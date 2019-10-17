Postgame Report: Grizzlies top Thunder 124-119 behind 46-point third quarter

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies’ 46-point outburst in the third quarter of tonight’s preseason contest matches the most the Grizzlies have scored in a single-quarter of a regular season game in franchise history (1/9/2007 vs. Los Angeles Lakers) Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies trailed 59-52 at the halftime break before using a 19-5 run the third period to take control of the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-119 inside of Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday night to improve to (3-1) on the preseason.

It was a tale of two halves for the Grizzlies on the offensive end of the floor, as the Grizzlies erased a fifteen-point first half deficit on their way to their third win of the preseason. After the team only shot only 16.7 percent from the three-point line in the first half, Dillon Brooks would jumpstart the Grizzlies offense, as he scored 23 of his game-high 30 points in the third quarter alone. The Grizzlies regular season franchise record for points in one quarter is 22, which has been done twice, most recently by Troy Daniels vs. Oklahoma City in 2016.

The Grizzlies trailed 59-52 at the halftime break before using a 19-5 run the third period to take control of the game. The Grizzlies outscored the Thunder 46-28 in the third period and were able to hold off Oklahoma City as the Thunder made a fourth quarter run. The Grizzlies’ 46-point outburst in the third quarter of tonight’s preseason contest matches the most the Grizzlies have scored in a single-quarter of a regular season game in franchise history (1/9/2007 vs. Los Angeles Lakers).

Jaren Jackson Jr. notched his first double-double of the preseason, combining for 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on the night. Tyus Jones drew his first start of the preseason and produced a complete game, finishing the night with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who combined for 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Devon Hall also pitched in 19 points off the bench for Oklahoma City as the Thunder dropped to 2-2 in the preseason.

The Grizzlies are back in action at San Antonio on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the changes that were made in the middle of the game: "I feel like our offensive production was really impacting our defensive activity. Really just challenged our guys to commit and trust what we do offensively. Stick with our motion. I thought we got away from that in the first quarter and a half. We started getting in a groove to end the half, and second half I felt like we really challenged them at halftime that that's not our standard defensively. They picked it up, and then it was just a product of defense fueling our offense. They trusted the offense. They trusted the activity defensively, and obviously we had a heck of a quarter." Taylor Jenkins On the team's progression from last game: "I'd say we made a lot of progress. But as I hit the guys after the game and said we can't wait until the three-minute mark in the second quarter to really live up to our standard. I felt like we started to kind of see what our identity could be on both ends of the floor in the third quarter, but it's on us no matter who's playing that from the jump we need to have that activity defensively, and on offense we’ve just got to trust what we do offensively because everyone benefits from it." Taylor Jenkins On getting better since Monday and the confidence boost from tonight: It is huge. We did not start out as well as we wanted to early and we were down a little bit. So, to make that climb and to persevere and come back was great. We got help from everybody and we just did it. We played, we locked down on defense and focused on that. We made sure that we kept running our offense and didn’t get discouraged by anything and just kept going. Jaren Jackson Jr. On scoring 46 in the third quarter and flipping the script of the game: Just a lot of energy. Coach was giving us a lot of energy and a lot of good, positive vibes. He was getting in there and just telling us that we need to keep pressing, keep running the offense, keep trusting in the offense, and keep trusting what we do. We just kept moving the ball and when you do that everybody gets involved. DB (Dillon Brooks) went crazy. He got open and that is just because we kept moving the ball. We found him and we fed the hot hand. Jaren Jackson Jr. On battling Steven Adams in the paint: He’s strong. You’ve just got to do whatever you can. Honestly there is no secret. There is no little way to do it, it’s just possession by possession, figuring where he’s at, making sure you body him up, and try to force him out of the paint as much as possible on rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr.

