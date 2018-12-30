Postgame Report: Grizzlies Squander Large Lead, Lose to Celtics 112-103

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Celtics outscored Memphis 65-39 in the second half to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit. Boston shot 23-for-42 from the field (.548) and 9-for-18 from three-point range (.500) in the second half while Memphis shot 12-for-39 overall (.308) and 3-for-13 from beyond the arc (.231). Key Run of the Night Boston used a 12-1 run from 10:20 to 4:47 (5:33 run) to take a 91-90 lead, their first lead of the game since the 11:18 mark of the second quarter, capping the 19-point comeback.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Boston Celtics, 112-103, on Saturday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies fell to 18-17 on the season and are now 10-7 at home. The Celtics improved to 21-14 on the year.

The Grizzlies, who led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, were outscored 65-39 after halftime, as Boston shot 54.8 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three-point range in the second half while Memphis was limited to 30.8 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies shot 64.9 percent from the field in the first half and led by 17 at the break.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 26 points to go with six assists and three steals. Dillon Brooks dropped a season-high 19 points off the bench, making 4-of-5 threes. Marc Gasol tallied his 13th double-double, scoring 15 points and handing out 10 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points, scoring in double-figures for the fifth consecutive game. Kyle Anderson chipped in with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.

The Grizzlies shot 36-for-76 (.474) in the game while the Celtics were 40-for-80 (.500), but the bigger disparity was beyond the arc, with Memphis going just 7-for-26 (.269) from three-point range and Boston shooting 16-for-36 (.444). Both teams finished with 17 turnovers, but Boston scored 27 points off giveaways compared to 19 for Memphis. The Grizzlies outscored the Celtics both in the paint (52-36) and in second chance points (17-7).

Kyrie Irving led Boston with a double-double, scoring 26 points (22 in the second half) and dishing out 13 assists. Irving matched his season-high for assists, which were the most by an individual opponent this year. Irving also shot a perfect 8-for-8 at the free throw line. Marcus Morris added 22 points. Gordon Hayward scored 14 points off the bench. Al Horford finished with 18 points (5-7 3P) and six boards.

The Grizzlies offense struggled in the fourth quarter, going 6:25 (11:12 to 4:47) between field goals and missing 14 shots during that span. An Irving layup with 6:00 left in the game capped a 12-1 run and gave Boston a 91-90 lead, their first lead since the 11:18 mark in the second quarter. Memphis shot just 5-for-23 (1-7 3P) and matched a season-low with 16 points in the final period.

Boston chipped away at the Memphis lead in the third quarter, using a late 11-2 run from 3:41 to 23.2 (3:18) to trim the deficit to 87-79. The Grizzlies shot 7-for-16 (.438) from the floor, and turned the ball over eight times in the third. Boston heated up offensively, shooting 12-for-21 (.571) in the quarter, including 5-for-9 (.556) from beyond the arc. Irving dropped 12 points in the period after having just four in the first half.

The Grizzlies pounded the ball inside, scoring 36 of their 64 points in the paint during the first half while shooting 18-for-20 (.900) on those attempts. Memphis’ shooting percentage in the first half (.649) set a season high, and the Grizzlies held Boston to 17-of-38 shooting (.447). The Grizzlies converted 10 Celtics turnovers into 15 points in the half, while Boston had eight points off seven Memphis miscues. Memphis made 12-of-13 (.923) free throws throughout the first half.

The teams traded buckets to open the game, as evidenced by the 10 lead changes during the first period. Boston made 11-of-21 (.524) shots, including 4-of-10 (.400) threes, while Memphis pounded the ball inside, scoring 24 of their 26 points in the paint to shoot an effective 13-for-20 (.650) in the quarter. The Grizzlies missed all five of their three-pointers in the period. Jaylen Brown made a 20-foot fadeaway as time expired to put the Celtics up 29-26.

