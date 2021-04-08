Postgame Report: Grizzlies blow out Hawks 131-113, win fourth straight

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Jonas Valanciunas enjoyed his 19th consecutive game with 10-plus rebounds, setting a new franchise record. Key Run of the Night Memphis used a 22-8 run in the third quarter to go up by 20 points.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies’ red-hot road trip rolled on with a 131-113 rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday inside State Farm Arena.

Grayson Allen fueled the second-half explosion tonight, finishing with a season-high 30 points. Jonas Valanciunas enjoyed his 19th consecutive game with 10-plus rebounds, setting a new franchise record while going for 19 points and 11 rebounds. Ja Morant ran the offense with 19 points, seven assists and seven rebounds while Dillon Brooks added 17 points. Kyle Anderson put together 16 points, nine rebounds and eight points.

Trae Young recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists while Oneyka Okongwu had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 24 points.

The Grizzlies struggled early in the opening quarter as they couldn’t find rhythm on the offensive end. The Hawks dissected the Grizzlies defense early on, but Brooks picked up where he left off from Tuesday night’s 28-point performance, scoring 12 points in the first quarter to limit the Atlanta lead to 34-29 after 12 minutes.

The Grizzlies’ bench came out swinging in the second quarter to take a quick lead, but the Hawks continued their stellar offensive work to match, making for a highly competitive first half with five lead changes and nine tied scores. The Grizzlies held the upper hand with a 67-64 lead at halftime with Valanciunas, Brooks and Allen all scoring double-digits. Both teams shot 47 percent from 3-point range in the first half.

Memphis used a 22-8 run in the third quarter, roaring to a 20-point lead as Allen tacked on 18 points in the quarter, and Morant added 12. The Grizzlies scored 43 third-quarter points after scoring 45 in the third quarter against the 76ers on Sunday. The Grizzlies coasted to their fourth consecutive victory to bring their record to 26-23.

Next Game

The Grizzlies look to sweep the four-game road trip that concludes in Madison Square Garden as they face the New York Knicks on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.