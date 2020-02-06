Postgame Report: Tyus Jones, Grizzlies second-unit lead Memphis past dallas 121-107

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Tyus Jones finished a perfect 8-8 from the floor, including 3-3 from beyond the arc. Key Run of the Night Memphis went on a 19-4 run to take a 50-39 lead midway through the second quarter.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Dallas Mavericks 121-107 inside American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies were led by their second-unit, who outscored the Mavericks bench 54-26 on 54.1 percent shooting. Memphis started the game hot offensively, shooting 60.9 percent in the first quarter. However, Kristaps Porzingis would pour in 15 early points to help the Mavericks to a 32-31 lead heading into the second period. Memphis would use a 19-4 run to stretch their lead to 50-39 with 5:48 to play before half. Dallas battled back to trim the Memphis lead to just one point before the Grizzlies ultimately settled for a 59-56 halftime lead.

Coming out of the break, the Grizzlies took control of the game, tallying a season-high 41 points in the third quarter with Tyus Jones scoring 13 of his career-high 19 points in the third quarter. Memphis shot 59.1 percent while limiting Dallas to just 22.2 percent in the period. Entering the fourth quarter leading 100-78, the Grizzlies would cap-off a 34-9 run to take their largest lead of the night at 105-80 with 10:01 remaining in the game. Memphis' 14-point victory marks the first time this season the team has surpassed the .500 mark for the first time this season as they advanced to 26-25.

Jones led the second-unit for the Grizzlies, finishing with 19 points (8-8 FG, 3-3 3P), three assists and zero turnovers. Jones became the second player in franchise history to shoot 100 percent from the field (min. 8 FGA) and make at least three three-pointers (Vince Carter; March 13, 2017). Ja Morant totaled a team-high 21 points (10-12 FG) to go with three assists and one rebound. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3P), six rebounds and two blocks. Brandon Clarke also scored in double figures with 18 points, six assists and three rebounds while De’Anthony Melton finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Porzingis totaled 32 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3P), 12 rebounds and two assists to lead the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson added 20 points, six assists and two rebounds on 6-of-14 shooting. Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 14 points and six rebounds while Courtney Lee led the Mavericks bench with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting as Dallas fell to 31-20 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will continue their three-game road trip as they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, February 7 at 6 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the team overcoming adversity early on: Our guys just kept withstanding the run. In that first quarter, [Kristaps] Porzingis gets going, obviously had a heck of first half, but we made him take some tough shots [and] we had to withstand. Our guys just kept fighting defensively, had a great second quarter, a great third quarter [and] they went on a run in the fourth quarter – but, for the most part, our lockdown defense was really making it tough. We were switching a lot out there and controlled the offensive boards. We struggled keeping them off of the free throw line in the first half, but we did a lot better job in the second half. We definitely cleaned that up. Our guys just stayed locked in after a tough first quarter and we talked about just getting stops, limiting them to one possession, get out and run, and then we get on fire. Tyus [Jones] was huge, our bench was huge, De’Anthony [Melton], Josh [Jackson], Brandon [Clarke] – all those guys were big for us tonight. It is a credit to the group for withstanding the run, taking our defense to another level, and getting out and running on offense. Taylor Jenkins On if the early adjustments he made impacted the team’s performance: Yes, I think the guys responded well. We adjusted a couple of matchups and coverages. We knew we were going to have to adjust in this game. This is such a great offense. Everyone knows where to get to their spots, knows where to get their shots. It can be [Kristaps] Porzingis on fire, it can be [Tim] Hardaway on fire, or it can be someone else on fire, so we just kind of read the game and the guys adjusted really well. Taylor Jenkins On if the guys were rattled early on after taking Solomon Hill off the court: I can’t really comment about that, but anytime you lose guys that are critical to your core to really help build something great here in Memphis, it’s tough. I thought the guys rallied. We talked about how you have to just keep playing together and the guys did a great job of that tonight. Taylor Jenkins Ongoing 13-3 over the course of these past 16 games: Honestly, we usually forget these kinds of things but it’s cool to hear it. It’s one of those things where you just have to take the good and the bad but keep understanding that there’s always more to be done. We do a good job of knowing that. We don’t really dwell on anything too much but it’s nice to hear these things as well. Jaren Jackson Jr. On growing from adversity: We just tell everybody in the locker room that it’s time to be a pro. We have to show why we’re here. It’s not just about playing hard and everything like that. At the end of the day, this is our job. We signed up for a lot more than just a game itself, and sometimes that brings emotions. You don’t have to forget about your emotions. You just have to channel them the right way. Channel them to winning and doing good things. That’s what they would’ve wanted us to do anyway. Jaren Jackson Jr. On not having their veteran players on the court with them tonight: It was tough. I experienced it last year. It was the same kind of thing. Everybody got moved right before the OKC game last year and that was tough. You kind of get a feel for what may happen, but you’re never really ready for it. I’m just glad we won. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.