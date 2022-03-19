Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Hawks 120-105

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies had four players score in double-figures, led by Ja Morant who had 29 points and a team-high four assists.

Brandon Clarke tied his career-high with five blocks in tonight's game. With his fifth block of the evening, Clarke tied Roy Rogers and Jonas Valanciunas for 13th on the Grizzlies all-time blocks list with 163.

With his second assist of the game, De'Anthony Melton tied Chucky Atkins for 25th on the Grizzlies all-time list with 475. Key Run of the Night Ja Morant scored 13 points in the third quarter to spark a Memphis comeback bid.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Atlanta Hawks 120-105 on Friday night at State Farm Arena, snapping the Grizzlies’ four-game win streak.

Bogdan Bogdanovic tallied 30 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field and 5-for-6 shooting from three while Clint Capela scored 18 points with seven rebounds. Delon Wright added 18 points with six assists on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 29 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Desmond Bane scored 15 points with five rebounds and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 15 points with six rebounds and two blocks. Steven Adams led the Grizzlies with 11 rebounds.

The Hawks used a pair of first half runs to take a 19-point advantage into the locker room. Atlanta was clicking on all cylinders on the offensive end, shooting 51.1% from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range in the first half. Morant led all scorers with 14 points and four assists while Bogdanovic had 12 points at the break.

Morant scored 13 points in the third quarter to spark a Memphis comeback bid, but Bogdanovic finished off the game with 13 points of his own in the fourth quarter as the Grizzlies dropped their second game against the Hawks this season. The Hawks outscored the Grizzlies 24-10 in points off turnovers while the Grizzlies tallied just 18 assists and 17 turnovers.

Next Game

The Grizzlies head to Houston to face the Rockets on Sunday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.