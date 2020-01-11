Postgame Report: Grizzlies take fourth straight game, win shootout over Spurs 134-121

On tonight’s game: What a game. That is some high-level basketball from two good teams. Love the effort from our guys, the competitiveness. Obviously [DeMar] DeRozan in particular had a great game. [LaMarcus] Aldridge had a great game, but we had a really great game as well. It took a full team effort despite giving up 40-plus points in that third quarter, really locked up, I think gave up 23 or something like that (in the fourth quarter). The 39 assists I just found out was one shy of the franchise record but is a Memphis record. That is awesome. We have been talking about that routinely. So that’s obviously something to strive for there, but the unselfishness, the defensive activity, you guys felt it in the first half, second half; it took complete effort. Our bench was huge – 40 point production – everyone contributed. Great to see different guys come through and help us get that big spark in the fourth quarter and help close out a big win. Our starters obviously were huge as well. You get that team effort against a quality opponent that is playing really well coming in here. Really proud of the guys – built a lead, kind of lost it, had a guy [DeRozan] going off, and for us to kind of weather the storm and keep playing our basketball game on both ends, it was fun to watch. Taylor Jenkins

On Dillon Brooks stepping up: Hopefully he is getting a lot more positive publicity. The kid works so hard every single day. He is ultra-competitive. That is what we love about him. He goes out there and sets a tone. It was huge down the stretch, obviously with big shots, his defense on [DeMar] DeRozan, making it tough, guarding shooters, flying off screens. He had six assists tonight. Obviously the scoring is huge, the threes are huge, but you can kind of complement it with a defense and the unselfishness to make the right plays. It has been fun to watch his growth from the start of the season. Hopefully he is getting positive love because he is working his tail off and he is helping us win a whole lot of ball games right now. He has been a huge engine for us. Taylor Jenkins

On DeMar DeRozan: We didn’t really have an answer for him for a good portion of the game, especially in that third quarter. I thought some of our activity lead to a couple of fouls, some fouls where we could probably live with it, some where we could probably be more disciplined and not just give them free throws. He was a man on a mission. He was getting downhill, he was creating fouls, he was putting us in tough spots and he was kicking it out – he was driving and kicking. He was putting a lot of pressure on us one-on-one, but we through a lot of different bodies at him. Ja [Morant], Dillon [Brooks], Solo [Solomon Hill], Grayson [Allen], we started switching; point guards were on him, bigs were on him, so we tried to give him a lot of different looks so he didn’t know what was coming his way. Credit to our guys to go out there and execute multiple coverages throughout the game. Multiple guys were ready to take on the challenge luckily we were able to get enough stops in that fourth quarter and supplement it with great offense on the other end to with stand their runs late. Taylor Jenkins

On character and teachability of Grizzlies’: I know I always say this but it truly is a credit to those guys. Obviously they fully embraced our style of play on both ends of the floor especially offense. It is a cool thing to watch when, off the court, their chemistry is so strong. These guys love playing with each other. We have a ton of unselfish, loyal guys who go out there and compete with each other and have fun and it has led to this kind of little trend that we have on the offensive end. I’m not hammering over the head about assist totals by any means. I just tell them to go out there and keep playing together. It’s a multitude of clips we show them, drills we do, and these guys just run with it. Luckily our defense is trending in a good direction and we get defensive activity like we did for stretches of game tonight. We are out, we are running, we are playing with great pace, which I think plays with all of these guys’ strengths and they share the ball. I think they are really enjoying it and loving it, we know we can get better but it is something that they fully embraced. Taylor Jenkins

On the key to tonight’s win: It was defense, definitely, just keying in on key guys like DeMar [DeRozan] and [LaMarcus Aldridge]. We knew they were going to go to them late, so just making them uncomfortable in shot making. They made a lot of shots, made a lot of threes. Everybody was moving the ball. They’re a heavy shift team so we got the ball moving. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On holding the Spurs to single digit fast break points and second chance points: We were rebounding well if the numbers were like that. I just feel like we got our hands on a lot of balls and a lot of the 50/50 balls we were winning. JV [Jonas Valunciunas] makes it hard for them to get boards. If he’s tipping it out or if he’s getting the rebound, either way, it helps us. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On playoff potential: It’s still early in the year, so nothing is really changing, honestly. It is a good feeling right now in the moment, but tomorrow is a new day. We have to be prepared for another team on Sunday, so we are going to enjoy it but we also have to respect it and understand that it’s not over yet. If we want to keep being successful, we’ve got to keep doing the same things that got us here. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On beating the Spurs after losing to them on Dec. 23: We understood they came in here and shot the lights out. We definitely wanted to set more of a tone defensively and come together and make them a little more uncomfortable on the floor. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On tonight’s win: I feel like we’re playing very unselfish right now. Coach [Jenkins] keeps preaching that we’ve got like 30+ assists in multiple games. I feel like that’s what it’s all about. He always preaches just go out and compete, play unselfish and play together. I feel like that’s what we’re doing now and it’s showing. Ja Morant

On the Grizzlies getting 39 assists: They were just packing in the paint on drives. You just drive and kick to the open guy. We were knocking down shots. Ja Morant

On potentially being in the playoffs: That wasn’t my focus, I was just taking it day by day. Now we are in a position but we’re still hungry. We’re not done. We’re going to lock back in and continue to just do what we do. Ja Morant

On being able to share what he sees on the court with Coach Taylor Jenkins: He’s our coach, but I’m also his eyes on the floor—point guard. Whatever I see out there, I let him know and he lets me know what he sees. We both just work together and just try to do what is best for the team. In that game, at that point, I see when I had the ball they were just packing in the paint. I just was telling them that I was coming off the screen, be patient, just try to get downhill. Once I get downhill, they all turn and look at me. Just tell the guys to just move. Credit to them, they knocked down shots tonight, big shots for us. Ja Morant

On expecting competitive fourth quarters: We don’t expect it, we try to prevent it. It’s not like we go out there and say, ‘Let’s let them go on a run.’ Basketball is just a game of runs. Great teams are going to go on a run to get back into the game. They did late in the third quarter. We scored some. We fouled some. We were able to get in the bonus and knock down free throws. In the fourth quarter, it’s winning time. We just have to lock in together and have each other’s back and go out and try to win. Ja Morant

On the last meeting with the Spurs on Dec. 23: That was big. They shot the ball well, but tonight our focus was just to pick up the pressure a little bit, try to force them into tough shots, rebound and run. We were able to do that tonight and were able to come out with a win. Ja Morant