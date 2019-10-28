Postgame Report: Crowder’s overtime buzzer beater lifts Grizzlies over the Brooklyn Nets

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies were led by Morant who finished the night with 30 points, nine assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes. Morant became just the third player in NBA history to score at least 30 points and have at least nine assists within the first three games of their career, joining Isiah Thomas (1981) and Trae Young (2018). Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies trailed the Nets 118-110 with 3:00 remaining in the game before rattling of 10 of the last 12 points of regulation, highlighted by an acrobatic Ja Morant layup with 0:07 remaining to tie the game at 120 apiece.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies knocked off the Brooklyn Nets 134-133 in overtime as Jae Crowder connected on a game-winning three point shot as time expired at FedExForum Sunday. The Grizzlies picked up their first win of the 2019 season and the first win of Head Coach Taylor Jenkins’ career.

In a game that saw 12 different lead changes, the Grizzlies would need overtime to pick up their first victory of the season. The Grizzlies trailed the Nets 118-110 with 3:00 remaining in the game before rattling of 10 of the last 12 points of regulation, highlighted by an acrobatic Ja Morant layup with 0:07 remaining to tie the game at 120 apiece. In overtime, the Grizzlies were down 133-131 with 3.7 seconds remaining in overtime before Morant dribbled the length of the court and dished the ball to Crowder for the game-winning three.

The Grizzlies offense was clicking on all cylinders against the Nets on Sunday night as they knocked down as season-high 14 three pointers and shot 48.5 percent from the field. The Grizzlies’ 134 points marked the most points the team has scored in a game since Jan. 15, 2010 vs. Minnesota. The Grizzlies were led by Morant who finished the night with 30 points, nine assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes. Morant became just the third player in NBA history to score at least 30 points and have at least nine assists within the first three games of their career, joining Isiah Thomas (1981) and Trae Young (2018). This was the first game of at least 30 points and five assists from a Grizzlies rookie since O.J. Mayo on Nov. 10, 2008.

Jonas Valanciunas recorded his second double-double in as many games, tallying 16 points and 11 rebounds in just 20 minutes of play. Dillon Brooks had a strong night from the floor as he finished the night 9-of-15 while shooting 3-of-6 from three. Solomon Hill saw his first action in a Memphis uniform as he finished the night a perfect 5-of-5 from the field. Hill would finish with 13 points and five rebounds

Kyrie Irving led the Nets, finishing the night with 37 points, seven assists and seven rebounds while shooting 11-of-27 from the floor. Morant was able to block a game-winning field goal attempt by Irving as time expired to send the game in to overtime. Caris LeVert also had a strong night for the Nets as he registered 27 points, five assists and four rebounds as the Nets fell to 1-2 on the year.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will travel to the west coast as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers inside of Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game: What a game, huh? As the players said, I’m wearing it well right now. Heck of a game. Super proud of our group. Obviously, to get our first win of the season, it took a complete team effort. I’m just super proud of the guys. The Nets, they’re a heck of a team. Just to have all the runs in the second half – third, fourth, force overtime. To come up with some big plays on both ends of the floor, some big shots, some big stops. It was all five guys at any given time on the floor committed to playing together unselfishly. I’m just extremely proud of them. Special game. Crazy finish. To take our first win, as I told the guys at the very end, you can be in every single game every night if, from the jump tip, you commit to being really good defensively and really unselfish offensively. It showed tonight. We were in this ballgame, we’ve been in ballgames. To break through, it’s a credit to our guys and what they’ve been working on the last couple of days. Taylor Jenkins On Ja Morant being more aggressive: We’ve said to him daily that he’s our engine. We go as he goes. I think he’s starting to see how defenses are going to guard him. He’s got to be full throttle early on. Credit to him, the last couple of days watching film and in his individual work, working on different finishes. To see him finish at a pretty high level tonight, to be able to complete those attacks is huge. To be able to find his teammates in great times, getting in there and kicking out, it was great to see. That was a great Ja Morant performance. A lot of guys played great tonight. Hopefully we continue building on this moving forward" Taylor Jenkins On his first NBA regular season win: Our crowd was unbelievable tonight. Such a back and forth game to go to overtime. The energy in this building, it’s great for me. Having to raise my voice, I think I almost lost my voice there toward the end. For our guys to be on the same page, I mean, we were changing pick-and-roll coverages multiple times throughout the fourth quarter, a couple different sets out of motion, half court plays. Our guys really just were locked in on being on the same page. Taylor Jenkins On the win: Obviously, just to get the win, get our first win and try to get some momentum. We’ve been playing well these first two games and we put five quarters together and came out with a win. Jae Crowder On the game: Tonight I was just taking whatever the defense gave me, but I felt like I still passed it well. I don’t know how much, I think around nine assists, that’s still good. Ja Morant On the block against Kyrie Irving: Man, it was great. Special talent. He’s a handful. I can say that. Definitely was putting pressure on our defense tonight. It just felt good to be out there with my teammates and just knowing they have my back. Tonight I was just trying to take on the challenge with a great player. On that last play, Coach was just telling us to stay down and once he pump faked it I was down and I knew the shot was coming. Ja Morant

