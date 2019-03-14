Postgame Report: Atlanta’s Accuracy Too Much for Memphis, Lose 132-111

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Hawks excelled getting to the basket in transition, outscoring the Grizzlies 31-8 in the fastbreak and 62-36 in the paint. Key Run of the Night Atlanta went on a quick 8-0 run from over 1:19 late in the third period to carry a 110-90 lead into the fourth.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies allowed a season-high in points as they lost to the Atlanta Hawks, 132-111, on Wednesday night in State Farm Arena. The Grizzlies dropped to 28-41 on the season and 10-24 on the road. The Hawks improved to 24-45 on the year and 13-21 at home. The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for Memphis, and the teams split the season series 1-1.

The Hawks made over half their shots in the first three quarters, finishing 52-for-103 (.505) from the floor and 17-for-45 (.378) from three-point range to score 132 points. The previous high by an opponent was 125 by Brooklyn on November 30.

C.J. Miles came off the bench to score a season-high 33 points while making 8-of-12 (.667) three-pointers. Miles recorded his best scoring performance since January 7, 2014, when he scored 34 against Philadelphia. Miles had the most three-pointers by a Grizzlies player since Mike Miller, who also made eight treys on April 6, 2008 at Minnesota. Mike Conley added 20 points and seven assists. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week is averaging 28.5 points and 7.5 assists over his last four games. Joakim Noah finished with 12 points, eight boards and five assists off the bench, while Delon Wright had 10 points, seven assists and two blocks as a reserve.

Memphis finished shooting 38-for-89 (.427) from the floor, including going 14-for-40 (.350) from three-point range. The Hawks excelled getting to the basket in transition, outscoring the Grizzlies 31-8 in the fastbreak and 62-36 in the paint. Atlanta also won on the boards, outrebounding Memphis 51-35 (15-9 ORB). The Grizzlies trailed the entire game for the third time this season.

John Collins registered his 28th double-double of the year with a game-high 27 points and 12 rebounds. Rookie Trae Young added 22 points and eight assists. Young has now scored at least 22 points in eight of the last 11 games. Alex Len came off the bench to post 20 points and eight rebounds. Len now has six 20-point performances this season. Kevin Huerter finished with 16 points (4-6 3P) and five boards while Taurean Prince supplied 15 points. Vince Carter rounded out the scoring with 10.

Almost half of both teams’ shot attempts came from three-point range in the first half, with Atlanta going 11-for-25 (.440) and Memphis shooting 9-for-24 (.375) from deep. The Hawks ran up the floor off of the Grizzlies’ misses, outscoring Memphis 20-0 in fastbreak points and 30-18 in the paint during the half. The Grizzlies had six turnovers in the half while the Hawks only had three, and Atlanta outscored Memphis 11-5 off of giveaways. The Hawks heated up in the second quarter, making 7-of-14 (.500) threes on their way to scoring 39 points in the quarter.

Miles had 20 points in the first half while making 6-of-8 (.750) three-pointers, the most in a half by a Grizzlies player this season. Five players had reached double-digit scoring during the half for Atlanta, with Collins and Len both leading with 14. Atlanta went into intermission with a 72-60 lead, scoring most points scored in any half by a Grizzlies opponent this season.

Atlanta continued to shoot well in the second half, making 23-of-48 (.479) field goals. Memphis would struggle, going 17-for-40 (.425) overall and just 5-for-16 (.313) from beyond the arc in the half. The Hawks had the edge in the paint throughout the second half, outscoring the Grizzlies 32-18. Atlanta went on a quick 8-0 run from over 1:19 late in the third period to carry a 110-90 lead into the fourth. Memphis went cold in the fourth quarter, shooting just 7-for-21 (1-8 3P) as Atlanta scored 18 of their 22 points in the lane during the quarter to close the game out.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will close out a series with another Eastern Conference foe when they take on the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 16 in Capital One Arena. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Player Notes

Get the App

