Postgame Report: Grizzlies overcome season-high 26 turnovers, escape with 114-109 win over Phoenix

On Kobe Bryant: Gutsy win by our guys, but I’m not really in the mood to talk about the game as much. Obviously, today is a very tough one for a lot of people—the NBA community, the basketball world, the Bryant family, the families of those who have lost family members in a horrific crash today. I said it before the game, it’s obviously something that you don’t wish you were talking about. Basketball-wise, to lose a legend, to lose an individual who made a profound impact on the court and off the court not only in the Los Angeles community, but globally. Kobe stood for so many great things—greatness, competitiveness, drive, commitment, inspired generations. So many of our young guys have been touched by what he paved the way for. There’s really no words. I’m fortunate to be up here today to be able to speak on behalf of our organizations, our players. Words only mean so much. It is going to be tough to overcome, but hopefully everyone rallies around not just the families and the organizations, but everyone that has been touched by Kobe and his legacy. He’s carved an unbelievable path. As I said, I wish we weren’t talking about this today but we do have to find a way to celebrate. It’s very raw and emotional right now. Today’s game pales in comparison to the new reality we face without one of the best in the game. Taylor Jenkins

On the tribute to Kobe Bryant during the first two possessions: When the news broke, you’re shocked. You don’t know what words to say. My mind went immediately to those who had relationships with him, coached against him, coached with him, played with him, played against him. Finally, we got around to we have to be able to honor him at some point in our small part. A lot of credit goes to our head video guy, T.C. Swirsky. He talked about jersey 24. Can we somehow take a shot clock violation? I contacted Monty [Williams] and he was thinking the exact same thing. I went over there and talked about how we could, in our small part, pay tribute. Unbelievable by our fans. Obviously, our organization doing a moment of silence, but the fans to chant his name. The players on the court to recognize the impact that those two possessions could have to bring, hopefully, a celebration in a very, very tough time. As I said, I think other teams are doing the same thing. It’s our small part. Now it’s on us to continue to celebrate this beautiful legacy gone way too soon. Taylor Jenkins

On what Kobe Bryant meant to the game of basketball: Just the ultimate competitor. Everyone is talking about that. I think he touches so many people with his drive, whether you were with him as a teammate, on the staff or you competed against him night in and night out. He set a tone. He set a tone there every single night that led to greatness. Everybody you hear is going to be talking about his greatness and what does that mean? It’s the work. It’s the love of the game, how he spread that throughout the world. I was young when I started to fall in love with basketball. To see the multiple championships, the MVPs, the All-Stars. You put all those accolades aside and everyone remembers how fierce of a competitor he was and how much he loved the game and how he took the platform he was given to make a difference in the world. To inspire a lot of the young men in our locker room and across the world. I wasn’t one to have a player name brand basketball shoe. I got whatever the standard shoe was. My first ever player shoe was Kobe. I still have them. I know it is just shoes, but it is something you will always remember because it will bring you flashbacks from all of the game footage you watched to watching him go overseas to Europe, to Asia and interact with kids and spread the love of the game. It is powerful. Again, you wish you were talking about this decades from now. That’s the strongest reflection I have of him. Taylor Jenkins

On playing today: Credit to both teams. It’s a very unique day. Getting to go talk with Monty [Williams] before the game and talk about the impact Kobe had on so many individuals over there. Many of the players, coaches, everyone emotional, but everyone went out there and competed and did it together on both sides. For us and for the Suns, played a heck of a game. It obviously pales in comparison, but for all them to go out there and compete. As I said, Kobe is one of the lasting legacies of being the most ultimate competitors in all sports, not just basketball. I know these are words, but when you talk about inspiring a generation, hopefully it’s a competitive generation, a generation that goes out there and follows the legacy and creates their own legacies as well. That’s the beauty of this sport, that’s the beauty of these opportunities these young men get every single day. I’m just fortunate to be here and be a part of it. Taylor Jenkins

On processing the loss of Kobe Bryant as a team: It’s definitely not easy. We got together as a team before the game. We didn’t do our normal pregame walkthrough. We just went into the locker room and just talked about how we have to be there to support each other. Everyone is going to handle this differently. It’s a huge loss for the entire community. How we have to be there to support those beyond Memphis and beyond the Grizzlies. Who knows what’s going to come. It’s raw, it’s short. It’s only been a couple hours. Everyone is going to wake up tomorrow and ask, ‘Is this real?’ The last things were just be there for you teammates. As you can see, the outpouring of support it shows you what this basketball community can do. It’s the greatest team sport out there. When you can be there for your teammates in times like this, you see everyone rallying around Kobe and his family. And, not just them, but also the other families that were in the crash. We all have to rally around. That’s what we need at this time. It’s not easy. We all have to play a role. The fact that we’re able to be here together, that’s the beauty of this sport, to be able to support each other. It’s tough. Taylor Jenkins

On playing today after hearing of Kobe Bryant’s passing: To be honest, I didn’t feel like doing it to keep it 100. You’ve got to be a pro. That’s what 2-4 (Kobe Bryant) stood for and there’s no better way to go out there and honor him than to play pro basketball and do what you love, so that’s what we did today. Both teams. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On what Kobe Bryant means to him: Just for the game of basketball and in general and in life, he’s an icon and someone who we all saw growing up. Through all his runs, through everything, he was able to teach and to bring back to the younger playing through camps and Nike, just being able to do a lot. His impact is something that you can’t really fathom because it’s just so great. It definitely hurts. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On whether playing the game helped him cope and forget about the loss of Kobe Bryant: No, it didn’t to be honest. It still hasn’t helped me forget. You ever just know you have to do something so you just try to figure it out and you find a way? That’s what we call it every day. You find a way to go out there and put your best effort out there, and thank God we got a win today. Despite the circumstances, I’m glad we came together as a team and got the job done. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On whether the game was a way for the team to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant: I wouldn’t say our play was paying respects to Kobe. We had some ugly moments for ourselves out there. We still had a game to play, for sure. I think the emotion, it hits us a lot different because it’s still something that has yet to set in. It’s still something that I don’t believe in a sense, because we’re not used to this. I think we’re used to, especially in the NBA, the guys getting older. You can look on TV and see Charles Barkley, (Shaquille O’Neal), Kenny (Smith), you see Michael Jordan on the sidelines in Charlotte, you see Magic (Johnson), you see Larry (Bird), you see those guys still around, you see Bill Russell. So it’s different when you take somebody so young and fresh into his retirement at a moment like this. Solomon Hill

On whether Kobe Bryant’s passing makes you realize that it is more than basketball: Most definitely. What Kobe did for the game, and his dedication to the game, it paid off for him with rings, all the accolades he had. The thing that hit me the most and hit me hardest was that he had his chance to be a father and to be home. I know his family missed him more than anything. When you get to the point that Kobe did, that’s a lot of hours. That’s a lot. That’s not something where you can just wake up and split time with families. You’ve got to kind of lock yourself in the mode of being competitive every year. He dedicated himself to the craft and to the game, and so he was at the point where he was at home with his family. That’s tough being in a situation where you see him and his daughter going to games and their relationship and how it blossomed under the game of basketball, and for that to be taken, I think that kind of hits me at home. Especially having a daughter and having a family, you never want to stray too far. You never want to get comfortable by just being in the NBA and knowing that it’s a sacrifice on time. Yeah, we make a lot of money as basketball players, but we’re human at the same time. Solomon Hill

On his favorite memory playing against Kobe: I had a play when we were in Staples (Center) and it was the end of the fourth quarter and it was a pretty tight game. He kind of sagged off me as I was trying to throw it towards him at the post and I hit the three, and he kind of was looking like, ‘What the F-?’ Like, ‘This guy hit it?’ And then he came down, got the ball, made a move to the middle, shot a floater right over me for the go-ahead bucket. Even that being his last years in the game, he was always competitive. He was one of the most competitive players to ever grace the court. He’s more than a basketball player for everybody. He’s a worldwide icon if you’re talking about dedication, if you’re talking about hard work. Kobe’s name is synonymous with it. Solomon Hill