Postgame Report: Grizzlies finish decade with 117-104 victory over Charlotte Hornets

KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Memphis Grizzlies Postgame Report
Postgame Report

Grizzlies vs. Hornets highlights 12.29.19

Check out the top plays from the Grizzlies match against the Hornets on Sunday in Memphis.

MEMvCHA: playlist 12.29.19

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Grizzlies vs. Hornets highlights 12.29.19
Now Playing

Grizzlies vs. Hornets highlights 12.29.19

Check out the top plays from the Grizzlies match against the Hornets on Sunday in Memphis.
Dec 29, 2019  |  01:59
MEMvCHA: Grizzmo 12.29.19
Now Playing

MEMvCHA: Grizzmo 12.29.19

Catch the key moments from Sunday night’s game.
Dec 29, 2019  |  01:00
Dillon Brooks 20 points vs. Hornets 12.29.19
Now Playing

Dillon Brooks 20 points vs. Hornets 12.29.19

Dillon Brooks drops a team-high 20 points against the Hornets in Memphis.
Dec 29, 2019  |  01:22
MEMvCHA: Postgame press conference 12.29.19
Now Playing

MEMvCHA: Postgame press conference 12.29.19

Hear what Head Coach Taylor Jenkins had to say immediately following the Grizzlies’ 117-104 victory over the Hornets on Sunday at FedExForum.
Dec 29, 2019  |  04:46
MEMvCHA: Ja Morant postgame 12.29.19
Now Playing

MEMvCHA: Ja Morant postgame 12.29.19

Hear from Ja Morant as he speaks with the media after Sunday’s victory over the Hornets.
Dec 29, 2019  |  01:55
MEMvCHA: Brandon Clarke postgame 12.29.19
Now Playing

MEMvCHA: Brandon Clarke postgame 12.29.19

Grizzlies Guard-forward Brandon Clarke addressed the media following Sunday’s victory over the Hornets.
Dec 29, 2019  |  02:15
MEMvCHA: Dillon Brooks postgame 12.29.19
Now Playing

MEMvCHA: Dillon Brooks postgame 12.29.19

Dillon Brooks speaks on the win against the Hornets.
Dec 29, 2019  |  02:15
MEMvCHA: Jaren Jackson Jr. walkoff interview 12.29.19
Now Playing

MEMvCHA: Jaren Jackson Jr. walkoff interview 12.29.19

Rob Fischer sees what Jaren Jackson Jr. has to say about tonight’s win.
Dec 29, 2019  |  01:21
Grayson Allen takes it to the cup
Now Playing

Grayson Allen takes it to the cup

Grayson Allen gets the hoop and the harm against the Hornets.
Dec 29, 2019  |  00:14
Jaren Jackson Jr. slams it home
Now Playing

Jaren Jackson Jr. slams it home

Ja Morant assist Jaren Jackson Jr. under the basket for the jam.
Dec 29, 2019  |  00:13
De'Anthony Melton drives hard to the hoop
Now Playing

De'Anthony Melton drives hard to the hoop

De'Anthony Melton drives to the rim and finishes a tough layup.
Dec 29, 2019  |  00:15
Jonas Valanciunas saves the play
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas saves the play

Dillon Brooks misses the three in but Jonas Valanciunas is there to clean up for two.
Dec 29, 2019  |  00:16
Ja Morant lays it up
Now Playing

Ja Morant lays it up

Jonas Valanciunas passes inside to Ja Morant who converts a pretty layup.
Dec 29, 2019  |  00:13
Jonas Valanciunas hits the fadeaway
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas hits the fadeaway

Check out Jonas Valanciunas’ nice fadeaway over the Hornets.
Dec 29, 2019  |  00:14
Brandon Clarke scores on the break
Now Playing

Brandon Clarke scores on the break

Brandon Clarke scores on a Grizzlies fast break with an assist from Tyus Jones.
Dec 29, 2019  |  00:18
Kyle Anderson makes a quick splash
Now Playing

Kyle Anderson makes a quick splash

Kyle Anderson makes a nice move and scores.
Dec 29, 2019  |  00:15
Dillon Brooks from downtown
Now Playing

Dillon Brooks from downtown

Jonas Valanciunas passes to Dillon Brooks who sinks a deep three against the Hornets.
Dec 29, 2019  |  00:16

Postgame Report: Grizzlies finish decade with 117-104 victory over Charlotte Hornets

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Dec 29, 2019

Key Stat of the Night

  • Memphis recorded 30 assists on 45 made baskets tonight. This is the 11th time this season the Grizzlies have reached 30 assists, two shy of the franchise-record number of games over the course of an entire season (13 games with 30-or-more assists in 2018-19).

Key Run of the Night

  • The Hornets’ P.J. Washington connected on a three-point field goal with 6:48 remaining in the game to trim the Grizzlies’ lead to eight points at 99-91, but the Grizzlies outscored the Hornets 16-5 over the next 4:14 of play to stretch their lead to back to 19 points with 2:20 to play.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 117-104 inside FedExForum Sunday night as they improved to 3-2 on the second night of back-to-backs this season.

