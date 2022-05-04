KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Memphis Grizzlies fans cheer during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Playoff tickets for Memphis Grizzlies Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals go on sale Thursday, May 5, at 12 p.m.

Grizzlies Will Play the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum on Wednesday, May 11; MVP Season Ticket Member Presale Begins Thursday, May 5 at 10 a.m.
Posted: May 03, 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that tickets for their 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals Game 5, presented by Ashley, against the Golden State Warriors will be available for purchase on Thursday, May 5, at 12 p.m., with an exclusive presale for all MVP Season Ticket Members at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

The Grizzlies will play the Warriors on Wednesday, May 11, at FedExForum. Tipoff for Game 5 will be at 8:30 p.m. CT.

There is a purchase limit of four tickets per person, and buyers are restricted to fans within the Greater Mid-South and throughout Tennessee. Fans are encouraged to guarantee their 2022 playoff tickets before the public on-sale by purchasing 2022-23 Season Tickets by visiting grizzlies.com/season-tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. The game timing and promotional schedule for Game 5 will be released at a later date.

