Postgame Report: Grizzlies comeback falls short in loss to Celtics

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Boston Celtics 120-107 on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum poured in 21 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with 37 points, six rebounds and five assists on 14-for-24 shooting. Al Horford notched a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Marcus Smart (18 points, 12 assists) and Robert Williams (10 points, 12 rebounds) also posted double-doubles for Boston.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 38 points, including 30 in the second half on 10-for-15 shooting, while adding seven assists and four rebounds. Morant has scored 30-or-more points in four of the last five games. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and seven rebounds. Desmond Bane had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Memphis cut Boston’s lead to 88-81 with 9:54 to play in the fourth after a dunk from Jackson Jr. However, Tatum scored eight points in the next 2:05 to extend the Celtics lead to 17, 101-84. Memphis was unable to trim the deficit to less than nine points the rest of the way.

The Grizzlies limited the Celtics to 47 points on 40.5% shooting in the first half but couldn’t find the answer for slowing down Boston in the second half. The Celtics scored 73 points in the final two quarters on 61.7% shooting.

The Grizzlies trailed 47-45 at the half, despite shooting 35.2% from the field, thanks to a 14-3 advantage in points off turnovers. Morant scored 16 points in the third quarter but the Celtics outscored the Grizzlies 36-27 in the quarter, taking an 83-72 lead into the fourth.

The Grizzlies return home to face the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m. CT. Fans that can’t attend the game can watch on Bally Sports Southeast or listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

