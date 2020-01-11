Ja Morant 22 points vs. Spurs 1.10.20
Postgame Report: Grizzlies take fourth straight game, win shootout over Spurs 134-121
Key Stat of the Night
- The Grizzlies recorded 39 assists in tonight’s 134-121 win over the Spurs. This represents the most assists in a single game in the Memphis era (since 2001-02) and was one shy of tying the franchise record of 40, set by the Vancouver Grizzlies on April 19, 1997.
Key Run of the Night
- Following a three-pointer from LaMarcus Aldridge with 6:28 remaining in the game to trim the Grizzlies lead to 116-113, the Grizzlies would rip off a 16-6 run to stretch their lead back to 13 points at 132-119 as Ja Morant became the fourth Grizzlies player of the night to reach the 20-point mark.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies extended their season-long winning streak to four games as they topped the San Antonio Spurs 134-121 on Friday night inside FedExForum. The Grizzlies starting unit finished strong with four players totaling 20-or-more points at home for the first time since April 8, 2018.
Memphis got off to a strong start on the glass as they used five offensive rebounds to outscore San Antonio 12-0 in second chance points in the first quarter. The team finished the game outscoring the Spurs 27-7 in second chance points, making a new season-high in second chance points for Memphis. The Grizzlies reached their largest lead of the night with 7:40 remaining in the first half and extended their lead to 50-35. However, San Antonio would quickly answer with a 13-5 run to trim the Grizzlies lead to just 63-57 going into halftime.
Memphis began the third quarter on a 10-2 run to push their lead back to 12 points at 80-68 with 7:19 to play, following a monstrous slam from Ja Morant and a three pointer from Dillon Brooks. The Spurs would go on to finish the third period on a 12-2 to tighten the game at 100-98 heading to the fourth quarter. However, the Grizzlies would open the final period scoring the first eight points as they extended their lead to 108-98. San Antonio would not go away quietly as they once again narrowed the Memphis lead to 112-109 with 7:46 left to play. Following a three-pointer from LaMarcus Aldridge with 6:28 remaining in the game to trim the Grizzlies' lead to 116-113, Memphis would go on a 16-6 run to stretch the lead to 132-119 and seal the game as they improved to 17-22 on the season. Memphis recorded 39 assists on the night and was just one shy of tying the franchise record of 40. The Grizzlies entered the game ranking just second in assists per game at 27.5
Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds on 11-of-20 shooting, marking his fifth double-double of his rookie season. Morant’s 14 assists tied for the most ever assists for a Grizzlies player vs. the Spurs. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished the night with 24 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3P) and three rebounds. With his fourth three-pointer in tonight’s game, Jackson tied Mike Miller for the second-longest streak for games played with at least one three-pointer made (27 games). Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points (7-11 FG), nine rebounds and three assists for Memphis. Dillon Brooks tallied 22 points, six assists and four rebounds. The Grizzlies are now 11-0 on the season when Brooks scores 20-or-more points.
San Antonio was led by DeRozan who scored a game high 36 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists for the Spurs. Aldridge totaled 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Bryn Forbes added 21 points and two rebounds on 7-of-12 shooting. Rudy Gay led the Spurs bench with 13 points and five rebounds as the Spurs dropped to 16-21 on the season.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will continue their six game home stand as they host the Golden State Warriors inside FedExForum on Sunday, January 12 at 5 p.m. Fans can get their tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets and come out to support the team, watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Team Quotes
On tonight’s game:What a game. That is some high-level basketball from two good teams. Love the effort from our guys, the competitiveness. Obviously [DeMar] DeRozan in particular had a great game. [LaMarcus] Aldridge had a great game, but we had a really great game as well. It took a full team effort despite giving up 40-plus points in that third quarter, really locked up, I think gave up 23 or something like that (in the fourth quarter). The 39 assists I just found out was one shy of the franchise record but is a Memphis record. That is awesome. We have been talking about that routinely. So that’s obviously something to strive for there, but the unselfishness, the defensive activity, you guys felt it in the first half, second half; it took complete effort. Our bench was huge – 40 point production – everyone contributed. Great to see different guys come through and help us get that big spark in the fourth quarter and help close out a big win. Our starters obviously were huge as well. You get that team effort against a quality opponent that is playing really well coming in here. Really proud of the guys – built a lead, kind of lost it, had a guy [DeRozan] going off, and for us to kind of weather the storm and keep playing our basketball game on both ends, it was fun to watch.
On Dillon Brooks stepping up:Hopefully he is getting a lot more positive publicity. The kid works so hard every single day. He is ultra-competitive. That is what we love about him. He goes out there and sets a tone. It was huge down the stretch, obviously with big shots, his defense on [DeMar] DeRozan, making it tough, guarding shooters, flying off screens. He had six assists tonight. Obviously the scoring is huge, the threes are huge, but you can kind of complement it with a defense and the unselfishness to make the right plays. It has been fun to watch his growth from the start of the season. Hopefully he is getting positive love because he is working his tail off and he is helping us win a whole lot of ball games right now. He has been a huge engine for us.
