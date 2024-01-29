Pacers end Grizzlies three-game winning streak, 116-110

The Indiana Pacers (27-20) defeated the Memphis Grizzlies (18-28) 116-110 on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana extended its winning streak to three games and snapped Memphis’ three-game winning streak in their second and final matchup of the season.

Benedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 24 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Jalen Smith notched a double-double with a season-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. Pascal Siakam finished with 19 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points and tied his career-high with 11 free throws made for the Grizzlies. Vince Williams Jr. tallied 20 points and eight rebounds while shooting 8-of-12 from the field. GG Jackson II chipped in 18 points off the bench.

Indiana went on a 9-2 run to close the third quarter and led 92-82 to start the fourth. The Grizzlies rallied with a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 98-97. Jackson Jr. knocked down two free throws to tie the game at 107 with 3:27 left on the clock, but Indiana finished the game on a 9-3 run and held Memphis without a field goal for the final three minutes.

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to face the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Jan 29, at 7 p.m. CT to start a three-game home stand. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast and 92.9 FM ESPN.