Postgame Report: Grizzlies Fade Down the Stretch in Charlotte, Lose 100-92

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies’ fourth-quarter shooting was their worst of the game, going just 6-for-21 (1-8 3P) from the field while the Hornets were 8-for-17 (5-10 3P). Key Run of the Night Charlotte went on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, highlighted by back-to-back threes from Williams, to take a 96-90 lead with 33.1 remaining in the game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies were outscored 15-3 in the final six minutes of the game to lose to the Charlotte Hornets, 100-92, on Friday night inside Spectrum Center. The Grizzlies fell to 20-33 on the season and have now lost nine-straight road games. The Hornets improved to 25-26 on the year.

The Grizzlies’ fourth-quarter shooting was their worst of the game, going just 6-for-21 (1-8 3P) from the field while the Hornets were 8-for-17 (5-10 3P). Charlotte went on an 11-0 run late in the quarter, highlighted by back-to-back threes from Williams, to take a 96-90 lead with 33.1 remaining in the game. With the Grizzlies needing to foul, Walker made both free throws with 17.3 seconds left to make it 98-92. Marc Gasol missed a three-pointer with 14.6 ticks remaining and Charlotte grabbed the miss, putting the game away. Memphis led by as much as eight during the quarter, but Charlotte made 9-of-10 (.900) free throws to help re-take and protect their lead.

Shelvin Mack, who started in place of an injured Mike Conley, led the Grizzlies with 19 points and passed out season-high nine assists. Joakim Noah earned his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. It was Noah’s first double-double since Jan. 12, 2017. Ivan Rabb finished with a season-high 15 points on 7-of-11 (.636) shooting to go with five rebounds. Rabb has scored in double-digits three times this season. Justin Holiday also had 15 points. Holiday has scored in double-digits four times since joining the Grizzlies. JaMychal Green added 10 points.

Both teams shot identical percentages, with Memphis finishing 35-of-80 (.438) from the floor and Charlotte shooting 32-of-73 (.438) in the game. The Hornets were better from long range, connecting on 12-of-29 (.414) three-pointers while the Grizzlies made 9-of-29 (.310) treys. The Grizzlies outscored the Hornets in the paint 42-28, and tripled them on second chance points, 18-6.

Kemba Walker led all scorers with 23 points. Walker has now scored at least 20 points in 27 games this season. Malik Monk added 20 points (4-8 3P) off the bench. Tony Parker finished with 15 points and a team-high seven assists. Marvin Williams had 16 points, with 13 of them coming in the second half. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist chipped in with 10 points off the bench.

The offenses were clicking after halftime, as both teams shot over 50 percent in the third quarter. The Grizzlies were better from three-point range in the third, making 5-of-11 (.455) threes while the Hornets went 2-of-6 (.333). Memphis assisted on eight of their 11 field goals to win the quarter 28-25. The lead changed hands eight times in the quarter, plus there were six ties, as Memphis carried a 73-70 lead into the final quarter.

Memphis made 18-of-39 (.462) shots in the first half, but only went 3-of-10 (.300) from beyond the arc, while Charlotte shot 15-for-38 (.395) overall and 5-of-13 (.385) from three. The Grizzlies scored 11 points off of seven Hornets turnovers and Charlotte had two points from eight Memphis miscues in the half. Memphis outscored Charlotte 24-14 in the paint during the first half, making 12-of-18 (.667) shots inside the lane.

Memphis started strong, shooting 13-for-22 (.591) from the field in the first quarter while holding Charlotte to 7-for-20(.350). The Grizzlies scored nine points off four Hornets turnovers, and scored 16 points in the paint on 8-of-9 (.889) shooting in the first. The Grizzlies closed the opening quarter with a 16-4 run to lead 29-17. Holiday, Rabb and Mack all scored eight points in the period, and combined to shoot 11-for-14 (.785).

The Grizzlies cooled down in the second quarter, going just 5-for-17 (.294) from the floor. The Hornets made 8-of-18 (3-6 3P) shots in the period, and made nine of their 10 free throws. Memphis committed six turnovers in the quarter, but Charlotte could only turn them into two points. A Parker layup with 55 seconds left gave Charlotte their first lead of the game at 43-42, and Monk missed a layup as time expired to leave the score tied at 45 apiece at halftime.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will play their lone game in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks on Sunday, February 3 at 12 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Team Quotes

On tonight’s game: I think we struggled to find a bucket down the stretch. They had guys in Kemba [Walker], Tony Parker, those guys that are used to having the ball in their hands in big moments. We struggled from the offensive end to find a bucket. That was able to give them an opportunity down the stretch. J.B. Bickerstaff On the referee’s explanation on the potential eight-second violation call: They were dead wrong in whatever it was. Without getting to far into it, the whistle blew. The clock froze. It was an eight-second violation and we got the steal on the play. So however you see it, the play was wrong. There was no explanation they could give me. J.B. Bickerstaff On bouncing back against New York on Sunday: I got no choice, right. I mean, we show up again on Sunday and we’ll scrap. Give our guys a ton of credit. Looking at what could have been. All the guys that were out and the fire power that they have. We could have easily caved and not shown up. There are no silver linings, but our guys competed like hell. They got after it. Just give them a ton of credit for putting themselves in position to win a game while missing so many key guys. The guys that did play, they deserve a pat on the back and respect for that level of competition. J.B. Bickerstaff On the effort his teammates played with tonight being shorthanded: I think that’s been the consistent thing from the last games, from the last six, seven games the effort has been tremendous independently of who’s out there, whatever the name on the jersey is. Everybody that steps on the floor sets the standard of effort. Marc Gasol On Ivan Rabb’s play tonight: It’s good. It’s good, he’s a very talented player. He’s knows how to play offensively really well, rebounds the ball, he makes things happen and it’s definitely good to see him getting more minutes and I’m sure we’re going to see more of that. Marc Gasol

Player Notes