On DeMar DeRozan:We didn’t really have an answer for him for a good portion of the game, especially in that third quarter. I thought some of our activity lead to a couple of fouls, some fouls where we could probably live with it, some where we could probably be more disciplined and not just give them free throws. He was a man on a mission. He was getting downhill, he was creating fouls, he was putting us in tough spots and he was kicking it out – he was driving and kicking. He was putting a lot of pressure on us one-on-one, but we through a lot of different bodies at him. Ja [Morant], Dillon [Brooks], Solo [Solomon Hill], Grayson [Allen], we started switching; point guards were on him, bigs were on him, so we tried to give him a lot of different looks so he didn’t know what was coming his way. Credit to our guys to go out there and execute multiple coverages throughout the game. Multiple guys were ready to take on the challenge luckily we were able to get enough stops in that fourth quarter and supplement it with great offense on the other end to with stand their runs late.
On character and teachability of Grizzlies’:I know I always say this but it truly is a credit to those guys. Obviously they fully embraced our style of play on both ends of the floor especially offense. It is a cool thing to watch when, off the court, their chemistry is so strong. These guys love playing with each other. We have a ton of unselfish, loyal guys who go out there and compete with each other and have fun and it has led to this kind of little trend that we have on the offensive end. I’m not hammering over the head about assist totals by any means. I just tell them to go out there and keep playing together. It’s a multitude of clips we show them, drills we do, and these guys just run with it. Luckily our defense is trending in a good direction and we get defensive activity like we did for stretches of game tonight. We are out, we are running, we are playing with great pace, which I think plays with all of these guys’ strengths and they share the ball. I think they are really enjoying it and loving it, we know we can get better but it is something that they fully embraced.
On the key to tonight’s win:It was defense, definitely, just keying in on key guys like DeMar [DeRozan] and [LaMarcus Aldridge]. We knew they were going to go to them late, so just making them uncomfortable in shot making. They made a lot of shots, made a lot of threes. Everybody was moving the ball. They’re a heavy shift team so we got the ball moving.
On holding the Spurs to single digit fast break points and second chance points:We were rebounding well if the numbers were like that. I just feel like we got our hands on a lot of balls and a lot of the 50/50 balls we were winning. JV [Jonas Valunciunas] makes it hard for them to get boards. If he’s tipping it out or if he’s getting the rebound, either way, it helps us.
On playoff potential:It’s still early in the year, so nothing is really changing, honestly. It is a good feeling right now in the moment, but tomorrow is a new day. We have to be prepared for another team on Sunday, so we are going to enjoy it but we also have to respect it and understand that it’s not over yet. If we want to keep being successful, we’ve got to keep doing the same things that got us here.
On beating the Spurs after losing to them on Dec. 23:We understood they came in here and shot the lights out. We definitely wanted to set more of a tone defensively and come together and make them a little more uncomfortable on the floor.
On tonight’s win:I feel like we’re playing very unselfish right now. Coach [Jenkins] keeps preaching that we’ve got like 30+ assists in multiple games. I feel like that’s what it’s all about. He always preaches just go out and compete, play unselfish and play together. I feel like that’s what we’re doing now and it’s showing.
On the Grizzlies getting 39 assists:They were just packing in the paint on drives. You just drive and kick to the open guy. We were knocking down shots.
On potentially being in the playoffs:That wasn’t my focus, I was just taking it day by day. Now we are in a position but we’re still hungry. We’re not done. We’re going to lock back in and continue to just do what we do.
On being able to share what he sees on the court with Coach Taylor Jenkins:He’s our coach, but I’m also his eyes on the floor—point guard. Whatever I see out there, I let him know and he lets me know what he sees. We both just work together and just try to do what is best for the team. In that game, at that point, I see when I had the ball they were just packing in the paint. I just was telling them that I was coming off the screen, be patient, just try to get downhill. Once I get downhill, they all turn and look at me. Just tell the guys to just move. Credit to them, they knocked down shots tonight, big shots for us.
On expecting competitive fourth quarters:We don’t expect it, we try to prevent it. It’s not like we go out there and say, ‘Let’s let them go on a run.’ Basketball is just a game of runs. Great teams are going to go on a run to get back into the game. They did late in the third quarter. We scored some. We fouled some. We were able to get in the bonus and knock down free throws. In the fourth quarter, it’s winning time. We just have to lock in together and have each other’s back and go out and try to win.
On the last meeting with the Spurs on Dec. 23:That was big. They shot the ball well, but tonight our focus was just to pick up the pressure a little bit, try to force them into tough shots, rebound and run. We were able to do that tonight and were able to come out with a win.
On coming together as a team:I feel like we’re all gelling together as one. It’s a we over me mindset. We just go out, compete, play together. We just want to keep going. We’re all still hungry. We’re not satisfied. We’re just going to keep doing what we do.
Player Notes
- Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 24 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3P) and three rebounds. With four three-pointers in tonight’s game, Jackson Jr. has tied Mike Miller for the second-longest streak with at least one 3PM at 27 games (Tyreke Evans, 31).
- Jackson Jr. reached 100 three-pointers made for the season with his third triple tonight. Jackson Jr., playing his 38th game of the season, is the second-fastest in Grizzlies history to reach the milestone behind only Mike Miller, who did it in his first 35 games played in 2006-07.
- Ja Morant added his fifth double-double of the season, totaling 22 points, a career-high 14 assists and seven rebounds on 11-of-20 shooting in 34 minutes. Morant tied the Grizzlies record for assists in a single game against the Spurs franchise (regular season and playoffs). He now shares the mark with Greg Anthony (Feb. 25, 1996) and Brevin Knight (Feb. 19, 2002).
- Dillon Brooks tallied 22 points (8-20 FG, 5-12 3P), six assists and four rebounds. The Grizzlies are now 11-0 on the season when Brooks scores 20-or-more points.
- Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points (7-11 FG), nine rebounds and three assists for Memphis.
