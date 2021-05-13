NBA announces tip-off time for Memphis Grizzlies’ 2020-21 regular season finale

Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will tip-off at 2:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m. PT) on Sunday, May 16, at Chase Center in San Francisco in the 2020-21 regular season finale for both teams.

The Grizzlies’ 2020-21 regular season finale will be broadcast regionally on Bally Sports Southeast, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, and will be streamed on the Bally Sports app. The regional telecast will be anchored by the network’s pre- and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVE, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. The game also will be televised nationally on ESPN and will be carried on the Grizzlies’ flagship radio station 92.9 FM ESPN and across the Grizzlies Radio Network.