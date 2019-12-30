NBA All-Star voting 2020 presented by Google is now open

NBA All-Star Voting presented by Google is now open and will run through Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite Grizzlies players by searching for “NBA All-Star Vote” on Google, the Google App and through the Google Assistant. This season’s program will also feature an enhanced voting experience via the NBA App and NBA.com.

Five “2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Jan. 2, Jan. 3, Jan. 10, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 through all voting platforms. All “2-for-1 Days” will be designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader. The network will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 30 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

The 69th NBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at the United Center on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

The NBA All-Star Game team rosters will be drafted by the two captains. They will choose from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference. Details about the NBA All-Star Draft will be announced at a later date.

For the fourth consecutive year, NBA players and media will join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star Game starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each.

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com, as well as on Google and the Google Assistant. All current NBA players will be available for selection.

Players and media will also be able to complete one ballot, featuring three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Players may vote for their teammates or themselves.

Fan voting updates will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 2, Thursday, Jan. 9 and Thursday, Jan. 16.

How to vote

vote.NBA.com : Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on vote.NBA.com from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

: Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on vote.NBA.com from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters. NBA App : Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day by selecting up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

: Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day by selecting up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters. Google : Vote on Google.com or on the Google app by searching for “NBA Vote” or “NBA All-Star Vote” or for a player or team. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 20.

: Vote on Google.com or on the Google app by searching for “NBA Vote” or “NBA All-Star Vote” or for a player or team. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 20. The Google Assistant: Vote via any Google Assistant-enabled device by saying, “Hey Google, vote for the NBA All-Star Game.” Fans may submit votes for up to 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 20. The Google Assistant is available on laptops, phones, speakers, tablets and other connected devices.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets or Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in nearly 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 season featured 108 international players from 38 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.6 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

Google is a trademark of Google LLC.