The Grizzlies took control of the game early on as they limited the Hornets’ offense to 30.4 percent shooting in the first quarter, including 14.3 percent from behind-the-arc. Tyus Jones connected on a finger-roll layup with 2:15 to play in the first quarter, capping off a 26-9 run from the home team. The Grizzlies would lead 31-20 after one quarter of play as they shot 53.8 percent in the opening period.

Memphis would reach their largest lead of the night at 20 points with 7:21 to play before half following a 16-5 run which gave the Grizzlies 45-25 lead. Charlotte was able to keep the game within reach as they used a 15-6 run to trim the Grizzlies’ lead to 56-46 at the halftime break.

The Hornets used a strong third quarter to keep the Grizzlies lead at 11 heading into the final quarter of play. P.J. Washington connected on a three-point field goal with 6:48 remaining in the game to trim the Grizzlies lead to eight points at 99-91. Following the Washington basket, the Grizzlies would outscore the Hornets 16-5 over the next 4:14 of play to seal the game, as Memphis stretched their lead to back to 19 points with 2:20 to play. The Grizzlies would hold on to improve to 13-21 on the season while finishing the month of December 8-8.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for the Grizzlies with 14 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and two blocks. This marked Jackson’s second double-double this season. Dillon Brooks tallied a team-high 20 points and two rebounds as the Grizzlies moved to 8-0 this season when Brooks scores 20+ points. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and nine rebounds on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting. Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies bench with 18 points and four rebounds while Grayson Allen chipped in 15 points in 26 minutes of play.

Devonte’ Graham recorded his team-high 10th double-double of the season for the Hornets as he tallied 16 points and 10 assists on the evening. Malik Monk totaled a team-high 18 points to go with five rebounds and a steal. P.J. Washington added 16 points and four rebounds while knocking down 4-of-6 shots from behind the arc as the Hornets fell to 13-22 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will hit the road for three games as they travel to face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, January 2 at 9 p.m. inside Golden1 Center. Fans can also watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes

