Postgame Report: Charlotte’s Sharpshooting Too Much for Memphis, Fall 118-107

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Hornets made over half their shots in the game, going 41-for-77 (.532) from the floor while also making 12-of-30 three-pointers (.400). Key Run of the Night The Hornets opened the third quarter with a 17-6 run from 10:55 to 5:37 to build a 75-60 lead, giving them enough cushion to lead for the rest of the second half.

Game Recap

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 118-107, on Wednesday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies fell to 19-29 on the season and are now 12-11 at home. Memphis has now lost seven consecutive games, the longest streak of the season. The Hornets improved to 23-24 on the year.

The Hornets made over half their shots in the game, going 41-for-77 (.532) from the floor while also making 12-of-30 (.400) three-pointers.

Marc Gasol earned the fifth triple-double of his career (first this season), scoring 22 points, grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds and handing out a game-high 10 assists. Gasol had previously recorded 16 rebounds on six occasions, last happening on Jan. 16, 2015 at Orlando. Mike Conley led all scorers with 31 points. Conley has now cracked the 30-point mark in five games this season. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points, scoring in double-digits for the fourth-straight game. JaMychal Green added 14 points off the bench while Justin Holiday chipped in with 10.

Memphis finished the game by going 38-for-81 (.469) overall and 9-for-31 (.290) from three. The Hornets won the turnover battle 11-9, but the Grizzlies scored 13 points off of giveaways while Charlotte had 12. The Grizzlies had success at the line, making 22-of-24 (.917) free throws while the Hornets made 24-of-31 (.774). Memphis outscored Charlotte 48-38 in the paint, but the Hornets bench outscored the Grizzlies’ 41-24.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 22 points while dishing out a team-high seven assists. The franchise’s all-time leading scorer has led the team in scoring in 33 out of their 47 games this season. Nicolas Batum finished with 18 points while Tony Parker added 17 points off the bench. Jeremy Lamb also scored 17 points and Marvin Williams had 11.

The Grizzlies improved in the fourth quarter, making 9-of-15 (.600) shots, but the Hornets were 11-for-19 (.579) in the period. The point guards took over in the final quarter, with Conley dropping 15 points (7-7 FT) and Walker scoring 12 points while notching a pair of steals. Charlotte scored five points off of three Memphis turnovers to help maintain the lead.

The Hornets shot over 50 percent for the second-straight quarter, making 8-of-15 shots, including 4-of-8 three-pointers. Memphis was 10-for-23 (.435) in the period, but just 1-of-9 (.111) from long range. The Grizzlies did win in the post however, outrebounding the Hornets 12-8 and not allowing any offensive boards or second chance points while outscoring them 14-4 in the paint. The Hornets came out of the break to start the third quarter with an 11-2 run from 10:55 to 7:59 to help them build an 86-76 lead.

The Grizzlies worked inside to open the game, scoring 14 of their 22 points inside the paint during the first quarter and limiting the Hornets to just six. Neither team shot well from beyond the arc in the opening quarter, with Memphis making 2-of-7 (.286) threes and Charlotte going 3-for-12 (.250). The Grizzlies committed just one turnover in the quarter while forcing the Hornets into three.

The Hornets heated up in the second quarter, shooting 13-for-20 (2-4 3P) in the period while the Grizzlies were 10-for-21 (5-11 3P) from the floor. The Hornets focused on working inside during the period, outscoring Memphis 20-8 in the paint. Charlotte opened the second quarter with a 19-6 run (11:42 to 7:47), but the Grizzlies recovered to outscore them 26-16 the rest of the way to trim the Hornets lead to 58-54 at halftime. Conley had 12 points on 4-of-6 (2-3 3P) shooting in the second.

Next Game

Team Quotes

On what went wrong tonight: I think defensively we weren’t very good. Every time you looked up, they were in our paint and once you let a team in your paint and they put pressure on your weak side, then a team is capable of making threes. I think we scored enough points to win, but giving up 118 points, you don’t give yourself a shot. J.B. Bickerstaff On the level of fight in the team: I don’t think the guys have quit by any means. I think they do scrap, they do fight, they do try. Again, I think we do get discouraged when we miss shots, but I don’t think the guys are going to quit. As tough as it is and as much as losing sucks, we’re professionals. You’re responsible to get out and do your job, so I don’t expect our guys to quit. J.B. Bickerstaff On if putting up a triple-double tonight felt good: it would have felt a lot better scoring five points, five rebounds, five assists and a win, for sure. Any good game or stats in a loss is obviously not enough and as a player and as one of the leaders of the team, we got to figure out a way to win games and be a good defensive team that’s not as fragile as we have been in the past and for so many stretches. You get a six or eight-minute stretch where we put ourselves in the blender and can’t get out of it. That’s all you want. Marc Gasol On focusing winning games after the last 24 hours: I hate excuses and now I’m in the middle of it and I don’t even want to use it as an excuse. I don’t want excuses. To me, it’s a losing kind of mentality or mindset where you always look for an excuse to why you lost. You’ve got to find a reason to win and be in and fight. It’s easy to quit. Losing is really easy. Winning is hard, it takes a lot of guys being on the same page. It takes a lot of effort and discipline, and [you have to] make some shots obviously. Marc Gasol

Player Notes

Get the App

