Postgame Report: Grizzlies suffer first loss of the preseason 120-99 to Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets’ bench outscored the Grizzlies’ reserves 52-42 on the night. The Hornets’ bench finished the game shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three. Devonte’ Graham scored 18 points off the bench for the Hornets, while knocking down 4-of-6 three-point field goal attempts.

After the Grizzlies cut the Hornets lead to 88-85 with a corner three from Dillon Brooks, the Hornets responded with a 30-6 run over the next nine minutes as they went on to outscore the Hornets 30-14 in the fourth quarter.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell 120-99 to the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum on Monday night and dropped to 2-1 on the preseason.

The Grizzlies’ offense got off to a slow start, shooting just 26.1 percent in the first quarter while being outscored 28-18 in the opening frame. The Grizzlies connected on only 14 field goals and five threes in the first half before rebounding to make 14 field goals in the third quarter alone. However, it would not be enough to overcome a strong offensive performance from the Hornets.

The Grizzlies trimmed a 14-point lead by the Hornets down to just three points after a Dillon Brooks corner three with 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter to make it an 88-85 game. After the basket by Brooks, the Hornets would go on a furious 30-6 run over the next nine minutes in route to a 21-point victory. Charlotte’s bench would put the game away in the fourth quarter, as the Hornets’ reserves finished with 52 points on the night, while connecting on 8-of-21 threes.

Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, marking the first double-double of his career. Ja Morant continued his strong play in the preseason with 15 points and six assists while only committing two turnovers. The Grizzlies responded to a poor first-half on the offensive end, outscoring the Hornets 38-32 in the third quarter. However, the Hornets’ hot shooting would be too much to overcome, as they finished the night shooting 48 percent from the floor and 43 percent from deep.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier led the way for Charlotte, finishing with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on the night. Rozier was 9-of-15 from the floor including 4-of-7 from behind the arc. Devonte’ Graham was a spark off the bench for the Hornets as he finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists while knocking down four threes.

The Grizzlies are back in action at Chesapeake Energy Arena against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Catch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke collected 16 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes, marking the first preseason double-double of his career.

collected 16 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes, marking the first preseason double-double of his career. Jae Crowder tallied 12 points and four rebounds.

tallied 12 points and four rebounds. Ja Morant added 15 points, six assists and one rebound in 23 minutes of play. Morant now has 23 assists and only six turnovers through three preseason games.

added 15 points, six assists and one rebound in 23 minutes of play. Morant now has 23 assists and only six turnovers through three preseason games. Dillon Brooks added 11 points while shooting 3-of-5 from three.

