KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

NBA announces schedule update for Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Will Host Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. CT on Feb. 17 at FedExForum
by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jan 30, 2021

Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at FedExForum as part of schedule updates for the 2020-21 regular season.

The game previously was targeted for the Second Half of the regular season schedule, which will be released by the NBA during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule.

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Grizzlies, Pressroom

Upcoming Games

Related Content

Grizzlies

Pressroom

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter