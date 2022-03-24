Postgame Report: Historic night from Desmond Bane helps Grizzlies earn 50th win of the season

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies’ bench outscored the Nets’ reserves 52-11. De’Anthony Melton had a season-high 23 points, including a career-high tying six 3-pointers, while Brandon Clarke had 14 points and 10 rebounds with a +26 plus-minus rating. Key Run of the Night Down by two with 11:29 left in the fourth quarter, Memphis used an 18-2 run, punctuated by a trio of Desmond Bane 3-pointers, to take a 123-109 lead with 5:20 remaining in the game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies earned a 132-120 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd at FedExForum.

Desmond Bane sparked the decisive 21-8 run in the fourth quarter with his shooting from beyond the arc. Bane totaled 23 points (8-17 FG) with five assists and four rebounds. The Grizzlies drained a season-high 19 threes with six coming from Bane, who broke Mike Miller’s franchise record of 202 3-pointers in a single season (2006-07). Bane has connected on 204 3-pointers this season, the 10th most in the NBA.

De’Anthony Melton knocked down a career-high tying six 3-pointers on his way to 23 points and four rebounds off the bench. Dillon Brooks scored 21 points with three rebounds and two assists while Tyus Jones notched his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 assists. Brandon Clarke recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 43 points and dished eight assists while Kevin Durant tallied 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Grizzlies delivered the first punch of the game with a 13-4 run in the first quarter, led by Melton’s 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. Bane and Brooks added 10 points each as the Grizzlies led 40-32 after one quarter.

The Grizzlies sprinted to a 76-62 lead at halftime, scoring 23 fast break points and 20 second chance points on 11 offensive rebounds. Melton tied his previous season high with five 3-pointers in the first half, leading the Grizzlies with 20 points. Irving tallied 22 points to lead the Nets.

The Nets shot 16-for-22 in the third quarter and used a 20-8 run to take their first lead since the 7:43 mark in the first quarter. Durant tallied 14 points in the quarter while Irving added 11.

Next Game

The Grizzlies complete their home back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m. at FedExForum. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Notables

The Grizzlies earned their 50th win of the season, the fifth time they’ve reached the mark in franchise history (2003-04, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15). Memphis needs to win six of its final nine games to tie the single-season franchise record for wins (56 in 2012-13).

Tonight’s victory extended the Grizzlies’ winning streak against the Nets to six. The Nets’ six-game losing streak against the Grizzlies is the longest active streak against any opponent… The Grizzlies are the only team the Nets have not defeated since the start of last season. The Nets’ last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2019, in Brooklyn.

The Grizzlies grabbed 16 offensive rebounds while outscoring the Nets 33-18 in second chance points and 27-14 in fast break points. Memphis leads the league in offensive rebounds, second chance points and fast break points.

Memphis has won five straight at home, tying its longest home winning streak of the season. The Grizzlies are 25-10 at FedExForum this season.

Player Notables

Desmond Bane scored 23 points and shot 6-of-10 from 3-point range, making three of his treys in the decisive fourth quarter. With his fifth 3-pointer (203 3PM), Bane passed Mike Miller (202 3PM in 2006-07), who was in attendance, for the most 3-pointers made in a single season in franchise history.

