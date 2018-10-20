Postgame Report: Grizzlies Offense Hurts Hawks in Home Opener 131-117

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis scored 77 points on 62.5 percent shooting and 71.4 percent shooting from three in the first half. The Grizzlies set a franchise record for points in a first half (previous: 74, twice, last on April 2, 2008) and tied the franchise record for points in any half (other: 77 in the second half on Jan. 3, 2007).

After shooting just 29.8 percent from the field Wednesday, Memphis shot 44-for-81 (.543) from the floor, including 13-for-26 (.500) from three-point range. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies used a 16-2 run over a 3:43 span in the middle of the first quarter to take a 27-10 lead with 4:31 left in the opening frame. Memphis never trailed the rest of the game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies broke the franchise record for points in a home opener, beating the Atlanta Hawks 131-117 on Friday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies offense exploded out of the gate, shooting 5-of-7 from three-point range and assisting on nine of their 11 field goals in the first quarter. Memphis used a 16-2 run over a 3:43 span in the period to never trail for the rest of the game. Trae Young, Atlanta’s fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, had 13 of his 20 points in the quarter.

The Grizzlies continued the momentum in the second quarter, breaking a franchise record for points in a first half (77) after dropping 40 points in the period. Garrett Temple went 4-for-4 from three-point range in the second quarter for the second-straight game. Temple scored 17 of his 30 points in the period alone. Memphis finished the half shooting 25-of-40 (.625) from the floor, including 10-of-14 (.714) from three.

Memphis cooled down in the second half, but still finished the game shooting 44-of-81 (.543) from the floor, including 13-of-26 (.500) from long range. The Grizzlies depth was on display, as 55 points came off the bench and 11 different players scored.

Garrett Temple led all scorers with 30 points on a sterling 10-for-11 (5-6 3PT) shooting performance. Jaren Jackson Jr. earned his first 20-point performance, finishing with 24 points (8-12 FG) and grabbing seven rebounds. Mike Conley logged a double-double, scoring 16 points and handing out 11 assists. Marc Gasol finished with 13 points and had seven boards. Chandler Parsons and Omri Casspi both scored 11 points.

Taurean Prince led Atlanta with 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Rookie Trae Young scored 20 points while dishing out nine assists. DeAndre’ Bembry and Miles Plumlee both had 12 points. Former Grizzlies guard Vince Carter added 10 points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will go west to face the Utah Jazz on Monday, October 22 at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 8 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single-game tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

On tonight’s game: We have to give guys credit where they deserve credit. I think tonight we did some really good things for some long stretches. Obviously, I think we still can get better. I think we will get better, but the things that we asked, more often than not, we did it. We come back to work tomorrow, and grind and try to get better. Our goal is to try to, every single day, become a better basketball team. We’ll take this win, we’ll watch the film and we’ll see what we did well, what we need to improve on. We’ll come back tomorrow and start working to get better. J.B. Bickerstaff On confidence going into the next game against the Utah Jazz: They’re a good team, so you’ve got to give them their respect. I think if we play well, we can compete and beat anybody. We just have to find that consistency that we’re looking for. Whenever you bring a new group together, you have those ups and downs. We’re getting better. The guys believe in what they’re doing and they’re connected with one another. Again, they’ll compete with anybody. We just have to make sure we’re technically sound and paying attention to the details. J.B. Bickerstaff On Garrett Temple’s three-point shooting ability: He’s gotten better as a three-point shooter and gotten more consistent. He puts the time in to what he’s trying to do. The thing about Garrett is, he has the ability to find whatever is necessary to help the team in those moments, whether it’s defensively, taking the team’s best perimeter player. Tonight, he came out aggressive looking to score the ball, playing hard, looking to set the tone for us with his competitive nature. There might be nights where he scores four points or six points, but he shuts down the team’s best offensive player. Then, there’s night like tonight where he can fill that void for you or get you jump started. I just think he has that type of ability and understanding where it’s not about him ever. It’s about what the team needs first and foremost. J.B. Bickerstaff On tonight's game: "I felt good. At the end of the day, we tried to come back and bounce back from a disappointing first game. At our home, we wanted to get a win in front of the home crowd. We wanted to even it up 1-1 for the season. We have a lot of games, but obviously wanted to get a win tonight in front of our home crowd. They came out and showed support tonight." Garrett Temple On J.B. Bickerstaff asking him to set the tone on both ends of the floor: "I got a text from him [J.B. Bickerstaff] last night and he asked me to do that. That's part of the reason they brought me here - for my leadership and for my competitiveness and toughness. I was really upset at myself for giving up that three to Taurean Prince, that first three he got. That was a hell of a play call by their coach. After that, I just wanted to be aggressive. I missed some easy shots in that first game again Indiana that weren't threes, so I just wanted to have a pace offensively and do some things defensively and we were able to do that." Garrett Temple On what it's like to be successful from the three-point line: "It feels good. They got me the ball in places that I can knock down shots. I was talking to Mike [Conley] and he was telling me about how he was setting up and calling plays for me. It felt good that the rim opened up for me. Hopefully those second quarters, they seemed to like me those first two games, so I'm going to continue to try to be aggressive and knock down shots for this team." Garrett Temple On whether this is something that he has dreamed about since he was little: Oh yeah, since I was four. That first home game as a rookie, in any sense. That energy is, it was more like a spectacle a little bit with the Young Dolph, and you get people dancing, and all that stuff that I usually see from the stands. To be a part of it was great. Jaren Jackson Jr. On his favorite plays of the game: It was a blur. It really was. I actually can’t pinpoint much, but whenever we got a bucket and then called a timeout. I think that’s whenever I was hype because the crowd starts cheering and I’m probably like, ‘Let’s go!’ or little stuff here and there. When (Omri Casspi) got a dunk because that doesn’t happen much, I was hype on that. (He) got that dunk and I didn’t think he was going to do it. When it happens, you take those because those are like Christmas presents. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the first home game: It feels great. It feels even better when we win. If we lost, I probably wouldn’t have the same energy, trust me. Jaren Jackson Jr. On growing as a player to be more than just a defender: I always worked on it. It depends on the situation game-to-game. Sometimes you’re playing a team where the matchups are set up for someone else to go off or something like that. In college, that’s pretty much how it was. I was surrounded by great players all the time. We had a lot of great scorers, so my mark was more on the defensive end. But I always worked on my game, and it shows in spurts where I need to be aggressive and that’s what coach tells me in practice, so I just brought it to the game. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Player Notes

Garrett Temple led all scorers with 30 points, including 17 in the second quarter, on 10-of-11 shooting (5-6 3PT)… Temple is the first player in franchise history to score at least 30 points in a game while shooting at least 90 percent from the field.

led all scorers with 30 points, including 17 in the second quarter, on 10-of-11 shooting (5-6 3PT)… Temple is the first player in franchise history to score at least 30 points in a game while shooting at least 90 percent from the field. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3P, 6-9 FT) and had seven rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench.

scored 24 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3P, 6-9 FT) and had seven rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench. Mike Conley had his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 assists. It was Conley’s first double-double since April 2, 2017.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App