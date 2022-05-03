National Anthem performed by Kingfish, special performance by Kia Shine, Sandou Quick Change halftime, Plaza Party and Growl Towels highlight promotional activities for Game 2 of Western Conference Semifinals between Grizzlies and Warriors

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the promotional plan ahead of tonight’s Game 2, presented by FedEx, of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies will host the Warriors at FedExForum in Game 2 today at 8:30 p.m. CT. Limited tickets for Game 2 are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

Fans in attendance at FedExForum can once again look forward to Growl Towels throughout the playoff run. Grizzlies Growl Towels are presented by FedEx for Game 2.

Playoff Plaza Party

The Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party, presented by Hennessy, will continue prior to Game 2, two hours before game time on the FedExForum Plaza and will feature live music pre and postgame from Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band. In addition, Grizz fans can enjoy face painters, balloon artists, photo booths and more. In partnership with the Memphis Brand Initiative, fans are encouraged to show off their best gameday outfits in front of the new mural on the FedExForum Plaza, created by local muralist Brandon Marshall. The Grizz Girls and Claw Crew will also be in attendance. The party extends onto Beale Street, where Grizz Nation can find the Grizzline, presented by AutoZone, for pregame performances. Inside FedExForum, fans can enjoy DJs in both the Grand Lobby and Terrace Level as they arrive for the game.

In-Game Entertainment

The Grizzlies’ Game 2 matchup against the Warriors, presented by FedEx, will feature a National Anthem performance from Mississippi blues guitarist, Ford Music artist and 2022 Grammy Award winner for Best Contemporary Blues album Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. Halftime, presented by Hennessy, for tonight’s game will feature a magical transformation by Sandou Quick Change. Rounding out entertainment for the night will be the Grizzlies Live Entertainment fan favorites including the Grizz Girls outfitted by Varsity Spirit, Grannies and Grandpas, Blue Bunch, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, Beale Street Flippers and a performance from Memphis artist, actor, writer and producer “Kinfolk” Kia Shine.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to Home Game 2 of the Grizzlies’ Western Conference Semifinals, can do so beginning by calling 1-800-4NBATIX or going online to grizzlies.com/memthis. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).