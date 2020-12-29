Postgame Report: Memphis knocks off Brooklyn 116-111 (OT) on career night from Kyle Anderson

Leaders

Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies shot 22-29 (75.9%) from the free throw line compared to the Nets mere 15-17 (88.2%). Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies used a 9-1 run late to retake the the lead with an 87-80 advantage with one minute left in the third quarter. It would prove to be the largest margin between the teams for the rest of the contest.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies picked up their first win of the 2020-21 season as they knocked off the Brooklyn Nets 116-111 (OT) on Monday night inside Barclays Center. New York native Kyle Anderson led the Grizzlies to victory after Memphis lost their star point guard Ja Morant to injury in the first half.

Anderson gave the Memphis Grizzlies a spark on the offensive end early in the game, scoring 10 of his career-high 28 points in the opening period. The Grizzlies stretched their lead to as many 12 points in the first quarter while knocking down 12-of-26 (46.2 percent) shots from the field and out-scoring Brooklyn 14-4 in points in the paint. The Nets used a 12-4 run to trim the Grizzlies lead to one point at 46-45 with (3:53) remaining in the second quarter following two free-throws from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant had to come out of the game with (2:43) to play in the first-half after landing awkwardly on his ankle. Memphis led 51-46 prior to Morant’s exit, but Brooklyn quickly grabbed the momentum and was able to take a 55-54 lead into the halftime break.

Both teams traded baskets in a back-and-forth third quarter in which both teams shot over 44.0 percent from the field. The largest lead of the third quarter came with (0:58) remaining, when Brandon Clarke finished off a nice pass from Anderson with a transition lay-up to give the Grizzlies an 87-80 lead. However, Brooklyn finished off the third quarter on a mini 5-0 run to trim the lead to two points at 87-85. Brooklyn’s defense proved to be tough down the stretch, limiting the Grizzlies to just 19 points in the fourth quarter. However, Memphis was able to hold the Nets to just 21 points on 38.1 percent shooting in the final 12 minutes, as both teams were tied 106-106 at the end of regulation. The Grizzlies defense stepped up in overtime, limiting the Nets to just 2-of-10 from the floor. Memphis was able to pull out the five point victory as Anderson capped off his career-best performance with two free-throws to ice the game away in the closing seconds.

Anderson posted 28 points (9-17 FG) on a career-high 4-of-8 from three-point range to lead the Grizzlies. He also grabbed seven rebounds to go with three assists in 37 minutes. Dillon Brooks totaled a season-high 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3P) to go with seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes. Jonas Valanciunas posted his third-consecutive double-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in 39 minutes. Clarke scored a season-high 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists to lead the Grizzlies’ second-unit as Memphis improved to 1-2 on the year.

Caris LeVert posted a double-double with 28 points (12-29 FG), 11 assists and five steals to lead the Nets. Luwawu-Cabarrot added 21 points, six rebounds and two assists on 7-of-17 shooting. Memphis Native Chris Chiozza led Brooklyn’s bench with 14 points, four assists and one rebound in 27 minutes. Joe Harris added 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a game-high 42 minutes as Brooklyn dropped to 2-2.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will next visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 6:30 p.m. inside TD Garden. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

