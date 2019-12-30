Postgame Report: Grizzlies finish decade with 117-104 victory over Charlotte Hornets

On the game: Great win by our group, obviously, to come out strong and build a 20-point lead. The Hornets threw out a zone and it got a little funky for us, but for the most part as we got settled into the game, we found great ways to attack the zone. Overall, defensively, in a tight game going into the second half, to win the third quarter by one and I think the fourth quarter by two. Our defensive intensity two games in a row or three games in a row has been pretty good. I’m really proud of the guys with how they are competing. This (three games in four-night stretch) and this back-to-back, our guys had great juice coming out to set a tone in the game. Our execution down the stretch, some big-time rebounds, some big-time crack-backs to get some 50-50 balls to get out and play with some pace to solidify the win was huge. I’m going to keep saying it, but 30 assists by our guys is awesome. I’m super proud of how they are just sharing the ball. Teams are going to take Ja (Morant) away at times. He finds seven assists, but he can probably have a number of hockey assists. The blocked shots and rebounds... JJ (Jaren Jackson Jr.) was huge for us. The bench continues to give us a whole lot of great life. Kyle (Anderson) gave us a great spark in the starting lineup. Overall just a great team win, and when we do it collectively, it’s awesome to see. Taylor Jenkins

On what has been different this month compared to the previous month: I wouldn’t say anything different. Just a credit to our guys on the commitment to try and get better every single day. Obviously our month in a short preseason trying to get everything installed and everyone comfortable with each other. I think we have great chemistry on and off the court. I think it just leads to the guys finding their way on the court. Figuring out what we need to do defensively and figuring out how we want to play offensively is our goal in year one. How we want to compete and how we want to play together and above all that our moto is just getting better. I hit them with that. It’s fun to watch these guys get better every single day. The results are going to be the results, but the process by which we have to get better when we have to clean something up on one end to another. I think this last month with this high volume of games and high density of games, the guys just taking care of their games, their bodies, and their minds. They are never satisfied. We can learn from wins. We can learn from losses. That’s what I enjoy about this group. They just want to get better. Taylor Jenkins

On getting playmaking from the center position: I mean it’s huge. Obviously, within our motion offense, in general, we just want the ball moving around. We want five guys involved as ball handlers and playmakers. When we get guys in the big positon at our five spot. You throw JJ (Jaren Jackson Jr.) in that mix, you throw Solo (Solomon Hill) in that mix, but especially our fives to be handlers, passers, its huge. We can’t just be relying on all of our guards to make the plays. We want bigs making passes, guards making shots, and guards making passes and bigs making shots. It works hand-in-hand. At the end of the day, if we can get all of our guys, whoever steps on the floor, to be a play maker and embrace that mentality, it just accelerates our offense and what we can be. Taylor Jenkins

On Tyus Jones’ production: Just another consistent solid game from him. I just love his urgency defensively. Taking on point guards and wings and throwing him on different matchups, but I think that just ignites him offensively. I think he’s kind of found a comfort zone where he needs to attack. As we said before the game, finding those spots to be aggressive to score but playing within himself. Finding his teammates against a blitzing defense or a zone. Like we saw tonight, being a facilitator and helping with our pace. It’s good to see how he has settled in over these last couple of weeks and its awesome that he has kind of gotten in that comfort zone now. Taylor Jenkins

On Jaren Jackson getting zero fouls in the second half: Sometimes that’s going to happen in a game. He didn’t let them shake him at all, comes out and has a great second half. Obviously blocking shots, double-digit rebounds is awesome. Manning the paint like we talked about before the game and starting to embrace that role. It’s great that he can learn from whatever happens in the first half and get better in the second half. Obviously, on the defensive end you know huge strides there. Very impressed with the impact he made the last 24 minutes after a couple of tough calls in the first half. Taylor Jenkins

On tonight’s win: It was a team effort, really. We had all five guys on the court always playing hard, getting boards, getting stops and big shots. It was just a really good team effort tonight. Brandon Clarke

On playing well against Charlotte’s zone defense: Just hitting shots [helped us], like the three. Getting it inside-out quick, doing a couple good lobs during it, too. It was really just playing together as a team and getting the ball in the right spots and taking good shots. Brandon Clarke

On whether he is proud of the team for responding to a zone defense, after it presented a challenge for them earlier in the year: I would say I’m super proud. We just played really well as a team versus the zone. You know, just [doing things like] pass-pass-shot, open 3-pointer, cut, layup. It was just a really good team effort versus the zone, and that’s what we were struggling to get in past games. Brandon Clarke

On whether they’ve worked on playing against zone defense in practice: I think they are the third or fourth team to zone us, so it’s something that we’re going to see more, so it’s something that we did focus on in practice. And Coach [Jenkins] has talked to us plenty about it. Brandon Clarke

On getting this win to close the calendar year and on the end of a tough back-to-back: It’s big, really. Obviously, last game was kind of tough – we got beat pretty bad, so we wanted to come in here tonight and play harder than we did last game. And that’s what we did tonight. Brandon Clarke

On throwing an alley-oop to Jaren Jackson Jr.: It was good. Versus the zone, I feel like that lob is always open for anybody, so I’m just glad that Jaren saw that coming and I was able to throw it to him. Brandon Clarke

On playing center in the Grizzlies’ lineup: You know, I’m still just trying to grow. Trying to figure out how to guard that ball screen. It’s tougher because guys are so much bigger than me. But it’s just [a matter of] practice, and I feel that I’ve gotten better as the season has gone on. Brandon Clarke

On whether he was proud of the way the team responded to the Hornets’ zone defense tonight: Definitely. We know teams are going to go at it because it’s a change-up, trying to get us uncomfortable, take shots we don’t want. But we stayed calm, ran the actions that Coach [Jenkins] was telling us in the timeouts, and got it done. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On staying out of foul trouble in the second half after fouling three times in the first half: No fouls in the second half? I didn’t even know. It happens sometimes. When people are challenging the rim a lot, you just have to remember to keep going vertical, or sometimes you’ve got to just let it go. Solo [Solomon Hill] says that. So you’ve got to do it. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On the team playing well in December: Everybody is just playing together. I don’t think it’s a matter of anything clicking more. We just, you know, shots are falling a lot, and we’re playing better defensively. That’s a big thing. I think everybody is locked in defensively, and we’re sticking to the coverages, helping each other out. Everybody is being a good teammate. Jaren Jackson Jr.