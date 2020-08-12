Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Celtics 122-107; set to face Milwaukee Thursday in Regular Season Finale

Leaders

Key Stat of the Night Ja Morant posted a double-double with 26 points (7-13 FG), 13 assists and four rebounds in 42 minutes.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell 122-107 to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night inside AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, FL.

The Grizzlies struggled to get going offensively, shooting just 28.0 percent from the floor in the opening period. The Celtics ripped off nine straight points to take a 22-13 lead following a basket from Enes Kanter 41.1 seconds to play in the first. The Grizzlies were limited to 7-of-25 shooting in the first quarter, as they trailed 24-17 following the first quarter of play. Memphis fell behind by as many as 22 points in the second quarter before responding with a 14-5 run to trim the lead to 58-31 with 2:41 remaining until half. Kemba Walker connected on three free throws, after being fouled with 1.1 seconds remaining in the second quarter, to stretch the Boston lead back to 16 points at halftime. Memphis finished the first half 1-of-13 from three-point range, while Boston shot 5-of-15 from deep.

The Grizzlies offense found their groove in the third quarter, led by Ja Morant’s nine points and three assists in the quarter. Morant connected on a high-flying dunk with 3:48 left in the third to trim the Celtics lead to 71-63. Gorgui Dieng gave the Grizzlies offense a boost, totaling eight of his 10 points in the third quarter alone. Memphis trailed 83-73 heading into the fourth quarter after outscoring Boston 33-27 in the third. The two teams traded baskets to begin the fourth quarter as Memphis found themselves trailing 106-95 with 5:46 remaining. The Celtics were able to pull away following a 13-5 run, highlighted by a three-pointer from Walker, as Boston’s lead stood at 119-100. Morant totaled 16 points and six assists in the second half, but it would not be enough, as Boston picked up a 15-point victory. Gordon Hayward helped ice the game away down the stretch, scoring 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Morant posted a double-double with 26 points (7-13 FG), 13 assists and four rebounds in 42 minutes. Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists in 25 minutes. Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies second unit with 15 points, six rebounds and an assist. Grayson Allen pitched in 12 points, five rebounds and two assists on 5-of-14 shooting. Dillon Brooks added 14 points (5-15 FG) to go with three assists and two rebounds as Memphis fell to 33-39 on the season.

Jayson Tatum finished with a game-high 29 points (10-13 FG), six rebounds and two assists to lead Boston. Walker totaled 19 points, four rebounds and three assists on 7-of-10 shooting. Hayward added 19 points, five assists and five rebounds in a team-high 32 minutes. Kanter pitched in 11 points, eight rebounds and an assist. Marcus Smart scored 11 points while dishing nine assists, as Boston improved to 48-23.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will look to clinch a spot in the Play-In Series Thursday, Aug. 13, at 3:00 p.m. CT as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Visa Athletic Center at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

