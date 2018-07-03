Grizzlies vs. Hawks highlights 7.2.18
Postgame Report: Jackson leads Grizzlies to win against Hawks in Summer League debut
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Atlanta Hawks 103-88 in the Utah Summer League at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Monday.
A 27-20 first quarter in advantage of the Grizzlies really set a tone in this Summer League opener, as Memphis held off Atlanta for a wire-to-wire victory. The shooting disparity was the difference, with the Grizzlies connecting on 53 percent from the field and 52 percent from three-point range. They did that while holding Atlanta to just 38 percent from the field and 23 percent from three.
The Hawks (0-1) were led by former Oregon standout Tyler Dorsey, who tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. No. 5 overall pick Trae Young air-balled his first three-point attempt and went just 4-of-20 from the field and 1-of-11 from three-point range to finish 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Omari Spellman amassed 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
The Grizzlies (1-0) got a gem out of No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson, Jr., as he collected 29 points, three rebounds and two blocks on 9-of-15 from the field and 8-of-13 from three-point range. Kobi Simmons, totaled 21 points, two rebounds and three assists on 8-of-13 shooting. Ivan Rabb finished with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists.
