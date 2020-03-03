Postgame Report: Grizzlies start three-game road trip with convincing win over Hawks

On what happened in the second half to win the game Just more urgency. Great win by the group. We were getting great shots to start the game but I felt like the urgency on the defensive end wasn’t really there. I had to call two quick timeouts and then we got momentum. I think we built a 14-point lead in the first half but then it whittled down to three at halftime. We didn’t closeout, fouled a little too much. I think they had 14 second-chance points in that first half. I just challenged the guys that we have to be a lot better with our urgency, our activity has got to be a whole lot better, the standard that we’re talking about coming out of the break. Obviously, we did it the other night against the Lakers. We kind of trended downward in the first half, but the guys locked in. Their activity, keeping them off the free throw line, limiting their second-chance points and then we just kind of found a groove. Our activity as we’ve talked all season long, got out, pace, the ball was advancing really quick, the ball was moving, 30 assists, I think we ended up with like 70-plus points from our bench which is huge. Contributions from everyone, but it started with the defensive end. As I hit them after the game, I said this is something that you have to build off of. We can’t wait again. We have to come out from the jump even if we’re missing shots. Proud of the guys, the way they competed. Obviously a really good win for us. Taylor Jenkins

On having nine players score in double figures and taking advantage of their opportunity That’s what we’ve relied on all season long. It’s been a growth process for a lot of different guys. Different guys are stepping up. John is playing a bigger role, we obviously signed Anthony Tolliver, excited about adding him to the group. The fact that we can rely on our depth, different lineups that we’re having to play. I think De’Anthony had a slow start, but then he had a nice second half. When you get contributions from everybody, double-digit scoring, the 30 assists again, starting to let it fly, make some three’s, it’s just that work that they’re putting in every single day. But again, the defensive activity: eight blocks, keeping them off the boards in that second half was big for us. Taylor Jenkins

On what was said to the team after missing 11 of their first 12 shots I think it’s a credit to our guys. They got out in a slump there. I just told them we were getting great looks; I think they felt it too. The ball was moving around, we were getting pieces of the paint, we were getting open threes. But then they recognized that our defense was kind of slipping a little bit. I think it was just turning the page, getting more active defensively, continuing to play the right way. They’ve been doing that for the majority of the season where they just trust that. Get a couple of shots to fall and just break free from there. Taylor Jenkins

On a big win tonight It was much needed. We just had to carry the momentum into this game on the road. It’s tough winning on the road, we were just trying to do whatever we could to get a win…Around this time, you have to be full-go at all times…credit to my teammates, they played well tonight, and got us a win. Ja Morant

On playing against Trae It was nice, first time playing against each other. A special talent, I’m pretty sure everybody knows what he has been doing, torching the league right now. He’s a great guy off the court, he’s my guy. He’s just one of those next-generation games. Both of us are just trying to show that we can play with the top players in the league. We’re both just trying to continue to get better, keep doing what we’re doing, and keep leading our team. Ja Morant

On playing in front of friends and family It was good. I only get so many games like this, close to where I’m from…It’s definitely a blessing. I’m grateful for it, I’m thankful for everything. I appreciate that a lot, but I’m glad we were able to come out with a win. Ja Morant

On getting another chance in the NBA I feel like everybody here is here for a reason, because they have been good enough to be here and play here. So, you just have to find where you fit in, and I feel like that’s what I’ve been trying to do since I’ve been here. Just find a role to play. Josh Jackson