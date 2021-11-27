Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Hawks 132-100

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Hawks outscored the Grizzlies 43-18 in the third quarter. Atlanta shot 17-of-24 (.708) during the period while limiting Memphis to 4-of-20 from the field (.200). The Hawks outscored the Grizzlies 22-2 in the paint in the third. Key Run of the Night The Hawks led 62-48 at halftime and started the third quarter on a 14-2 run to take a 26-point lead with 8:54 left in the period. Atlanta led by as many as 40 points during the third quarter.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Atlanta Hawks 132-100 on Friday at FedExForum in the second game of their three-game homestand.

Trae Young (31 points and 10 rebounds) and Clint Capela (23 points and 17 rebounds) both posted double-doubles to lead Atlanta to their 11th win of the season. John Collins added 21 points and eight rebounds on 8-for-11 shooting from the field.

John Konchar led the Grizzlies with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench. Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 14 points and five rebounds while Dillon Brooks had 12 points and five rebounds. Tyus Jones added 10 points and two assists.

The Hawks shot 61.1% from the field in the first quarter on their way to a 19-8 run, taking a 29-21 lead after five minutes of play. Young notched 10 points and two assists on 4-for-6 shooting in the opening quarter.

The Grizzlies mounted a quick comeback to bring the score within two points, but the Hawks answered with a 17-7 run to carry a 62-48 lead into halftime. Young led all scoring with 16 points to go with five assists at the break. Brooks and Jackson Jr. had 10 points each in the first half.

The Hawks used a 32-7 run in the third quarter to widen their lead while Young continued to get to the basket. The Hawks notched 37 points in the quarter to put the game out of reach, 105-66, with 12 minutes to play.

The Grizzlies reserves chipped away at the deficit with a 22-9 run in the fourth quarter, led by nine points from Konchar, but the lead proved to be too much to overcome.

Next Game

The Grizzlies finish their three-game homestand with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. CT at FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports South or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the locker room mood following Ja Morant’s injury: I think the guys are trying to stay positive. Obviously, a really tough loss. Sticking together throughout all this. Trying to find ways to continue to get better. Obviously not our night and hopeful for the best. Taylor Jenkins On Morant’s injury: Yeah, all we know right now is it’s an injury to his left knee. He’s going to get some imaging done. Once we get the imaging done, we’ll have more information. Obviously, our prayers and fingers crossed that everything comes out good and we’re hoping for the best. Taylor Jenkins On if Morant’s injury took the wind out of the team: Yeah, I think seeing the way that he went off the floor since shockwaves through the team. Obviously, the Hawks played really, really well tonight. We had a lot of looks that didn’t fall tonight so definitely the mojo was kind of lost. Taylor Jenkins On defensive rebounds: We struggled. Our one-on-one defense, our shift defense, they had our heads spinning, rotations, give them credit they played with a lot of force. Their bigs really dominated on the inside tonight. Taylor Jenkins On the team’s mood after Ja Morant’s injury: Obviously, no one really knew exactly what it was, still don’t know what exactly what it is. Any time you see that, it kind of takes the wind out of your sail. We tried to rally together, but everyone knows how kind of a big deal that was. We fought the first half. Felt like we left some points on the board. The second half they just came out and hit us first. That was the difference in the game. Tyus Jones On repeating Morant’s injury last year: Obviously, we’re going to wait and see what the injury diagnosis is. In the meantime, mentally preparing to come together. Obviously, the next man up approach. I’m going to do my job and continue to try to get the guys ready. We’re going to lean on each other even more so now. We know what Ja means to us as a team. Last year with him going down, we have been in this situation before and we know what we need to do and what needs to be done. We’re going to come together and try to play good basketball. Tyus Jones On the Atlanta Hawks’ quick start: They were just able to get downhill. They were touching the paint every time down the floor it seemed like. They have two lob threats out there with (John) Collins and (Clint) Capela. They were getting to the paint. Trae (Young) was hitting floaters or throwing the lob. They hit a couple of threes also. Playing off of that when we’re over-rotating and breaking the defense down. Just not our best performance, especially on the defensive end. We’ll watch the film and make corrections. Tyus Jones On how the team will come together: Ja’s going to be there every step of the way for however long he’s out. His voice is going to be definitely around. He’s going to be supporting guys. He’s going to be telling everybody what they need to hear. We know that from the jump. That’s just his mentality. I just know that’s how he’s going to be. In whatever he needs to do, he’s going to give it his all and work like how we know he is. We know that every single person in the locker room is a warrior too. Everybody’s going to ride for each other. You’re supposed to lean on your brother so you can lean on each other. That’s what it’s going to be. It’s going to take a lot. There’s a gap there. You know what he brings. Everyone has to find a way to bring it. We all have to step up. It does have to be that mentality. That’s the mentality he would want. He would want us to just go out there and fight no matter what. That’s what we’re going to do. We’ve got a game in two days, so it’s time to lock in. Every day is a process. You’re not going to win the game during the game. Tomorrow we’re going to regroup and figure out what we need to do and be ultimately ready. It’s that time. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Team Notables

Atlanta won its seventh straight game, extending the Eastern Conference’s longest active winning streak and the second-longest in the NBA. The Haws had lost six consecutive games before their current winning streak.

The Hawks shot a season-high 58.4% from the field and 48.1% from 3-point range.

Atlanta scored 64 points and shot 62.7% in the paint compared to 46 paint points (.479) for Memphis.

The Hawks improved to 3-8 on the road this season.

Player Notables

Trae Young led Atlanta with 31 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 3P) and 10 assists, his league-leading fourth game this season with at least 30 points and at least 10 assists.

scored a season-high 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3P) off the bench, setting a career high for 3-pointers made. Ja Morant exited the game with 3:12 left in the first quarter with a left knee injury and did not return.