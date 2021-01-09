Postgame Report: The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a home back-to-back 115-110 Friday night inside FedExForum

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Dillon Brooks led the way for the Grizzlies with 24 points and four Rebounds on the night. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies carried the first quarter momentum into the second, taking a 50-30 lead with seven minutes to go.

Game Recap

Brandon Clarke got off to a rapid start cashing in his first three field goals on five attempts. This was part of a 12-2 run to give Memphis a 21-15 lead. Tyus Jones also had early success sharing the ball with five assists in the first quarter. Memphis would continue their hot start and ended the first quarter shooting 6-of-9 (66.7 percent) from the 3-point line, giving them a 40-28 lead over the Nets after the first quarter. The Grizzlies 40 points in the quarter was a season high for the team, and marked the ninth time in franchise history that Memphis Grizzlies have scored 40-plus points in the first quarter. The last instance came on Jan. 4, 2020 at L.A. Clippers.

The Grizzlies carried the first quarter momentum into the second, taking a 50-30 lead with seven minutes to go. The Nets would cut into the lead with a 7-0 run to end the quarter, but the Grizzlies hung on to lead at the break 62-47. Dillion Brooks scored six of his 13 points in the second quarter. The Grizzlies overall shot 46.2 percent from the field in the first half.

Both teams came out firing on all cylinders through the first few minutes of the third quarter, shooting above 60.0 percent from the field. Memphis held a 72-58 lead with eight minutes remaining in the quarter when the Nets, led by 11 points from Taurean Prince and 13 points from Caris LeVert, cut the Grizzlies’ lead to one with four minutes to go. Memphis would extend its lead to 100-93 with a couple of threes from Grayson Allen and Clarke with seven minutes left in the fourth. Desmond Bane sealed the game with a pair of free throws down the stretch. The Grizzlies win ended a five-game home losing streak with the 115-110 over the Nets, as they improved to 3-6 on the season.

Brooks led the way for the Grizzlies with 24 points and four Rebounds on the night. Clarke scored a season high of 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. De’Anthony Melton led the bench with 14 points, five rebounds, one block, and one steal for the game. The Grizzlies forced 20 turnovers and tied their season high in steals with 14.

LeVert led the Nets with 43 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Jared Allen adds in 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, and one block on the night. Off the bench, Joe Harris chipped in 13 Points while going 6-of-9 from the field for Brooklyn.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will travel to Cleveland after two days off for a rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday Jan. 11 inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Dillon Brooks led the way for the Grizzlies with 24 points and four Rebounds on the night.

led the way for the Grizzlies with 24 points and four Rebounds on the night. Brandon Clarke scored a season high of 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.

scored a season high of 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. De'Anthony Melton led the bench with 14 points, five rebounds, one block, and one steal for the game.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2020-21 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.