Postgame Report: Morant's fourth straight 30-point game lifts Grizzlies in 118-104 victory over Nets

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies outrebounded the Nets 61-33 and pulled in a season-high 23 offensive rebounds in the first game of 2022. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies used a 25-8 run and 18 third-quarter points from Morant to extend their lead to 23 points going into the fourth quarter.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies earned their fifth consecutive win, knocking off the Brooklyn Nets 118-104 at Barclays Center on Monday night.

The Grizzlies outrebounded the Nets 61-33 and pulled in a season-high 23 offensive rebounds in the first game of 2022. Reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Ja Morant continued his dominant run with 36 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Morant's fourth straight game with 30-or-more points marked a new franchise record. Desmond Bane had 29 points (12-23 FG), eight rebounds and two steals. Brandon Clarke added 16 points and seven rebounds on 8-of-9 shooting off the bench. Jarrett Culver notched a career high 12 points and Tyus Jones had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 26 points, but Memphis limited Durant to 8-of-24 shooting. James Harden scored 19 points to go with eight assists and four rebounds.

The Grizzlies used a 25-8 run and 18 third-quarter points from Morant to extend their lead to 23 points going into the fourth quarter. Brooklyn did not go away quietly, using a 25-9 run to threaten the Grizzlies’ lead. However, Morant and Bane returned to form in the final minutes to put an end to the Brooklyn run. Memphis shot 50% from the floor in the second half on their way to 62 points.

The Grizzlies grabbed 14 offensive boards in the first half for 18 second chance points to hold a 56-47 lead at halftime. Morant scored 15 points with four assists while Bane had 13 points and five rebounds. Harden led the Nets with 15 points and five assists.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of their road back-to-back on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen at ESPN 92.9 FM.

Player Notables

