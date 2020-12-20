Postgame Report: Memphis falls to Atlanta 117-116 in final preseason tune-up

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night After shooting only 35.9 percent in the first three quarters, Atlanta outscored Memphis 36-25 in the fourth quarter on 63.2 percent shooting. After shooting 44.3 percent in the first three quarters, Atlanta held Memphis to 29.2 percent shooting (7-24 FG) in the final period. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies led by as many as 19 points in the second half following back-to-back 3-pointers from De’Anthony Melton in the third quarter. The Hawks erased the Grizzlies’ lead with a 16-0 run to tie the game up at 105-105 with (4:02) to play. Atlanta ultimately extended the run to 24-4 late in the fourth quarter to take control of the game at 113-109 with (1:48) to play.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell the Atlanta Hawks 117-116 on Saturday night inside FedExForum to conclude the preseason slate with a 3-1 record.

Memphis used a strong start on the defensive end to take command of the game early on. The Grizzlies held the Hawks to just 29.2 percent shooting in the opening period while connecting on 47.4 percent of their shots on the offensive end. Dillon Brooks had the hot hand for Memphis in the first quarter, scoring eight points on 3-of-5 shooting. The Grizzlies stretched their lead to as many as 18 points in the first quarter following three free-throws from Tyus Jones with (3:03) to play in the quarter. Atlanta ended the quarter on a mini 6-0 run to trim the Grizzlies’ lead to 29-17 heading into the second quarter. Grayson Allen capped-off the first-half with a deep 3-point field goal as time expired to give the Grizzlies a 10 point advatange at the half. The 3-point shooting proved to be the difference maker in the first half, as Memphis made 11-of-23 shots from deep, compared to 5-of-18 from Atlanta.

The Grizzlies hot shooting continued into the third quarter while Memphis led by double-digits for most of the third period.

Memphis went on to lead by as many as 19 points following back-to-back 3-pointers from De’Anthony Melton with (5:36) to play. Despite the Grizzlies’ comfortable lead early in the fourth quarter, the Hawks came roaring back with a 16-0 run to tie the game at 105-105 with (4:02) to play. Atlanta ultimately extended the run to 24-4 late in the fourth quarter to take control of the game at 113-109 with (1:48) to play. Memphis cut the lead to 113-112 following a 3-pointer from John Konchar, but it would not be enough as Atlanta held on to win 117-116 and complete the 19-point comeback. After shooting only 35.9 percent in the first three quarters, Atlanta outscored Memphis 36-25 in the fourth quarter on 63.2 percent shooting. Atlanta held Memphis to 29.2 percent shooting (7-24 FG) in the final period after shooting 44.3 percent in the first three quarters,

Brooks totaled a team-high 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3P) to go with one rebound and an assist in 20 minutes. Ja Morant posted 15 points (8-of-10 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 24 minutes of action. Morant entered the night leading the NBA in assists per game (10.3) during the preseason. Grayson Allen totaled 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the field. Melton added 14 points, two assists and on block in 18 minutes off the bench. Kyle Anderson added 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks on 3-of-6 shooting. Anderson scored in double-figures in all four games of the 2020-21 preseason. Brandon Clarke pitched in 10 points and two rebounds in 20 minutes.

Danilo Gallinari led the Hawks with 19 points and five rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting in 26 minutes of action. Cam Reddish added 18 points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal on 4-of-9 shooting for the Hawks. John Collins totaled 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. Kevin Huerter pitched in 16 points, three rebounds and one assist off the Hawks’ bench. Trae Young fouled out after scoring 12 points to go with four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will host DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs in their regular season opener on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast with Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight or hear Eric Hasseltine on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