On the game:
Great win by our group, obviously, to come out strong and build a 20-point lead. The Hornets threw out a zone and it got a little funky for us, but for the most part as we got settled into the game, we found great ways to attack the zone. Overall, defensively, in a tight game going into the second half, to win the third quarter by one and I think the fourth quarter by two. Our defensive intensity two games in a row or three games in a row has been pretty good. I’m really proud of the guys with how they are competing. This (three games in four-night stretch) and this back-to-back, our guys had great juice coming out to set a tone in the game. Our execution down the stretch, some big-time rebounds, some big-time crack-backs to get some 50-50 balls to get out and play with some pace to solidify the win was huge. I’m going to keep saying it, but 30 assists by our guys is awesome. I’m super proud of how they are just sharing the ball. Teams are going to take Ja (Morant) away at times. He finds seven assists, but he can probably have a number of hockey assists. The blocked shots and rebounds... JJ (Jaren Jackson Jr.) was huge for us. The bench continues to give us a whole lot of great life. Kyle (Anderson) gave us a great spark in the starting lineup. Overall just a great team win, and when we do it collectively, it’s awesome to see.
Taylor Jenkins
On what has been different this month compared to the previous month:
I wouldn’t say anything different. Just a credit to our guys on the commitment to try and get better every single day. Obviously our month in a short preseason trying to get everything installed and everyone comfortable with each other. I think we have great chemistry on and off the court. I think it just leads to the guys finding their way on the court. Figuring out what we need to do defensively and figuring out how we want to play offensively is our goal in year one. How we want to compete and how we want to play together and above all that our moto is just getting better. I hit them with that. It’s fun to watch these guys get better every single day. The results are going to be the results, but the process by which we have to get better when we have to clean something up on one end to another. I think this last month with this high volume of games and high density of games, the guys just taking care of their games, their bodies, and their minds. They are never satisfied. We can learn from wins. We can learn from losses. That’s what I enjoy about this group. They just want to get better.
Taylor Jenkins
On getting playmaking from the center position:
I mean it’s huge. Obviously, within our motion offense, in general, we just want the ball moving around. We want five guys involved as ball handlers and playmakers. When we get guys in the big positon at our five spot. You throw JJ (Jaren Jackson Jr.) in that mix, you throw Solo (Solomon Hill) in that mix, but especially our fives to be handlers, passers, its huge. We can’t just be relying on all of our guards to make the plays. We want bigs making passes, guards making shots, and guards making passes and bigs making shots. It works hand-in-hand. At the end of the day, if we can get all of our guys, whoever steps on the floor, to be a play maker and embrace that mentality, it just accelerates our offense and what we can be.
Taylor Jenkins
On Tyus Jones’ production:
Just another consistent solid game from him. I just love his urgency defensively. Taking on point guards and wings and throwing him on different matchups, but I think that just ignites him offensively. I think he’s kind of found a comfort zone where he needs to attack. As we said before the game, finding those spots to be aggressive to score but playing within himself. Finding his teammates against a blitzing defense or a zone. Like we saw tonight, being a facilitator and helping with our pace. It’s good to see how he has settled in over these last couple of weeks and its awesome that he has kind of gotten in that comfort zone now.
Taylor Jenkins
On Jaren Jackson getting zero fouls in the second half:
Sometimes that’s going to happen in a game. He didn’t let them shake him at all, comes out and has a great second half. Obviously blocking shots, double-digit rebounds is awesome. Manning the paint like we talked about before the game and starting to embrace that role. It’s great that he can learn from whatever happens in the first half and get better in the second half. Obviously, on the defensive end you know huge strides there. Very impressed with the impact he made the last 24 minutes after a couple of tough calls in the first half.
Taylor Jenkins
On tonight’s win:
It was a team effort, really. We had all five guys on the court always playing hard, getting boards, getting stops and big shots. It was just a really good team effort tonight.
Brandon Clarke
On playing well against Charlotte’s zone defense:
Just hitting shots [helped us], like the three. Getting it inside-out quick, doing a couple good lobs during it, too. It was really just playing together as a team and getting the ball in the right spots and taking good shots.
Brandon Clarke
On whether he is proud of the team for responding to a zone defense, after it presented a challenge for them earlier in the year:
I would say I’m super proud. We just played really well as a team versus the zone. You know, just [doing things like] pass-pass-shot, open 3-pointer, cut, layup. It was just a really good team effort versus the zone, and that’s what we were struggling to get in past games.
Brandon Clarke
On whether they’ve worked on playing against zone defense in practice:
I think they are the third or fourth team to zone us, so it’s something that we’re going to see more, so it’s something that we did focus on in practice. And Coach [Jenkins] has talked to us plenty about it.
Brandon Clarke
On getting this win to close the calendar year and on the end of a tough back-to-back:
It’s big, really. Obviously, last game was kind of tough – we got beat pretty bad, so we wanted to come in here tonight and play harder than we did last game. And that’s what we did tonight.
Brandon Clarke
On throwing an alley-oop to Jaren Jackson Jr.:
It was good. Versus the zone, I feel like that lob is always open for anybody, so I’m just glad that Jaren saw that coming and I was able to throw it to him.
Brandon Clarke
On playing center in the Grizzlies’ lineup:
You know, I’m still just trying to grow. Trying to figure out how to guard that ball screen. It’s tougher because guys are so much bigger than me. But it’s just [a matter of] practice, and I feel that I’ve gotten better as the season has gone on.
Brandon Clarke
On whether he was proud of the way the team responded to the Hornets’ zone defense tonight:
Definitely. We know teams are going to go at it because it’s a change-up, trying to get us uncomfortable, take shots we don’t want. But we stayed calm, ran the actions that Coach [Jenkins] was telling us in the timeouts, and got it done.
Jaren Jackson Jr.
On staying out of foul trouble in the second half after fouling three times in the first half:
No fouls in the second half? I didn’t even know. It happens sometimes. When people are challenging the rim a lot, you just have to remember to keep going vertical, or sometimes you’ve got to just let it go. Solo [Solomon Hill] says that. So you’ve got to do it.
Jaren Jackson Jr.
On the team playing well in December:
Everybody is just playing together. I don’t think it’s a matter of anything clicking more. We just, you know, shots are falling a lot, and we’re playing better defensively. That’s a big thing. I think everybody is locked in defensively, and we’re sticking to the coverages, helping each other out. Everybody is being a good teammate.
Jaren Jackson Jr.
On how he achieved his career-high rebounding total tonight:
Just activity. Making sure I’m talking and keeping myself engaged, definitely. If JV [Jonas Valanciunas] is not in the game, you have to do a little bit extra.
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Player Notes

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. posted his second double-double of the season (fourth career) with 14 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and two blocks. Jackson finished the night 6-of-12 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep. Jackson entered tonight’s game averaging 20.7 points (.485 FG) and 3.1 threes (.392 3P) in 29.3 minutes during the month December. Jackson Jr. also extended his streak with at least one three-pointer made to 22 games, which is now the third-longest streak in franchise history.
  • Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3P). With tonight’s victory the Grizzlies are now 8-0 on the season when Brooks scores 20-or-more points.
  • Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 7-of-8 from the floor.
  • Grayson Allen scored 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3P) in 26 minutes off the bench… Allen has recorded four games with at least three treys in 19 appearances this season after doing so just twice in 38 games as a rookie for the Utah Jazz last season.
  • Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies bench with 18 points, three assists and four rebounds on 7-of-12 shooting.
  • Devonte’ Graham collected a double-double with 16 points, 10 assists and four rebounds for the Hornets. This marked Graham’s team-high 10th double-double of the season. This also marks the third-consecutive game he has tallied 10+ assists.
  • P.J. Washington tallied 16 points and four rebounds while knocking down 4-of-6 three-point attempts. This marks the most threes Washington has made since the Hornets’ opening game of the season, when he knocked down seven from beyond the arc.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App

App Store App Store

Tags
Allen, Grayson, Brooks, Dillon, Clarke, Brandon, Jones, Tyus, Grizzlies

Upcoming Home games

Related Content

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter