NBA announces timing changes for multiple games including three Memphis Grizzlies games

Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA today announced timing changes for 16 upcoming games including the Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets on Thursday, Feb. 4, and the Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Grizzlies at Pacers game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, which was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT tip-off will now begin at 7 p.m. CT. The Grizzlies vs. Rockets game on Thursday, Feb. 4, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. CT tip-off will now begin at 8 p.m. CT inside FedExForum. Additionally, on Saturday, Feb. 6, the Grizzlies at Pelicans game originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT will now tip-off at 8 p.m. CT.

All regionally available games will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app anchored by the network’s flagship pregame and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVE.

For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).