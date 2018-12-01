Postgame Report: Jackson Jr. and Conley Shine to Help Memphis Beat Brooklyn in Double Overtime, 131-125

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed eight rebounds while going 7-for-7 at the free throw line. Key Run of the Night The point guards took over in the second overtime, with Conley scoring 13 of the 14 Grizzlies points and Russell scoring all eight of the Nets points in the period.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 131-125 in double overtime on Friday night in Barclays Center. Memphis snaps a three-game losing skid to improve to 13-8 and are now 6-5 on the road. Brooklyn drops to 8-15 on the season. This was the first double-overtime game of the year for Memphis, and their first one since December 5, 2016 (@ New Orleans, W 110-108). The Grizzlies have surpassed last season’s total number of wins against Eastern Conference opponents (five).

Mike Conley earned his third double-double of the season with a season-high 37 points and 10 assists while making all nine of his free throw attempts. Conley scored 17 of his points in overtime, and earned his third 30-point performance this season. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed eight rebounds while going 7-for-7 at the free throw line. Marc Gasol also tallied a double-double, his 11th of the year, scoring 15 points and pulling down 15 rebounds while blocking three shots. Garrett Temple added 13 points. JaMychal Green came off the bench to score 11 points. It was the first time the Grizzlies had two players score 30+ in a game since March 7, 2009 (vs. Philadelphia) when Conley had 31 and Gasol scored 30.

D’Angelo Russell led the Nets with 26 points and handed out eight assists. DeMarre Carroll had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jarrett Allen also had a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 boards. Shabazz Napier chipped in with 18 points off the bench. Spencer Dinwiddie and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson both had 15 points.

The point guards took over in the second overtime, with Conley scoring 13 of the 14 Grizzlies points and Russell scoring all eight of the Nets points in the period. Conley went 7-for-7 from the free throw line in the second overtime. Gasol made 1-of-2 free throws with 14 seconds left to put the Grizzlies up 129-125. Russell missed a three-pointer on the following possession, and Conley grabbed a rebound to force the Nets to foul. Conley sank both free throws to seal the game.

Memphis shot 50-for-101 (.495) from the floor and 12-for-30 (.400) from three-point range. The Grizzlies entered tonight sixth in the NBA in three-point percentage (.366). Brooklyn shot 42-for-94 (.447) from the field and went 16-for-44 (.364) from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies outscored the Nets in the paint, 68-46. Both teams capitalized on mistakes, with Memphis scoring 21 points on 19 Nets turnovers and Brooklyn getting 23 points on 17 Grizzlies turnovers. The Grizzlies went 19-of-22 (.864) from the free throw line while the Nets made 25-of-30 (.833) free throws.

After Brooklyn outscored Memphis 6-2 to open the first overtime, Jackson grabbed his own miss and made a putback shot with 35.4 seconds remaining to cut the Grizzlies’ deficit to 117-115. The Memphis defense held on the next possession, giving them the final shot of the game with 17.2 seconds left. Conley drew a mismatch off a Gasol screen and knifed into the lane to hit a runner with 9.9 seconds on the clock to tie the game. After a Nets timeout, Kyle Anderson swiped the ball out of Dinwiddie’s hands on the inbounds to force a turnover. Conley got an open look on the last possession but couldn’t connect, forcing double overtime.

The Nets used a 14-3 run in the fourth quarter from 11:04 to 5:36 (5:28 span) to lead 98-90. Down 111-104, Jackson Jr. converted his first career four-point play to cut the lead to 111-108 with 26.8 seconds left in the game. After a Brooklyn timeout, Memphis forced a turnover on the following inbounds play with a chance to tie. Jackson drilled a 30-footer with 15.9 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 111-111 and force overtime. The rookie had 11 points on 4-of-4 (2-2 3PT) shooting in the quarter.

The Grizzlies attacked the rim during the third quarter, scoring 18 of their 27 points in the paint to help lead 85-80 at the end of the third. Memphis made 11-of-21 (.524) shots from the floor and Brooklyn was 9-of-18 (.500) in the period.

Both teams connected on over 50 percent of their field goals in the first half, as the Grizzlies went 23-for-45 (.511) and the Nets shot 19-for-38 (.500). Memphis went a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line, but Brooklyn was 13-for-14 (.929) to keep the half close. The Grizzlies outscored the Nets 32-20 in the paint. There were 12 lead changes and six ties in the first half.

The Grizzlies defense forced six Nets turnovers in the first quarter, including two shot clock violations. Memphis worked the ball inside early on, scoring 18 points in the paint in the period. Jackson Jr. scored 13 points in eight minutes during the opening quarter, but Brooklyn closed the quarter with a 9-2 run to tie the game 26-26.

Both teams shot nearly identical percentages in the second quarter, with Memphis making 12-of-21 (.571) shots from the floor and 4-of-6 (.667) from three-point range, while Brooklyn was 10-of-18 (.556) from the field and 4-of-7 (.571) from three. The teams combined to shoot 12-for-13 from the free throw line in a second period that had six lead changes that resulted in a 58-58 tie at halftime.

The Grizzlies will face the Philadelphia 76ers for the final time this season on Sunday, December 2 at Wells Fargo Arena. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On Jaren Jackson Jr.’s play tonight I was asked a question about what made him prepared for the moment and how he fit in with a group of veteran guys. The comment that we say is that we’ve never seen a moment too big for him. They asked beforehand when we noticed it. That first game was in summer league. He came out and had that game in Utah. There hasn’t been a moment that has been too big for him. The guy has a ton of courage. He’s got a ton of skill, obviously. In winning time, to take those shots it takes a unique heart, skill, ability and just cold-blooded nature. Jaren has that. J.B Bickerstaff On what helped Memphis stop their losing streak Resilience. We didn’t play a perfect game by any means. We’re still dealing with some things internally as far as the style and pace of game we want to play. We’ve had some slippage in terms of controlling the tempo, dictating the game and bringing it where we want to go. We give our guys a ton of credit. Other teams or other people in that situation could’ve folded. Down seven with two minutes to go, you could see a team walk away with that. As imperfect as it was, credit goes to the character of those guys in that locker room.” J.B Bickerstaff On where his four-point play in the fourth to tie the game ranks in his career Probably ranks pretty good because we won. Double-OT, that’s one you hope to get because those are grinders, and no one’s really getting a big lead on anybody. It comes down to the little things. Jaren Jackson Jr. On his adjustment to the league so far It’s a learning process day by day. I’m really hard on myself so you can’t really think about what happens in the past too much. Even like right now, when I hit the plane, it’s pretty much over. The game’s over. We’ve got another one. I’m feeling good overall, but there’s always one more step. There’s always one more. Jaren Jackson Jr. On where he sees this team We feel we’re a playoff team, right now today, that has a long way to go, honestly. We’re still learning each other. We’re still green in a sense. We have a lot of new faces on this team, Garrett Temple, Shelvin Mack, Kyle Anderson – a bunch of new faces, and we’re still learning each other. I think we’ll get better and better as the season goes on and we feel like we can make some noise. Mike Conley

