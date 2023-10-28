Nuggets hold on against Grizzlies, 108-104

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 27: Marcus Smart #36 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets during the second half at FedExForum on October 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) ( Justin Ford )

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray answered a fourth quarter rally from the

Memphis Grizzlies with big shots down the stretch to help the reigning

champion Denver Nuggets improve to 2-0 this season.



Jokic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Murray also scored

22 points for Denver. After Memphis rallied from 12 points down to take a

98-97 lead with 4:28 remaining, the duo made consecutive 3-pointers to give

Denver back the lead for good.



Reggie Jackson added 16 points off the bench for the Nuggets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 21 points, nine rebounds and three

blocks, while Marcus Smart totaled 20 points, five assists and five steals.

Derrick Rose scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to keep the

Grizzlies within striking distance.