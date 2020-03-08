Postgame Report: Jonas Valanciunas leads Grizzlies past Hawks 118-101

On tonight’s performance: Nice bounce-back win by our group. I really challenged them to come out with a focus of being the team that out-competes and out-togethers the other team. I thought our starters had a great response and got us out to that great lead during that first quarter. For the most part, we had a lead and in the third quarter, it got a little loose. The boards were hurting us and we were fouling them a little bit too much, but for the most part, we cleaned that up in the fourth quarter. I am proud of our group. It was a great team win after this kind of tough stretch of games, but obviously coming home and playing in front of our fans gave us much-needed boost. The people were grinding out there and just continuing to find ways to get better and win ball games and fans were huge for us. They propelled us. Taylor Jenkins

On Josh Jackson: I think he has integrated himself very nicely. Credit to him. Credit to his teammates. We have been encouraging our guys to continue and try to find a way to attack as a team and be more physical. I feel like he was really embraced that. Playmaking at times, whether it’s pick-and-roll or fast-rate drive-and-kicks, I think he is doing a great job at that and just playing Grizzlies basketball offensively. Defensively, he is engaging in a lot of different mash ups, guarding wings and guarding point guards. I think his on-ball defense has been solid and he has been using his length in a great fashion. He has a great ability to be in good rotations, help us on the boards, and knock rebounds out. Sometimes we need him selfishly not always going for the boards, but setting up another team for the tap-out. I think he is contributing in a winning way. Taylor Jenkins

On Trae Young: It was a great effort by our guys and obviously a lot of different guys were thrown at him. I thought Ja [Morant] did a heck of a job. We were switching up quite a bit, so whether it was wings or bigs who got up on him [Trae], we trying to force him to force him downhill and force him to miss some tough shots. We tried to keep him off the free throw line, it has been huge for us to keep him off and just make him take tough shots. I know he got a couple of open ones but we tried to make him really work for everything. Taylor Jenkins

On Jonas Valanciunas: Like, I’ve said all season long, he finds a great way to lay to his strengths. I think he has really found a comfort zone within our offense. Defensively a, him being a rim protector and paint protector and finishing off those rebounds is huge. He has gotten comfortable with where he can make an impact on both ends of the floor. Tonight, he has seven offensive rebounds and 10 defensive rebounds. As you talk about these big stretch of games where he is going a making a big emphasis on cleaning up the boards. Sometimes I hope someone goes in there and snatches one from him because he is doing so much work and we do give up so many second chance points and we’ve got to get better in that area. Taylor Jenkins

On the dependability of the bench: The bench has been huge for us all season long, but especially in this recent stretch. We have had different guys stepping up as we have had to have different guys out. It has awesome I have sad it before, it does not matter which five guys I put out there, they play our style of basketball and they compete at our level. Whether it’s been a mixture of starters and bench or all starters or all bench, our bench has been huge for us. Taylor Jenkins

On International Women’s Day and Niele Ivey impact on the team: Niele has been amazing. Actually, I think this was her 10th scout victory, so everyone is super excited. She is the ultimate hard worker. This is her first year in the NBA and she has already been so unbelievable with not only our coaching staff, but even more so with our players and the relationships she has developed with these players. She has done an amazing job on the court and the game prep and putting the players in positions to go out and be successful like all of our coaches. As a coaching staff, we spend so much time pouring into our players with the player development, the film work, the vitamins. Her playing career and her coaching career she has made a huge impact in a short amount of time. Taylor Jenkins

On tonight’s game: I think we were able to grind it out. Coming off a back-to-back and the schedule we’ve had, we’re just trying to grind it out. Every game matters now, so we just want to keep going and keep pushing. We’re going to keep getting better with it. De'Anthony Melton

On the key to holding Trae Young to one three pointer: Just being physical. I think our physicality really helps our team, so we just want to be physical every game. De'Anthony Melton

On Coach Niele Ivey: She’s helped a lot. Her knowledge of the game is crazy. She knows what winning is and she knows what winning feels like. When we’re getting off track, she’s definitely there to pick us back up and tell us what to do and what to see. Playing with her college team, she knows the game a lot so it’s really helpful for us. De'Anthony Melton

On how level-headed the Grizzlies are: Maturity—I think we’ve definitely grown even though we’re all young. I think we know the game a lot. We know basketball has a lot of ups and downs. Even with the vets, they were talking to us and they instilled a lot of stuff in us that we just have to keep chugging along. It’s a long season. With us, we still get up for every game. We’re just out there having fun, being excited, playing defense. De'Anthony Melton

On the last five games: Fun, fun, fun to play like this. Fun to win the games. We need some W’s, so it’s been good the last week, besides yesterday. Jonas Valanciunas

On if he’s watching the standings: Yeah, it’s that time of the year, right? We’re watching the standings. You want to climb higher and higher. Wins are really important right now. Jonas Valanciunas

On the rest of the season: We still have 18 games to go. We have to get some more wins. It’s on us to do it. I think, lately, we’ve been playing great basketball. Yesterday might be a step back, but today we, especially after the loss yesterday, we came in and knew what we needed to do better. I think we executed really well today. We need more games like this. Jonas Valanciunas

On if he expected this level of performance from the team at the beginning of the season: We’re a young team. It’s not going to be overnight. We put a lot of work in and that pays off. We’ve been working. We’ve been working on individual skills, we’ve been working on team skills. You have to spend some time together to be good. I think that is paying off right now. Jonas Valanciunas