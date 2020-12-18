Postgame Report: Grizzlies cruise past Hawks 128-106 in their return to FedExForum

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis out-shot Atlanta 46.2 percent (12-26 FG) to 26.1 percent (6-23 FG) in the third quarter, and outscored the Hawks 16-6 in points in the paint. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies led the Hawks 71-68 with (9:57) remaining in the third quarter before ripping off a 22-7 run over the next (6:27) of play. Ja Morant connected on a lay-up in transition with (3:30) to play in the third quarter to extend the Grizzlies’ lead to 93-75. The Grizzlies led by at-least 15 points the rest of the way.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Atlanta Hawks 128-106 on Thursday night to move to 3-0 in preseason play. Tonight was the Grizzlies’ first game inside FedExForum since March 10, marking 282 days since their last game in FedExForum.

The Grizzlies got off to a hot start on the offensive end, led by nine early points from their point guard, Ja Morant. Both teams shot at-least 50.0 percent from the field in the opening frame, but it was the Hawks that took a 34-32 lead into the second quarter. The Grizzlies stretched their lead to as many as eight points in the second period following a 3-pointer from De’Anthony Melton with (3:05) to play before halftime. Memphis settled for a two-point lead at the halftime break, despite putting up 68 points in the first-half. The Grizzlies have scored at-least 60 points in the first-half of all three of their preseason games so far this season. Dillon Brooks led the way for the Grizzlies scoring 18 of his 24 points in the first-half alone. Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela all finished the first-half with 13 points apiece for the Hawks.

After leading 68-66 at the halftime break, Memphis out-shot Atlanta 46.2 percent (12-26 FG) to 26.1 percent (6-23 FG) in the third period, while outscoring the Hawks 16-6 in points in the paint. The Grizzlies led the Hawks 71-68 with (9:57) remaining in the third quarter before ripping off a 22-7 run over the next (6:27) of play. Morant connected on a lay-up in transition with (3:30) to play in the third quarter to extend the Grizzlies’ lead to 93-75. Memphis outscored Atlanta 31-17 in the third quarter to give the Grizzlies a 99-83 lead heading into the fourth. After shooting 46.8 percent (22-47 FG) from the field before halftime, Atlanta shot just 30.0 percent (15-50 FG) in the second half. Memphis finished the game with 33 assists, including a team-high 13 from Morant, as they coasted to a 22-point victory.

Brooks’ 24 points were good for a team-high for Memphis. He added four rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting. Morant posted a double-double with 18 points, 13 assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Morant led all qualified NBA rookies in double-doubles (15) and triple-doubles (2) in 2019-20. Kyle Anderson added 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 3-of-6 shooting. Anderson has scored in double-figures in three-straight games to start the 2020-21 preseason. Desmond Bane posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 FG), six rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.

Hunter led the Hawks with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting in 29 minutes of action. Young finished with 15 points (4-of-15 FG), six assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes. Capela added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks on 5-of-9 shooting. Cam Reddish totaled 12 points, six assists and four rebounds in 19 minutes off the Hawks’ bench. Danilo Gallinari scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds as the Hawks fell to 1-2 in the preseason.

The Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks will meet again to wrap-up the preseason slate on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast with Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight or hear Eric Hasseltine on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Tonight was the Grizzlies’ first game inside FedExForum since they hosted the Orlando Magic on March 10, marking 282 days since their last game in FedExForum.

The Grizzlies finished the 2019-20 season 18-15 inside FedExForum (2-2 as “Home team” in Orlando bubble).

Memphis scored 68 points in first-half on 50.0 percent shooting (23-46 FG) behind 18 first-half points from Dillon Brooks .

. The Grizzlies have scored at-least 60 points in the first-half of all three of their preseason games this season.

After shooting 46.8 percent (22-47 FG) from the field before halftime, Atlanta shot just 30.0 percent (15-50 FG) in the second half. Memphis finished the game with 33 assists, including a team-high 13 from Ja Morant .

. The Grizzlies entered the night leading the NBA in assists per game (29.5) and pace (113.5). Memphis ranked second and sixth, respectively, in these categories last season.

Memphis shot 47.4 percent (46-of-97 FG) from the field, including 38.0 percent from 3-point range (19-of-50 3P). The Grizzlies will finish their preseason vs. Atlanta on Dec. 19 at FedExForum.

Dillon Brooks totaled 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3P) to go with four rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. The Grizzlies were 206 last season when Brooks scores 20+ points (4-16 when scoring under 10).

totaled 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3P) to go with four rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. The Grizzlies were 206 last season when Brooks scores 20+ points (4-16 when scoring under 10). Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting. Valanciunas posted a team-high 39 double-doubles during the 2019-20 season.

recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting. Valanciunas posted a team-high 39 double-doubles during the 2019-20 season. Ja Morant posted a double-double with 18 points, 13 assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Morant led all qualified NBA rookies in PTS/G, AST/G, double-doubles (15) and triple-doubles (2) in 2019-20.

posted a double-double with 18 points, 13 assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Morant led all qualified NBA rookies in PTS/G, AST/G, double-doubles (15) and triple-doubles (2) in 2019-20. Kyle Anderson added 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 3-of-6 shooting. Anderson has scored in double-figures in three-straight games to start the 2020-21 preseason.

added 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 3-of-6 shooting. Anderson has scored in double-figures in three-straight games to start the 2020-21 preseason. Desmond Bane posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 FG), six rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. Bane has scored in double-figures in three-straight games to start his preseason.

posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 FG), six rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. Bane has scored in double-figures in three-straight games to start his preseason. Shaq Buchanan and Benny Boatwright both made their Memphis Grizzlies debuts (preseason) while each scoring five points on 2-of-4 shooting.

and both made their Memphis Grizzlies debuts (preseason) while each scoring five points on 2-of-4 shooting. De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting in 29 minutes of action.

