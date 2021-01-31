NBA announces schedule update for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at FedExForum as part of schedule updates for the 2020-21 regular season.

The game previously was targeted for the Second Half of the regular season schedule, which will be released by the NBA during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule.