Postgame Report: Grizzlies overcome season-high 26 turnovers, escape with 114-109 win over Phoenix
Key Stat of the Night
- The Grizzlies outscored the Suns 66-38 in points in the paint. Memphis had 26 points inside in the first quarter alone, tied for the team’s most points in the paint in any period this season. The Grizzlies, who scored at least 60 points in the paint for the 17th time this season, entered the game leading the league in the category (55.3).
Key Run of the Night
- Phoenix tied the game twice in the fourth quarter but never wrestled back the lead from Memphis. After Devin Booker tied the contest at 106 with 1:27 remaining, Ja Morant scored or assisted on the Grizzlies’ next six points, and Kyle Anderson sealed the victory with two free throws with 11.3 seconds on the clock.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns 114-109 inside FedExForum on Sunday night, winning the season series 3-1.
The Grizzlies outscored the Suns 66-38 in points in the paint, recording 26 in the first quarter alone. Memphis scored at least 60 points in the paint for 17th time this season and entered the game leading the league in the category (55.3). Jonas Valanciunas gave Memphis an early spark as he scored 10 of his 12 points in the first period on 4-of-4 shooting. The Grizzlies ripped off a 22-9 run late in the first to stretch the lead to 30-18 heading into the second quarter. Memphis reached their largest lead of the game at 54-39 with 1:16 left in the first half thanks to an 11-2 run capped off by a De’Anthony Melton three-point jumper. The Grizzlies took a 56-45 lead into the locker room and outscored the Suns 36-16 in points in the paint in the first half.
Phoenix would find their rhythm late in the third quarter as they used a 17-6 run to close the period and trim the lead to just three points (81-78). The two teams would exchange baskets throughout the fourth quarter, but Morant would take over the game down the stretch. Tied at 106-106 with 1:27, Ja Morant connected on a floater to push the lead to 108-106 with 1:09 remaining in the game. Morant scored or assisted on the Grizzlies' next four points, and Kyle Anderson sealed the victory with two free throws with 11.3 left in regulation. Despite recording a season-high 26 turnovers, the Grizzlies showed a strong defensive performance as they limited the Suns to just 38.0 percent from the field.
Morant closed the game with 14 points (5-9 FG ), four rebounds and three assists in the fourth quarter alone and finished with a team-high 23 points (8-18 FG, 7-11 FT), eight assists and five rebounds. Dillon Brooks totaled 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3P), five rebounds and four assists. Brooks is averaging 20.6 points while shooting 47.0 percent from three-point range in the month of January. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half while contributing three rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes. He now leads the league with 18 games recording multiple three-pointers and blocks in the same game. Anderson grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds to go with six points and two assists. Brandon Clarke totaled 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench as the Grizzlies improved to 22-24 on the year.
Devin Booker led all scorers with 36 points (11-24 FG, 5-11 3P), five assists and two rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 27 points, nine rebounds and three assists on 8-of-19 shooting. Deandre Ayton posted his 11th double-double of the season with 17 points, 15 rebounds and two assists. Jevon Carter pitched in eight points and two assists off the bench as Phoenix dropped to 19-27 on the season.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will wrap up a two game home stand as they host the Denver Nuggets inside FedExForum on Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m. Fans can get their tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets to come out and support the team, watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Team Quotes
On Kobe Bryant:Gutsy win by our guys, but I’m not really in the mood to talk about the game as much. Obviously, today is a very tough one for a lot of people—the NBA community, the basketball world, the Bryant family, the families of those who have lost family members in a horrific crash today. I said it before the game, it’s obviously something that you don’t wish you were talking about. Basketball-wise, to lose a legend, to lose an individual who made a profound impact on the court and off the court not only in the Los Angeles community, but globally. Kobe stood for so many great things—greatness, competitiveness, drive, commitment, inspired generations. So many of our young guys have been touched by what he paved the way for. There’s really no words. I’m fortunate to be up here today to be able to speak on behalf of our organizations, our players. Words only mean so much. It is going to be tough to overcome, but hopefully everyone rallies around not just the families and the organizations, but everyone that has been touched by Kobe and his legacy. He’s carved an unbelievable path. As I said, I wish we weren’t talking about this today but we do have to find a way to celebrate. It’s very raw and emotional right now. Today’s game pales in comparison to the new reality we face without one of the best in the game.
On the tribute to Kobe Bryant during the first two possessions:When the news broke, you’re shocked. You don’t know what words to say. My mind went immediately to those who had relationships with him, coached against him, coached with him, played with him, played against him. Finally, we got around to we have to be able to honor him at some point in our small part. A lot of credit goes to our head video guy, T.C. Swirsky. He talked about jersey 24. Can we somehow take a shot clock violation? I contacted Monty [Williams] and he was thinking the exact same thing. I went over there and talked about how we could, in our small part, pay tribute. Unbelievable by our fans. Obviously, our organization doing a moment of silence, but the fans to chant his name. The players on the court to recognize the impact that those two possessions could have to bring, hopefully, a celebration in a very, very tough time. As I said, I think other teams are doing the same thing. It’s our small part. Now it’s on us to continue to celebrate this beautiful legacy gone way too soon.
On what Kobe Bryant meant to the game of basketball:Just the ultimate competitor. Everyone is talking about that. I think he touches so many people with his drive, whether you were with him as a teammate, on the staff or you competed against him night in and night out. He set a tone. He set a tone there every single night that led to greatness. Everybody you hear is going to be talking about his greatness and what does that mean? It’s the work. It’s the love of the game, how he spread that throughout the world. I was young when I started to fall in love with basketball. To see the multiple championships, the MVPs, the All-Stars. You put all those accolades aside and everyone remembers how fierce of a competitor he was and how much he loved the game and how he took the platform he was given to make a difference in the world. To inspire a lot of the young men in our locker room and across the world. I wasn’t one to have a player name brand basketball shoe. I got whatever the standard shoe was. My first ever player shoe was Kobe. I still have them. I know it is just shoes, but it is something you will always remember because it will bring you flashbacks from all of the game footage you watched to watching him go overseas to Europe, to Asia and interact with kids and spread the love of the game. It is powerful. Again, you wish you were talking about this decades from now. That’s the strongest reflection I have of him.
On playing today:Credit to both teams. It’s a very unique day. Getting to go talk with Monty [Williams] before the game and talk about the impact Kobe had on so many individuals over there. Many of the players, coaches, everyone emotional, but everyone went out there and competed and did it together on both sides. For us and for the Suns, played a heck of a game. It obviously pales in comparison, but for all them to go out there and compete. As I said, Kobe is one of the lasting legacies of being the most ultimate competitors in all sports, not just basketball. I know these are words, but when you talk about inspiring a generation, hopefully it’s a competitive generation, a generation that goes out there and follows the legacy and creates their own legacies as well. That’s the beauty of this sport, that’s the beauty of these opportunities these young men get every single day. I’m just fortunate to be here and be a part of it.
On processing the loss of Kobe Bryant as a team:It’s definitely not easy. We got together as a team before the game. We didn’t do our normal pregame walkthrough. We just went into the locker room and just talked about how we have to be there to support each other. Everyone is going to handle this differently. It’s a huge loss for the entire community. How we have to be there to support those beyond Memphis and beyond the Grizzlies. Who knows what’s going to come. It’s raw, it’s short. It’s only been a couple hours. Everyone is going to wake up tomorrow and ask, ‘Is this real?’ The last things were just be there for you teammates. As you can see, the outpouring of support it shows you what this basketball community can do. It’s the greatest team sport out there. When you can be there for your teammates in times like this, you see everyone rallying around Kobe and his family. And, not just them, but also the other families that were in the crash. We all have to rally around. That’s what we need at this time. It’s not easy. We all have to play a role. The fact that we’re able to be here together, that’s the beauty of this sport, to be able to support each other. It’s tough.
On playing today after hearing of Kobe Bryant’s passing:To be honest, I didn’t feel like doing it to keep it 100. You’ve got to be a pro. That’s what 2-4 (Kobe Bryant) stood for and there’s no better way to go out there and honor him than to play pro basketball and do what you love, so that’s what we did today. Both teams.
On what Kobe Bryant means to him:Just for the game of basketball and in general and in life, he’s an icon and someone who we all saw growing up. Through all his runs, through everything, he was able to teach and to bring back to the younger playing through camps and Nike, just being able to do a lot. His impact is something that you can’t really fathom because it’s just so great. It definitely hurts.
