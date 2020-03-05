Postgame Report: Grizzlies dominate Nets, become first NBA team this season to hold three-straight opponents under 90 points

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies finished the night with 20 made threes. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies were dominant in the fourth quarter, using a 29-9 run to take a 102-70 lead with 5:43 remaining in the game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies used a dominant second half to power past the Brooklyn Nets 118-79 on Wednesday night inside Barclays Center.

The Grizzlies picked up their third-straight victory while becoming the first team in the NBA this season to hold three-straight opponents under 90 points. The last time Memphis held three-straight opponents under 90 points was Nov. 18-21, 2016. With the 39-point victory, the Grizzlies picked up consecutive wins by 25-or-more points for the first time since March 12-16, 2003.

Both teams got off to a sluggish start offensively in a first quarter that saw six lead changes before the Nets eventually took a 23-22 lead into the second period. Tyus Jones and Josh Jackson gave the Grizzlies a spark in the second quarter as the Grizzlies grabbed control of the game with a 52-45 lead heading into the lockeroom. Jones and Jackson led the Grizzlies second unit, which outscored the Nets reserves 61-27 on the night. Jones connected on three three-point field goals in the first half before finishing the night with a career-high five three-pointers on six attempts.

The Grizzlies came out strong to start the second half, highlighted by nine third-quarter points from Jackson. Memphis used a 13-3 run to extend their lead to 67-50 with 6:40 remaining in the third quarter. Memphis shot 50 percent from the floor in the third period, extending their lead to 82-65 heading into the final quarter of play. The Grizzlies were dominant in the fourth quarter, using a 29-9 run to take a 102-70 lead with 5:43 remaining in the game. Nine different Grizzlies scored in the fourth quarter as Memphis knocked down 8-of-15 from three-point range in the period, while limiting Brooklyn to 21.1 percent shooting and 1-of-11 from three in the quarter. The Grizzlies finished the night with 20 made threes, tying their season-high, as they climbed back to the .500 mark on the season.

Jackson totaled a game-high 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-9 from behind the arc. Jones tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 5-6 3P), six assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes. Ja Morant added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jonas Valanciunas recorded 16 rebounds to go with nine points and two assists. Dillon Brooks added 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Kyle Anderson pitched in 12 points and five rebounds as the Grizzlies moved to 31-31 on the season.

Taurean Prince led the Nets with 15 points and five rebounds on 6-of-19 shooting. Joe Harris totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes. Caris LeVert pitched in 14 points, six assists and four rebounds on 6-of-19 shooting. Chris Chiozza led the Brooklyn bench with 14 points, three rebounds and an assists as the Nets dropped to 27-34 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will wrap up a three-game trip as they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. inside American Airlines Center. Fans can also watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

