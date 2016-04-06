Grizz snap losing streak with win over Bulls

A hot start for the hometown team led to a Memphis Grizzlies 108-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum on Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies converted 20 Bulls’ turnovers into 38 points, which is their most points off turnovers this season. Memphis improved to 42-36 on its regular season, guaranteeing its sixth consecutive winning season, and snapped its six-game losing streak. Chicago fell to 39-39 on the season.

Zach Randolph had a big night from the field, leading all scorers with 27 points (10-of-19 FG) to go with 10 rebounds, registering his 17th double-double of the season and eighth 20-point, 10-rebound effort.

Jordan Farmar notched a season-high 15 points and dished out four assists, while Matt Barnes tallied 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds. From the bench, Vince Carter contributed 17 points to go with five rebounds and four assists.

For the Bulls, Nikola Mirotic led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds from the bench. Pau Gasol finished the game with 17 points and 10 rebounds, recording his 44th double-double of the season. Derrick Rose and Bobby Portis registered 12 points apiece.

The Grizzlies led the Bulls 54-44 going into the break. Memphis added another 29 points during the third frame to push its lead 83-65 entering the final period.

During the fourth quarter, Chicago was able to cut its deficit to 11 points (91-80) with 6:06 remaining in the period. However, a tenacious Grizzlies team fended off the Bulls and stretched the lead back to 16 points by the end of the game.

The Grizzlies return to action on Friday, April 8 in an away contest against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. and fans can tune into FOX Sports Southeast or 92.9 FM ESPN to catch the game. -- By Rachel Noble/Grizzlies.com

Next Game

Tune in as the Grizzlies fight for playoff positioning against the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday, April 8. Tip-off is set for 7:30pm and fans can tune into FOX Sports Southeast or 92.9 FM ESPN to catch the game.

Next Home Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum on Saturday, April 9 to host the Golden State Warriors for the final home game of the Regular Season. Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night presented by First Tennessee Bank and all fans will receive a Grizzlies Poster.

Key Stat of the Night

The Memphis Grizzlies turned defense into offense, setting a season-high with 38 points off of the Chicago Bulls’ 20 turnovers… They also created 13 steals, led by Tony Allen’s four… Memphis limited their own turnovers to 11 and allowed only 10 points off of them.

Key Run of the Night

After the Bulls cut the lead to seven (55-48) with 11:08 to play in the final third, the Grizzlies went on a 28-13 run to push its lead out to a game-high 22 (83-61) with 48.1 seconds remaining in the frame… The Grizzlies shot 57.9 percent in the third quarter (11-of-19) and knocked down four of their seven three-point attempts (57.1 percent).

More Game Shots

Social Posts of the Night

Grizz Fan pic of the Night

Team Quotes

Player Notes