On whether playing the game helped him cope and forget about the loss of Kobe Bryant:No, it didn’t to be honest. It still hasn’t helped me forget. You ever just know you have to do something so you just try to figure it out and you find a way? That’s what we call it every day. You find a way to go out there and put your best effort out there, and thank God we got a win today. Despite the circumstances, I’m glad we came together as a team and got the job done.
On whether the game was a way for the team to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant:I wouldn’t say our play was paying respects to Kobe. We had some ugly moments for ourselves out there. We still had a game to play, for sure. I think the emotion, it hits us a lot different because it’s still something that has yet to set in. It’s still something that I don’t believe in a sense, because we’re not used to this. I think we’re used to, especially in the NBA, the guys getting older. You can look on TV and see Charles Barkley, (Shaquille O’Neal), Kenny (Smith), you see Michael Jordan on the sidelines in Charlotte, you see Magic (Johnson), you see Larry (Bird), you see those guys still around, you see Bill Russell. So it’s different when you take somebody so young and fresh into his retirement at a moment like this.
On whether Kobe Bryant’s passing makes you realize that it is more than basketball:Most definitely. What Kobe did for the game, and his dedication to the game, it paid off for him with rings, all the accolades he had. The thing that hit me the most and hit me hardest was that he had his chance to be a father and to be home. I know his family missed him more than anything. When you get to the point that Kobe did, that’s a lot of hours. That’s a lot. That’s not something where you can just wake up and split time with families. You’ve got to kind of lock yourself in the mode of being competitive every year. He dedicated himself to the craft and to the game, and so he was at the point where he was at home with his family. That’s tough being in a situation where you see him and his daughter going to games and their relationship and how it blossomed under the game of basketball, and for that to be taken, I think that kind of hits me at home. Especially having a daughter and having a family, you never want to stray too far. You never want to get comfortable by just being in the NBA and knowing that it’s a sacrifice on time. Yeah, we make a lot of money as basketball players, but we’re human at the same time.
On his favorite memory playing against Kobe:I had a play when we were in Staples (Center) and it was the end of the fourth quarter and it was a pretty tight game. He kind of sagged off me as I was trying to throw it towards him at the post and I hit the three, and he kind of was looking like, ‘What the F-?’ Like, ‘This guy hit it?’ And then he came down, got the ball, made a move to the middle, shot a floater right over me for the go-ahead bucket. Even that being his last years in the game, he was always competitive. He was one of the most competitive players to ever grace the court. He’s more than a basketball player for everybody. He’s a worldwide icon if you’re talking about dedication, if you’re talking about hard work. Kobe’s name is synonymous with it.
On growing up watching Kobe Bryant as a young kid in Los Angeles:Kobe was everything. I didn’t get to see Magic (Johnson) and that Showtime Lakers, I saw Kobe and (Shaquille O’Neal). When you’re talking about two of the most dominant players to play the game, and Shaq arguably being the most dominant, that’s two alphas. You see teams now trying to recreate that magic by having two players as dominant as those two, but to see him bring magic and life back to the Lakers, it was different. That’s something that every franchise asks for. They want a guy that can come in and not only bring some excitement, but bring some hard work to the table as well, and that was it. Kobe was the whole city. Kobe had the whole city. You’re talking about Los Angeles and a city that has a multiple teams, it has college teams, the Lakers are on the forefront, and they’re always going to be the alpha dogs in (Los Angeles), not only because of Magic (Johnson) and them, but because of what Kobe was able to do as well.
Player Notes
- Ja Morant scored 14 of his 23 points (8-18 FG, 7-11 FT) in the fourth quarter. Morant entered tonight as the league’s fourth-most prolific fourth-quarter scorer by average (7.8 points) behind only Houston’s James Harden, Atlanta’s Trae Young and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tonight marks the 13th time this season that the two-time Western Conference Rookie of the Month has scored in double figures in the final period.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 of his 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3P, 3-6 FT) after halftime for his team-best 20th game with 20-or-more points this season.
- Dillon Brooks scored 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3P). The Grizzlies improved to 15-1 this season when Brooks scores at least 20 points. Brooks entered the game as one of four NBA players averaging at least 20 points per game while shooting at least 45.0 percent from three-point range in January (min. 8 games played), along with Cleveland’s Collin Sexton, Oklahoma City’s Danilo Gallinari and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton.
- Kyle Anderson grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds in 29 minutes while getting his fourth start of the season in place of Jae Crowder (right knee soreness). Memphis is 4-0 this season when Anderson starts.
