Myke Henry to attend USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team training camp

USA Basketball announced the roster for the USA World Cup Qualifying Team training camp that will get underway on June 20 in Houston, Texas, including Memphis Grizzlies two-way guard/forward Myke Henry. The training will be used to select the 12-man team for the USA’s third window of FIBA World Cup Qualifying games, which sees the U.S. face Mexico on June 28 in Mexico City and Cuba on July 1 in Havana.

Henry, a DePaul product, signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on January 13. He appeared in 20 games with the Grizzlies during the 2017-18 season, averaging 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.55 steals and 1.1 assists in 18.9 minutes per game. In 11 games with the Memphis Hustle, Henry averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.0 minutes per game.

The USA will hold training camp June 20-26 in Houston, and the team is expected to be announced prior to the team’s departure for Mexico on June 26. The player selections are made by the USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team Committee.

Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who led the USA to a 5-0 record and the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup and has led the USA to a 4-0 record in the first two windows of the World Cup Qualifiers, returns as head coach. NBA G League Erie Bayhawks head coach Josh Longstaff and former Georgetown University coach John Thompson III will serve as USA assistant coaches.

The 14-man training camp roster can be found here and the team schedule can be found here.

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and chaired by retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, USA Basketball is a nonprofit organization and the national governing body for basketball in the United States. As the recognized governing body for basketball in the U.S. by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), USA Basketball is responsible for the selection, training and fielding of USA national teams that compete in FIBA-sponsored five-on-five and 3x3 international competitions, as well as for some national competitions and for the development of youth basketball. Connect with USA Basketball at USAB.com and on Facebook (USABasketball and USABYouth), Twitter (@usabasketball, @USABYouth,), Instagram (@USABasketball) and YouTube (therealusabasketball).

