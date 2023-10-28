featured-image
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 27: Marcus Smart #36 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets during the second half at FedExForum on October 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)(Justin Ford)

Nuggets hold on against Grizzlies, 108-104

mememauricio
October 27, 202311:38 PM CDT

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray answered a fourth quarter rally from the
Memphis Grizzlies with big shots down the stretch to help the reigning
champion Denver Nuggets improve to 2-0 this season.


Jokic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Murray also scored
22 points for Denver. After Memphis rallied from 12 points down to take a
98-97 lead with 4:28 remaining, the duo made consecutive 3-pointers to give
Denver back the lead for good.


Reggie Jackson added 16 points off the bench for the Nuggets.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 21 points, nine rebounds and three
blocks, while Marcus Smart totaled 20 points, five assists and five steals.
Derrick Rose scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to keep the
Grizzlies within striking distance.


The Grizzlies are back in action Saturday, October 28, at 6 p.m. CT against
the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. The game will be broadcast
on Bally Sports Southeast and on 92.9 FM ESPN

Tags

PressroomDerrick RoseMarcus SmartJaren Jackson Jr.