Memphis continued to muscle their way inside in the second quarter, outscoring Boston 12-4 in the paint on their way to 11-of-17 (4-8 3P) shooting in the period. The Celtics shot just 6-for-17 (3-8 3P) in the second, and turned the ball over five times. The Grizzlies ripped off a 15-3 run midway through the quarter (6:23 to 2:15) as they outscored the Celtics 38-18. It was the 18th time in franchise history that the Grizzlies outscored an opponent by 20+ points in a quarter. Conley hit a runner at the top of the lane with 2.2 seconds left in the half to put the Grizzlies up 64-47 at intermission.

The Grizzlies will close out 2018 when they travel to play the Houston Rockets on Monday, December 31 at 6:00 p.m. CT in Toyota Center. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On substituting Jaren Jackson Jr. for Dillon Brooks: They were small on the floor, and I thought when you were looking at it, it put us in an uncomfortable situation with the matchup, and being able to switch pick-and-rolls and try to keep people in front of us so that they weren’t getting out to space where they were able to knock down threes. Marcus Morris was hitting threes, [Al] Horford hit the three. I was just trying to make sure that our small matchup could switch and keep people in front of us and not give up those open looks. J.B. Bickerstaff On maintaining the energy after halftime: We’ve got to build that consistency, and sustain what we’re doing. We’ve proven that we can do things well. The matter for us is how often do we do it, and can we continue to do it? Give Boston credit, they’re one heck of a basketball team. There’s no doubt about it. They have firepower up and down their roster. They have shot-making up and down their roster. The three ball changes the game. We allowed them to get those looks from behind the three-point line, and then on the other end we weren’t able to knock down some of the opportunities we had, and that’s the difference. J.B. Bickerstaff On diversifying the offense down the stretch away from Mike Conley and Marc Gasol: I thought we created open shots out of it. How we get to it is going to be different. We don’t do just the same thing every single time. Those two guys [Mike Conley and Marc Gasol] put defenses in a bind, and it forces rotations if those guys don’t get shots. If they have opportunities, they can make the plays. They can make the shots. They can drive it. They can pass. I don’t think that’s the issue J.B. Bickerstaff On tonight’s loss: I just look at myself in the mirror and see what I should’ve done better in the third quarter. I’m trying to understand that as soon as I got in the paint, how they were coming or where they were coming from and it was hard for me to read it. Too many turnovers when we had the game under control that gave them a chance to get the lead. Then after that they gained momentum and won the game. Marc Gasol On the defense: They did a good job spacing-wise, reading our schemes, and adjusting to our schemes. They did a good job… and making their shots which makes everything else look super good. They did a good job of reading what we were trying to do, keeping one guy and cutting off so nobody was able to help the helper, and they made the shots. So, good adjustment. Marc Gasol On not stopping the Celtics’ run: We couldn’t get stops. Normally the way you stop the bleeding is by getting stops, and we couldn’t get stops. We made some plays, but if you don’t get stops, and it felt like they made every shot down the stretch. They made a couple of tough ones and when they didn’t they got the rebound and kicked out for a three which hurts even more. Marc Gasol On the game and postgame comments: There was a missed call, and late in games they can have an impact, but nothing has changed since [former Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale] went off and did the same thing [J.B. Bickerstaff’s postgame comments]. So we’ve got to just get better at handling it. We’ve got to know that things like that will happen and unfortunately it happens to us a little too often. We’ve just got to find ways through it and tonight we couldn’t finish. We let that get the best of us. Mike Conley On the offense being flat in second halves: It’s tough. I feel like we come out with great energy, especially defensively. We do what we’re supposed to do, then shots don’t fall for us and the other team starts making plays. I think we just get a little too complacent with the leads in games and guys become less aggressive. Guys just try to get the game over with as oppose to continually being aggressive, continuing to attack, and do things that we need to that got us the lead in the first three quarters. Mike Conley On losing leads: It’s frustrating. Anytime you lose, I take responsibility and I know all of our vets take responsibility. We all look at ourselves in the mirror, we’ve all got to be accountable. I’m always the first one to say that I’ve got to be better and find a way to get us that W. We have a 16, 20-point lead, whatever that may be, we have to find way to get that W no matter what. That’s what we were so good at in past years. No matter what the lead was. No matter what happened at the end of games, we find ways to win and guys knew it was necessary. We just have to get back to that. Mike Conley

