in the second half. Obviously, on the defensive end you know huge strides there. Very impressed with the impact he made the last 24 minutes after a couple of tough calls in the first half.
On tonight’s win:It was a team effort, really. We had all five guys on the court always playing hard, getting boards, getting stops and big shots. It was just a really good team effort tonight.
On playing well against Charlotte’s zone defense:Just hitting shots [helped us], like the three. Getting it inside-out quick, doing a couple good lobs during it, too. It was really just playing together as a team and getting the ball in the right spots and taking good shots.
On whether he is proud of the team for responding to a zone defense, after it presented a challenge for them earlier in the year:I would say I’m super proud. We just played really well as a team versus the zone. You know, just [doing things like] pass-pass-shot, open 3-pointer, cut, layup. It was just a really good team effort versus the zone, and that’s what we were struggling to get in past games.
On whether they’ve worked on playing against zone defense in practice:I think they are the third or fourth team to zone us, so it’s something that we’re going to see more, so it’s something that we did focus on in practice. And Coach [Jenkins] has talked to us plenty about it.
On getting this win to close the calendar year and on the end of a tough back-to-back:It’s big, really. Obviously, last game was kind of tough – we got beat pretty bad, so we wanted to come in here tonight and play harder than we did last game. And that’s what we did tonight.
On throwing an alley-oop to Jaren Jackson Jr.:It was good. Versus the zone, I feel like that lob is always open for anybody, so I’m just glad that Jaren saw that coming and I was able to throw it to him.
On playing center in the Grizzlies’ lineup:You know, I’m still just trying to grow. Trying to figure out how to guard that ball screen. It’s tougher because guys are so much bigger than me. But it’s just [a matter of] practice, and I feel that I’ve gotten better as the season has gone on.
On whether he was proud of the way the team responded to the Hornets’ zone defense tonight:Definitely. We know teams are going to go at it because it’s a change-up, trying to get us uncomfortable, take shots we don’t want. But we stayed calm, ran the actions that Coach [Jenkins] was telling us in the timeouts, and got it done.
On staying out of foul trouble in the second half after fouling three times in the first half:No fouls in the second half? I didn’t even know. It happens sometimes. When people are challenging the rim a lot, you just have to remember to keep going vertical, or sometimes you’ve got to just let it go. Solo [Solomon Hill] says that. So you’ve got to do it.
On the team playing well in December:Everybody is just playing together. I don’t think it’s a matter of anything clicking more. We just, you know, shots are falling a lot, and we’re playing better defensively. That’s a big thing. I think everybody is locked in defensively, and we’re sticking to the coverages, helping each other out. Everybody is being a good teammate.
On how he achieved his career-high rebounding total tonight:Just activity. Making sure I’m talking and keeping myself engaged, definitely. If JV [Jonas Valanciunas] is not in the game, you have to do a little bit extra.
Player Notes
- Jaren Jackson Jr. posted his second double-double of the season (fourth career) with 14 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and two blocks. Jackson finished the night 6-of-12 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep. Jackson entered tonight’s game averaging 20.7 points (.485 FG) and 3.1 threes (.392 3P) in 29.3 minutes during the month December. Jackson Jr. also extended his streak with at least one three-pointer made to 22 games, which is now the third-longest streak in franchise history.
- Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3P). With tonight’s victory the Grizzlies are now 8-0 on the season when Brooks scores 20-or-more points.
- Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 7-of-8 from the floor.
- Grayson Allen scored 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3P) in 26 minutes off the bench… Allen has recorded four games with at least three treys in 19 appearances this season after doing so just twice in 38 games as a rookie for the Utah Jazz last season.
- Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies bench with 18 points, three assists and four rebounds on 7-of-12 shooting.
- Devonte’ Graham collected a double-double with 16 points, 10 assists and four rebounds for the Hornets. This marked Graham’s team-high 10th double-double of the season. This also marks the third-consecutive game he has tallied 10+ assists.
- P.J. Washington tallied 16 points and four rebounds while knocking down 4-of-6 three-point attempts. This marks the most threes Washington has made since the Hornets’ opening game of the season, when he knocked down seven from beyond the arc.
